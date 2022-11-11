Read full article on original website
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja Morant reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid obliterating Jazz for 59 points
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant couldn’t believe his eyes after witnessing Joel Embiid score more than half of the Philadelphia 76ers’ total points against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Embiid exploded for 59 points in the 105-98 win, going 19-of-28 from the field and 20-of-24 from the free...
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless
The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
Kevin Durant’s 3-word reaction to Warriors star Stephen Curry’s 40-point outburst vs. Cavs
Stephen Curry has done it again. The Golden State Warriors came into their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers as heavy underdogs. The Dubs have mightily struggled this season, so many expected them to bow to the white-hot Cavs. However, Curry refused to let that happen, taking control of the game up until the final minute.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly
If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 pleasant surprises for Nets early in 2022-23 NBA season
Like their summer, the Brooklyn Nets’ start to the 2022-23 season has been a tumultuous ride. From Steve Nash’s firing to Kyrie Irving’s suspension to Ben Simmons’ early struggles, it was not an exaggeration to say you could not have scripted a worse open to the year.
RUMOR: 1 explanation for why Lakers won’t make roster changes … yet
The Los Angeles Lakers might’ve grabbed a much-needed victory on Sunday over the Brooklyn Nets, but they still sit at a putrid 3-10 on the season. That’s resulted in lots of rumblings about the organization going out and improving their roster immediately, but it appears that won’t happen quite yet. Why? Because the front office […] The post RUMOR: 1 explanation for why Lakers won’t make roster changes … yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers will get much-needed boost with return of 2 role players
Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant are expected to play on Friday, per FanDuel TV and Shams Charania. Charania added that LeBron James could return on Friday or Sunday for the Los Angeles Lakers. The return of Schroder will be especially important for the Lakers. He was re-signed by LA for guard-depth purposes and is someone who […] The post Lakers will get much-needed boost with return of 2 role players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach
The post ‘It keeps happening’: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ unfair ‘advantage’ called out by Cavs coach appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBPA could take action if Kyrie Irving, Nets fail to reach agreement on return
Kyrie Irving has missed the Brooklyn Nets’ last six games after the team issued the guard a five-game minimum suspension for his repeated refusal to apologize for posts linking to an antisemitic film. The five-game timeframe passed this weekend, but Irving remained suspended for Brooklyn’s matchup with the Los...
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash
In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Kanye West claims LeBron James, Shaq, Jay-Z and Beyonce all puppets being ‘controlled’
Kanye West. That’s it. That’s the intro. The living legend recently came up with another mind-boggling rant, which this time around, accused Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James of being a puppet. Like LeBron, he claimed the likes of Shaq, Jay-Z, and Beyonce are being controlled as puppets as well. According to Ye, he’s the […] The post Kanye West claims LeBron James, Shaq, Jay-Z and Beyonce all puppets being ‘controlled’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
Kevin Durant drops LeBron James truth bomb after missing out on another meeting
LeBron James was not able to suit up and face Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, as he was sidelined with a left adductor strain injury. It was another missed opportunity for basketball fans to witness two of the greatest players ever share the floor and go at each other. Following the game, […] The post Kevin Durant drops LeBron James truth bomb after missing out on another meeting appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors’ ridiculous injury woes continue with latest Gary Trent Jr. update
After a hot start to the season, the Toronto Raptors have significantly slowed down in the last few games. The reason: a pesky injury bug that’s been terrorizing the team over the last few games. Players like Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Scottie Barnes have been dealing with various injuries throughout the season.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion
Stephen Curry willed his team to a much-needed victory again on Friday night, dropping 40 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Golden State Warriors’ hard-fought 106-101 victory. He not only scored at least 40 points for the second game in a row, but dominated the fourth quarter in truly singular fashion just like he […] The post Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘He’s just going to hack me’: Kevin Durant reacts to going up against Russell Westbrook
Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook have never shied away from one another since Durant left Oklahoma City six years ago. The duo has faced off 11 times since the split. The latest came Sunday night with the Los Angeles Lakers claiming a 116-103 wire-to-wire win over the Brooklyn Nets. Durant...
NBA Odds: Thunder vs. Celtics prediction, odds and pick – 11/14/2022
The Oklahoma City Thunder will travel to take on the Boston Celtics in a Monday night NBA matchup at TD Garden in Boston. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Thunder-Celtics prediction and pick, laid out below. Oklahoma City...
