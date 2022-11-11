Read full article on original website
Temperatures rise above freezing this weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - High temperatures Saturday will be near or above freezing for much of the area. Coldest spots will be on the plains where highs in the 20s are likely. Plenty of sunshine is expected to begin the weekend. A few snow showers around the northern hills...
SD Guard military police company returns from Cuba deployment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company is home, following its nearly year-long mission in Cuba. The 109 soldiers will be welcomed back in a ceremony Sunday, 4 p.m. at the Monument Theater in Rapid City. The soldiers were deployed for 10 months,...
South Dakota Senate picks new leadership
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fresh from another dominate election, the South Dakota State Senate Republican caucus met and selected new majority leadership for the 2023-2024 term. Majority Leader: Casey Crabtree. Assistant Majority Leader: Mike Diedrich. Majority Whip: Helene Duhamel. Majority Whip: Jack Kolbeck. Majority Whip: Ryan Maher. Majority Whip:...
Conservative lawmakers concerned about Medicaid expansion
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In a year where South Dakota voters overwhelmingly chose conservative candidates, it may seem unlikely they would pass expanding healthcare under the Affordable Care Act. Nonetheless, voters chose Amendment D, expanding the state’s Medicaid program. However, the South Dakota Legislature’s conservative ‘Freedom Caucus’ is...
