National City, CA

Morrison maintains lead in National City mayoral race

By Tammy Murga
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Councilmember Ron Morrison. (John Gibbins / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Councilmember Ron Morrison maintained his lead in the three-way contest for the mayoral job in National City, according to the latest returns Thursday.

Morrison, who has served three terms as mayor, took the lead Election Day with 39 percent of the vote, ahead of Jose Rodriguez, a council member elected in 2020. Alejandra Sotelo-Solis, the city’s current mayor, remains in third place.

In the District 3 City Council race, Ditas Yamane, a real estate broker and city commissioner, maintained her strong advantage over Marissa Acierto, a community organizer.

Voters appeared supportive of changing the city treasurer and city clerk jobs from elected to appointed positions. Both positions are part time. The measures would need a simple majority to pass. In 2020, voters rejected Measure H, which aimed to do the same, by 52 percent.

Luz Molina is currently the city clerk and is expected to resign from the position as she is running unopposed for the District 1 City Council seat.

This year, mayoral candidates prioritized housing, public safety and a better quality of life for residents.

Morrison said he wants to help “(turn) around the image of National City” from being known as “crime-ridden to a safer, cleaner community.” He said he would push for greater and more diverse businesses to improve the local economy.

Rodriguez campaigned on the need to change the status quo because the city is facing a shortage of homeownership opportunities and resources for seniors and families.

Sotelo-Solis said addressing homelessness, public safety and increasing the city’s affordable housing stock are top-of-mind on her list, as well as helping the city grow into a destination with access to its waterfront.

A top issue during the campaign was where candidates stood on repealing the city's cruising ban.

The mayoral winner will serve a four-year term and earn an annual salary of $54,000. Council members will also serve four-year terms and earn monthly salaries of $1,189.

