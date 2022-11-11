ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Nicole sends Florida beachfront houses toppling into the ocean

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago

Heavy rain and storm surge from Tropical Storm Nicole caused several houses and buildings to collapse into the Atlantic Ocean Thursday in Wilbur-By-The-Sea, Daytona Beach Shores, and other barrier island communities in Florida.

Nicole made landfall near Vero Beach early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. It was the first November hurricane to make landfall in the state in 37 years, The Associated Press reports, and just the third on record.

There are dozens of buildings in Volusia County that are now considered structurally unsafe due to damage sustained in the storm, with county manager George Recktenwald saying during a news conference that the "structural damage along our coastline is unprecedented. We've never experienced anything like this before." He added that it's unclear when evacuated residents will be able to return to their homes.

Michael Oppenheimer, a climate scientist at Princeton University, told AP the storm surge from Nicole was more destructive than it might have been in years past due to rising seas caused by climate change. In Florida, coastal flooding is higher and going deeper inland, and this is "going to happen elsewhere," Oppenheimer said. "It's going to happen all across the world."

This comes more than a month after Florida was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, with more than 130 deaths reported and entire Gulf Coast neighborhoods wiped out. So far, police say Nicole has led to the deaths of two people in the Orlando area, who were electrocuted after touching downed power lines.

The Week

Why Florida is no longer a swing state

Given the ease with which GOP Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) won re-election in the 2022 midterms, pundits, journalists, and casual politicos are all wondering: Is Florida still a swing state? Well, it seems the general consensus is no … but the exact reason for and proof of the GOP tilt has generated plenty of discussion: It's gone red — because look at DeSantis' landslide victory Even when Florida flipped red in the past, its resulting hue was more of a light pink than a deep burgundy. Republicans would win, but they would win "in nail-biters" — more often...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen into hurricane, batter Florida

The tropical storm that is forecast to become Hurricane Nicole will likely make landfall in Florida on Wednesday evening, the Orlando Sentinel reported.  Citing data from the National Hurricane Center, the Sentinel said Tropical Storm Nicole has already battered the Bahamas with gale-force winds up to 70 mph. It is expected to have grown into a Category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches Florida, and thousands of Floridians are reportedly under an evacuation order.  State and federal officials have further implemented hurricane warnings across the coast.  "Hurricane conditions are expected across portions of the coast of southeast and east-central Florida beginning this evening or tonight, where...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Documentary crew finds debris from Space Shuttle Challenger 1986 launch

Explorers searching the Atlantic Ocean for lost World War II artifacts surprisingly uncovered a 20-foot-long piece of debris from the infamous 1986 explosion of the Space Shuttle Challenger. The fortuitous discovery occurred off the east coast of Florida during the filming of a forthcoming series called The Bermuda Triangle: Into Cursed Waters, CNN reports, per The History Channel and NASA. The team of divers was trying to locate a World War II-era rescue plane that disappeared in December 1945, but was surprised to find a piece of debris that appeared more modern, per CNN. They turned their discovery over to NASA in August, with the...
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

Democrats gain full control of at least 2 state legislatures, 4 state governments in midterms

Democrats flipped Republican-led state legislatures in Minnesota and Michigan in Tuesday's elections and maintained control of the state House and Senate in several states targeted by Republicans. Because Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) also won re-election Tuesday, Democrats now have full control over the governments in Michigan for the first time since 1982, and in Minnesota after a six-year break.  Democratic pickups in the Maryland and Massachusetts gubernatorial races mean the party also gained trifectas — control of the governorship and both houses of the state legislature — in those two states as well. Democrats...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Week

MSNBC's Steve Kornacki explains where Arizona's key Senate and governor's races stand

Arizona is still counting votes from Tuesday's elections, and it will continue doing so for several days, releasing updates every evening until the roughly 550,000 outstanding ballots are tallied. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs padded their leads over Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake, respectively, with Thursday evening's drop. Kelly now leads by 5.6 percentage points while Hobbs leads by 1.4 points. But the races, both of which have national ramifications, are too close to call. Most of the outstanding votes are from Maricopa County — metro Phoenix, home to more than 60 percent of Arizona's voters —...
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto wins re-election in Nevada, allowing Democrats to maintain control of Senate

Incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) beat Adam Laxalt in Nevada's closely fought Senate race, NBC News and CNN projected Saturday. The critical victory means the Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate.  With 96 percent of precincts reporting, Cortez Masto had carried 48.7 percent of the vote versus Laxalt's 48.2 percent, and was leading by more than 4,900 votes.  Nevada's Senate race was closer than expected in a state that has trended Democratic in recent elections. Laxalt is from a storied Nevada political family — his grandfather, Paul Laxalt, was a senator and governor in Nevada and a political institution for decades. But 14 of his...
NEVADA STATE
The Week

Trump lashes out at potential 2024 rival Youngkin — 'Sounds Chinese'

Former President Donald Trump attacked Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-Va.) on Friday morning, as the Republican party grapples nationally with what has widely been seen as an underwhelming performance in this week's 2022 midterm elections.  In a message posted to his Truth Social platform, Trump asserted himself as the animating force behind Youngkin's 2021 gubernatorial victory over Terry McAuliffe, writing that "Young Kin (now that's an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn't it?) in Virginia couldn't have won without me."  Trump's assertion of having "telephonically" rallied for Youngkin is likely a reference to his making a brief phone call into a virtual campaign event, where...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Week

Alex Jones ordered to pay nearly half a billion in Sandy Hook damages

Less than one month after a panel of Connecticut jurors ordered conspiracy theorist and media mogul Alex Jones to pay nearly one billion dollars in compensatory damages to eight families who lost loved ones in the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, Judge Barbara Bellis on Thursday imposed an additional $473 million in punitive damages on the longtime Infowars host.  "The record clearly supports the plaintiffs' argument that the defendant's conduct was intentional and malicious, and certain to cause harm by virtue of their infrastructure, ability to spread content, and massive audience including the ïnfowarriors," The Associated Press reported...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Week

The Election Recap: Nov. 9, 2022

Hello, and welcome back to a very special edition of The Election Recap, your one-stop shop for the last seven days (or, in this case, the last 24 hours) of midterms news. Overall, election night proved a welcome surprise to Democrats, a shock to Republicans, and a big disappointment to former President Donald Trump. But to us, it was cause for another jam-packed newsletter — let's get into it: The doctor is out… John Fetterman, the Democratic lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in one of the most highly-watched (and consequential) Senate races of the 2022 midterms season. The seat...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

Everything you need to know about the Georgia Senate runoff

The race for Georgia's Senate seat is not over just yet, as CNN and NBC News projected Wednesday that the election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will go to a runoff.  While Warnock is currently winning with 49.2 percent of votes to Walker's 48.7, Georgia requires candidates to garner at least 50 percent of the vote share to carry the seat. As a result, Georgians will head to the polls once again on Dec. 6 to determine the race's final outcome.  Races across the ballot in Georgia have been watched closely this year, and the winner between Warnock...
GEORGIA STATE
The Week

Texas federal judge strikes down Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

A federal judge in Texas on Thursday struck down President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. A lawsuit was filed in October by the Job Creators Network Foundation on behalf of two student loan borrowers, alleging that the Biden administration violated federal procedures because the public was not allowed to comment on the plan before it was announced. U.S. District Court Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump appointee, said Biden encroached on congressional powers. "In this country, we are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone," he wrote. "Instead, we are ruled by a Constitution that provides for three...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

What's next for John Fetterman?

Democrat John Fetterman pulled off one of the most significant victories of Tuesday's midterm elections, fending off Republican challenger Dr. Mehmet Oz to become Pennsylvania's next senator. While his triumph could go a long way toward deciding the balance of power in the Senate, Fetterman's tenure is also likely to make waves within the Keystone State itself. Pundits are divided, though, as to what his senatorship could actually mean. Here's everything you need to know:  Will Fetterman's victory rally the Democrats within his state?  While many experts were predicting a red wave of Republican victories, Pennsylvania went the other way, electing not only Fetterman, but...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Week

SCOTUS approves Jan. 6 committee's peek into AZ GOP Chair Kelli Ward's phone records

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that congressional investigators working with the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack may access the phone records of key election denial figure Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, and a stalwart ally of former President Donald Trump.  Ward, who acted as one of the "fake electors" lined up by Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election, had petitioned the court to block a Jan. 6 committee subpoena issued in Jan. 2022, writing that "if Dr. Ward's telephone and text message records are disclosed, congressional investigators...
ARIZONA STATE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

