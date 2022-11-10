ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Perkins Named Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE – LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has been named the Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the seventh-ranked Tigers’ SEC Western Division clinching win over Arkansas on Saturday. Perkins, a true freshman from Cypress, Texas, had one of the best all-around...
"Greater Because of Her" Celebrates 50 Years of Women's Athletics at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Athletics on Monday night held a special event, “Greater Because of Her,” in the Pete Maravich Center, commemorating the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. The event culminated LSU Athletics’ yearlong celebration of 50 years of women’s varsity sports by honoring its trailblazers...
White Hits 3 HR's in Scrimmage Victory Over UL Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – Sophomore third baseman Tommy White hammered three home runs Sunday as LSU outscored UL Lafayette, 13-4, over the course of an 18-inning fall baseball scrimmage at “Tigue” Moore Field in Lafayette. The scrimmage was divided into two nine-inning segments – the Tigers held an...
LSU Goes Over 100 In Third-Straight Game; defeats WCU, 107-34

BATON ROUGE – For the third time in as many games, LSU (3-0) eclipsed 100 points, taking down Western Carolina (2-1) 107-34 Sunday afternoon in the PMAC to hand the Catamounts their first loss of the season. It was LSU’s third time this season with a victory margin over 70.
LSU Tops Missouri in Five Sets

COLUMBIA, Mo. – LSU bounced back with a 3-2 (21-25, 25-11, 25-23, 18-25, 16-14) over Missouri Saturday afternoon at the Hearnes Center. LSU’s (14-11, 8-7 SEC) win snaps a three-match losing streak and is the first win at Missouri (8-15, 1-12 SEC) since Oct. 17, 2014. The Fighting Tigers also improve to 7-3 in five-set matches in SEC matches.
LSU Back In Action Sunday Against Western Carolina

BATON ROUGE – After opening its season with two dominant victories, No. 14 LSU (2-0) will wrap up the first week of its season on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT when the Tigers host Western Carolina (2-0) in the PMAC. Sunday will be LSU’s first televised game of the...
Miller, LSU Stops Lift Tigers Past Arkansas State, 61-52

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers held Arkansas State scoreless for 7:05 at a point in the second half when the Red Wolves had closed the LSU lead down to just two points and the Tigers came away with a 61-52 win over A-State Saturday evening at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Tigers Meet Cajuns Sunday in Lafayette for Fall Exhibition

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU baseball team will face UL Lafayette in a fall exhibition scrimmage that begins at 12 p.m. CT Sunday at Tigue Moore Field in Lafayette, La. Gates to the stadium will open at 11 a.m. CT, and admission is free. LSU and UL Lafayette...
