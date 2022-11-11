ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Feds end Ukraine-related foreign lobbying investigation into Rudy Giuliani without filing charges

Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani's activities in Ukraine have closed their investigation after more than two years and said no criminal charges will be brought. Prosecutors with the office of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York have been investigating Giuliani, the former personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, for possible violations of foreign lobbying laws since early 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Biden rides midterm validation into high-stakes meeting with Xi

Thirty-seven minutes after wrapping up a late-night gala dinner with Asian leaders -- punctuated by plates of wild Mekong lobster and beef saraman -- an aide handed President Joe Biden the phone. On the other end of the line was David Trone, the millionaire Maryland wine retailer who was thousands...
MARYLAND STATE
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects

Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona. The party defied the historical trend of midterm elections breaking against parties in power and overcame anxiety over high inflation, cementing its majority as voters rejected Republican candidates who had aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump and in many cases parroted his lies about widespread election fraud.
NEVADA STATE
Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election lose subpoena fight with Illinois pastor

An Illinois judge has ruled that the Atlanta-area district attorney currently investigating efforts by supporters of former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election did not provide enough evidence to prove that an Illinois pastor needed to come testify as a witness in the probe. Rev. Stephen Cliffgard Lee,...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
What to know about upcoming House leadership elections

A new Congress won't be sworn in until January and control of the House has not yet been determined, but Republicans appear on track to recapture the chamber and the race to determine who will serve as the next speaker is underway. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has officially declared...
GEORGIA STATE
Why were the midterm elections close? Exit polls offer clues.

A set of countervailing political forces may have contributed to the closeness of this year's midterm elections, according to the current results of the national exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research. It remains uncertain which party will control either the Senate or the House of Representatives next year, with votes still being counted and key races too early to call.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New records reveal foreign government spending at Trump's Washington hotel

The governments of six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at then-President Donald Trump's Washington, DC, hotel over the first two years of his presidency, according to newly released accounting documents. The new documents offer concrete evidence of the rare practice...
WASHINGTON STATE
Nevada's Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection, CNN projects, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate

Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection in Nevada, CNN projects, clinching a critical victory that will allow Democrats to keep control of the US Senate. Cortez Masto had long been viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents as she fended off a challenge from former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a state whose economy had been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation.
NEVADA STATE
Michelle Obama praises Biden but stops short of full-throated 2024 endorsement

Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she thinks President Joe Biden is "doing a great job," but stopped short of a full-throated endorsement for another White House run in a recent interview. "You know, I, I -- I will have to see," Obama said when asked if she hoped Biden...
Congress returns for lame duck with long to-do list

Lawmakers are set to return on Monday after being away for several weeks campaigning for the crucial midterm elections. They face a jam-packed legislative to-do list before the new congressional session begins in January. With that in mind, Democratic leaders are eager to bring several bills to the floor for...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Times: Trump sought tax investigations of political foes

Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told his onetime White House chief of staff, John Kelly, that he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes, Kelly told The New York Times. Among the people Trump wanted to "get the I.R.S. on" were former FBI Director James Comey and...
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects

Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
NEVADA STATE

