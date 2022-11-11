ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

University of Washington expert discusses health risks of daylight saving time

By Brontë Sorotsky
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysKBA_0j6fGxAz00

SEATTLE, Wash. — The transition from daylight saving time to standard time can be hard to adjust to. Some experts say they want to get rid of the time change altogether.

Dr. Nathaniel Watson, co-director of the University of Washington’s Medicine Sleep Center, says that changing to daylight saving time in the spring, is equivalent to giving everyone permanent jet lag.

“We know that this has untenured consequences for health. So I’m particular you know when we spring forward, increased heart attacks, strokes, mental health gets impaired, accidents, there are all kinds of untoured effects of that,” Dr. Watson said.

Dr. Watson also says that our bodies have three clocks in them: a body clock, a sun clock, and a social clock. He says our health is at its best when our body and social clocks are aligned, and says they’re most aligned when we are on standard time.

“Let’s be very clear here, daylight saving time does not add an additional second of daylight to a 24-hour day it’s just where that daylight occurs,” Watson said.

He also says that people don’t get enough sleep as it is, daylight saving time only takes away from that.

“We live in a society where the CDC says that sleep deprivation is a public health epidemic, about one-third of our population not getting the seven or more hours of sleep that we need to support optimal health,” he said.

Dr. Watson adds that if you are struggling at all after the time change, listen to your body. When you feel tired, that’s when you should try and go to sleep, and try to wake up without an alarm, to feel more rested in the morning.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

RSV cases soar across Washington, hospitals inundated

Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, continues to be a present and growing threat in Washington. Children’s hospitals across the Puget Sound are seeing unprecedented volumes of patients. One of the greatest strains is at Seattle Children’s Hospital. A spokesperson tells KIRO 7, “As we enter November, Seattle Children’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘At the least it’s kind of gross’: Mattresses at Tacoma hospital oozing fluids

TACOMA, Wash. — A dispute over damaged mattresses is pitting a Tacoma hospital against some of its nurses and their union. The Washington State Nurses Association says nurses complained months ago that damaged mattresses at St. Joseph Medical Center were oozing fluids. The nurses wanted the mattresses to be replaced, but say it’s not happening fast enough.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Everett ER patients join study for new meth treatment drug that offers hope for combating addiction

Everett ER patients join study for new meth treatment drug that offers hope for combating addiction. Some members of the medical community say Everett is one of the larger hot spots for meth addiction in the nation. Doctors say it's an everyday problem in the emergency room in Everett, with patients coming in who are suffering from meth addition and a host of associated impacts.
EVERETT, WA
mltnews.com

Clean air agency will pay you to lose your wood-burning stove

Qualifying Puget Sound residents can receive from $350-$2,000 to recycle their wood-burning device and upgrade to cleaner, more efficient home heating source, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says. For a limited time, residents of King, Kitsap, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties can receive $350 for recycling their old, polluting wood...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KUOW

The secret history of nukes in WA

Puget Sound is home to around one-third of the nation’s active nukes. Today we’re revisiting an episode that explores why that is and why so much secrecy surrounds them. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow.
SEATTLE, WA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Washington Horse Positive for Pigeon Fever

The state vet office confirmed that a horse in Kitsap County, Washington, has tested positive for pigeon fever. The horse has draining from an abdominal swelling. It is currently under private vet care. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine Disease Communication...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Tips for Handling the Upcoming Winter Months

After the driest summer on record, with only 0.5 inches of rain falling between June 21 and Sept. 21, Seattle saw its first storm in months. Oct. 21 brought 0.31 inches of rain that increased to a high of 0.85 inches on Oct. 31. Storms bring heavy rains, winds and...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Road rage incidents rising across western Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
KING COUNTY, WA
KUOW

‘Yes’ vote for Seattle election reform now leading

The latest King County ballot count shows the "yes" vote prevailing on a measure that would change the way the city of Seattle elects its leaders. Among the options, ranked choice voting has inched into in the lead. On Saturday, for the first time since election night, the "yes" vote...
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

Seattle’s University Of Washington Ranked As One Of The World’s Top 10 Schools

U.S. News just released their 2022-2023 Best Global Universities Rankings and Seattle’s University of Washington earned an impressive spot on the list. Out of 2,000 schools in the world, University of Washington ranked among the top 10. This places the University of Washington on a global tier along with Harvard University, University of Oxford, and other elite schools.
SEATTLE, WA
Washington Examiner

Redmond residents rejecting public safety tax levy

(The Center Square) – While still too close to call, the City of Redmond, Washington’s public safety tax levy is seeing a majority of voters against it. As of Wednesday evening, 52.6% of voters were rejecting the levy, with 47.4% of voters approving it. The City of Redmond...
REDMOND, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy