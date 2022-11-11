University of Washington expert discusses health risks of daylight saving time

SEATTLE, Wash. — The transition from daylight saving time to standard time can be hard to adjust to. Some experts say they want to get rid of the time change altogether.

Dr. Nathaniel Watson, co-director of the University of Washington’s Medicine Sleep Center, says that changing to daylight saving time in the spring, is equivalent to giving everyone permanent jet lag.

“We know that this has untenured consequences for health. So I’m particular you know when we spring forward, increased heart attacks, strokes, mental health gets impaired, accidents, there are all kinds of untoured effects of that,” Dr. Watson said.

Dr. Watson also says that our bodies have three clocks in them: a body clock, a sun clock, and a social clock. He says our health is at its best when our body and social clocks are aligned, and says they’re most aligned when we are on standard time.

“Let’s be very clear here, daylight saving time does not add an additional second of daylight to a 24-hour day it’s just where that daylight occurs,” Watson said.

He also says that people don’t get enough sleep as it is, daylight saving time only takes away from that.

“We live in a society where the CDC says that sleep deprivation is a public health epidemic, about one-third of our population not getting the seven or more hours of sleep that we need to support optimal health,” he said.

Dr. Watson adds that if you are struggling at all after the time change, listen to your body. When you feel tired, that’s when you should try and go to sleep, and try to wake up without an alarm, to feel more rested in the morning.

