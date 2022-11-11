ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Nicole slams Florida’s east coast, causes minor damage in Tampa Bay

By Niko Clemmons
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iFVU2_0j6fHRjY00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Nicole didn’t cause too much damage in the Bay area.

There were a few downed trees and power lines. However, the east coast saw the brunt of the damage.

In Broward County, a portion of the Anglins Fishing Pier collapsed, a pier that’s seen its share of damage from previous hurricanes.

“In a matter of 5 minutes, the ocean went from empty to all of a sudden, very large boards were just drifting really fast south,” Mike Barger said. “The storm was 90 miles from here, and it’s still destroyed the pier.”

Homes in Volusia County collapsed, and many people’s belongings went into the ocean because of storm damage and beach erosion.

Photos from Flagler County show portions of a state road collapsed during the storm.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FVwyb_0j6fHRjY00
    (Courtesy: Flagler County Emergency Management)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uQ7kz_0j6fHRjY00
    (Courtesy: Flagler County Emergency Management)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bRP9g_0j6fHRjY00
    (Courtesy: Flagler County Emergency Management)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vqJTn_0j6fHRjY00
    (Courtesy: Flagler County Emergency Management)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24aFqq_0j6fHRjY00
    (Courtesy: Flagler County Emergency Management)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=350SH8_0j6fHRjY00
    (Courtesy: Flagler County Emergency Management)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ji7U_0j6fHRjY00
    (Courtesy: Flagler County Emergency Management)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5axW_0j6fHRjY00
    (Courtesy: Flagler Beach Police Department)

In Pasco County, one home suffered damage when a tree came crashing through the roof.

“We woke up and it was like raining and a little bit of wind and then head to work and my wife just called me that she heard a boom that the thing came through the roof,” Chris Ortiz said.

Citrus County is under a local state of emergency. The sheriff’s office shared photos of trees blocking roadways and others leaning on power lines.

In Tampa, Tropical Storm Nicole was responsible for at least sixteen downed trees and fourteen downed power lines.

Across the Bay area, people are breathing a sigh of relief.

“We have been very fortunate we know that we haven’t taken that direct hit for 100 years, but we continue to prepare and learn lessons from other areas that have suffered direct hits,” Mayor Jane Castor said.

