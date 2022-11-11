ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown fires back at Joe Tsai’s ‘alarming’ statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown raised some concerns over Joe Tsai’s recent statement on Kyrie Irving’s suspension from the Brooklyn Nets. Amid criticisms about the harsh punishment on Irving and the rather unfair terms of his reinstatement, the Nets owner remained firm on the suspension and even pointed out that the All-Star playmaker still has a lot of work to do before he can return to the team. Tsai also emphasized “what people miss” regarding their decision to keep Kyrie out of the team, noting that “he only apologized after he was suspended.”
Cavs star Donovan Mitchell’s reactions to Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson balling out are priceless

The Utah Jazz still remain to be one of the biggest surprises of the season as they continue to build on their unexpectedly strong start to 2022-23. The strong play of Jordan Clarkson has been integral to this team’s success, and for his part, former Jazz superstar Donovan Mitchell could not help but react to Clarkson’s dominant start to the season.
WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly

If you missed Friday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers, then you better get on YouTube at the soonest possible time to check out the highlights. It was another classic performance from the great Stephen Curry as he willed the defending champions back to a 106-101 win against the Cavs. Curry […] The post WATCH: Warriors star Stephen Curry caps off epic comeback win vs. Cavs with look-away triple, night-night celly appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: 1 explanation for why Lakers won’t make roster changes … yet

The Los Angeles Lakers might’ve grabbed a much-needed victory on Sunday over the Brooklyn Nets, but they still sit at a putrid 3-10 on the season. That’s resulted in lots of rumblings about the organization going out and improving their roster immediately, but it appears that won’t happen quite yet. Why? Because the front office […] The post RUMOR: 1 explanation for why Lakers won’t make roster changes … yet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers will get much-needed boost with return of 2 role players

Dennis Schroder and Thomas Bryant are expected to play on Friday, per FanDuel TV and Shams Charania. Charania added that LeBron James could return on Friday or Sunday for the Los Angeles Lakers. The return of Schroder will be especially important for the Lakers. He was re-signed by LA for guard-depth purposes and is someone who […] The post Lakers will get much-needed boost with return of 2 role players appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaylen Brown gets brutal injury update ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons clash

In a rather brutal blow to the Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown has been ruled out on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons due to a knee injury. Brown was initially listed as questionable for the contest, but the Celtics eventually opted to let him sit out so his knee contusion can heal better. He played 35 minutes in their showdown with the Denver Nuggets on Friday.
Kanye West claims LeBron James, Shaq, Jay-Z and Beyonce all puppets being ‘controlled’

Kanye West. That’s it. That’s the intro. The living legend recently came up with another mind-boggling rant, which this time around, accused Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James of being a puppet. Like LeBron, he claimed the likes of Shaq, Jay-Z, and Beyonce are being controlled as puppets as well. According to Ye, he’s the […] The post Kanye West claims LeBron James, Shaq, Jay-Z and Beyonce all puppets being ‘controlled’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant drops LeBron James truth bomb after missing out on another meeting

LeBron James was not able to suit up and face Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, as he was sidelined with a left adductor strain injury. It was another missed opportunity for basketball fans to witness two of the greatest players ever share the floor and go at each other. Following the game, […] The post Kevin Durant drops LeBron James truth bomb after missing out on another meeting appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion

Stephen Curry willed his team to a much-needed victory again on Friday night, dropping 40 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Golden State Warriors’ hard-fought 106-101 victory. He not only scored at least 40 points for the second game in a row, but dominated the fourth quarter in truly singular fashion just like he […] The post Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
