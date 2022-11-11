Read full article on original website
Supreme Court says House January 6 committee can get Kelli Ward's phone and text records
The Supreme Court cleared the way on Monday for the House select committee investigating the January 6 US Capitol attack to obtain the phone and text records of Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward. Ward served as a fake elector for Donald Trump in Arizona, one of the states the...
Feds end Ukraine-related foreign lobbying investigation into Rudy Giuliani without filing charges
Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani's activities in Ukraine have closed their investigation after more than two years and said no criminal charges will be brought. Prosecutors with the office of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York have been investigating Giuliani, the former personal attorney to former President Donald Trump, for possible violations of foreign lobbying laws since early 2019.
Biden rides midterm validation into high-stakes meeting with Xi
Thirty-seven minutes after wrapping up a late-night gala dinner with Asian leaders -- punctuated by plates of wild Mekong lobster and beef saraman -- an aide handed President Joe Biden the phone. On the other end of the line was David Trone, the millionaire Maryland wine retailer who was thousands...
Trump mounts anti-McConnell campaign as conservatives seek delay in leadership elections
Former President Donald Trump is calling up his allies in the Senate, GOP sources tell CNN, and making a suggestion as he seeks to divert blame for -- Republicans' lackluster midterm performance: Take aim at Mitch McConnell. Trump, who is facing a round of sharp criticism from inside his own...
Democrats will keep control of the Senate, CNN projects
Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, CNN projects, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona. The party defied the historical trend of midterm elections breaking against parties in power and overcame anxiety over high inflation, cementing its majority as voters rejected Republican candidates who had aligned themselves with former President Donald Trump and in many cases parroted his lies about widespread election fraud.
Georgia prosecutors investigating Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election lose subpoena fight with Illinois pastor
An Illinois judge has ruled that the Atlanta-area district attorney currently investigating efforts by supporters of former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election did not provide enough evidence to prove that an Illinois pastor needed to come testify as a witness in the probe. Rev. Stephen Cliffgard Lee,...
What to know about upcoming House leadership elections
A new Congress won't be sworn in until January and control of the House has not yet been determined, but Republicans appear on track to recapture the chamber and the race to determine who will serve as the next speaker is underway. House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has officially declared...
Why were the midterm elections close? Exit polls offer clues.
A set of countervailing political forces may have contributed to the closeness of this year's midterm elections, according to the current results of the national exit poll conducted for CNN and other news networks by Edison Research. It remains uncertain which party will control either the Senate or the House of Representatives next year, with votes still being counted and key races too early to call.
'We need to have a real discussion': GOP leaders brace for tense talks after disappointing election results
House and Senate Republicans are gearing up for a tense series of closed-door meetings this week as the GOP grapples with what went wrong in the midterms and decides the political fate of its current leaders, who are under fire following last week's disappointing election results. With the balance of...
Trump sues January 6 committee seeking to block subpoena for his testimony and documents
Former President Donald Trump has sued the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, as a way to challenge its subpoena for documents and his testimony, according to filings in a federal court in Florida. Trump is challenging both the legitimacy of the committee -- which multiple courts have upheld...
Democratic super PAC to put millions behind new Georgia runoff ad as both parties turn focus to key contest
A top Democratic super PAC will begin airing a new ad attacking Republican Herschel Walker's character on Saturday, as both parties turn their focus to a Georgia Senate runoff that may end up determining control of the Senate. First provided to CNN, the ad, titled "Shown Us" from Georgia Honor...
Trump tells Mar-a-Lago special master that he got to decide which White House documents were his to keep
Former President Donald Trump argued in a newly public court filing that a president gets to decide whether records from his White House are personal documents -- and that he had decided that all the records he took to Mar-a-Lago were in fact his personal property. The argument is Trump's...
New records reveal foreign government spending at Trump's Washington hotel
The governments of six foreign countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, spent more than $700,000 at then-President Donald Trump's Washington, DC, hotel over the first two years of his presidency, according to newly released accounting documents. The new documents offer concrete evidence of the rare practice...
Nevada's Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection, CNN projects, allowing Democrats to keep the Senate
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto will win reelection in Nevada, CNN projects, clinching a critical victory that will allow Democrats to keep control of the US Senate. Cortez Masto had long been viewed as one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents as she fended off a challenge from former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt in a state whose economy had been hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and inflation.
Michelle Obama praises Biden but stops short of full-throated 2024 endorsement
Former First Lady Michelle Obama said she thinks President Joe Biden is "doing a great job," but stopped short of a full-throated endorsement for another White House run in a recent interview. "You know, I, I -- I will have to see," Obama said when asked if she hoped Biden...
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says Trump has cost the GOP the last three elections
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland said Sunday that former President Donald Trump has cost the GOP the last three elections and it's past time to reassess what's important to the party. "It's basically the third election in a row that Donald Trump has cost us the race, and it's...
Congress returns for lame duck with long to-do list
Lawmakers are set to return on Monday after being away for several weeks campaigning for the crucial midterm elections. They face a jam-packed legislative to-do list before the new congressional session begins in January. With that in mind, Democratic leaders are eager to bring several bills to the floor for...
New York Times: Trump sought tax investigations of political foes
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly told his onetime White House chief of staff, John Kelly, that he wanted the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his political foes, Kelly told The New York Times. Among the people Trump wanted to "get the I.R.S. on" were former FBI Director James Comey and...
Republican Joe Lombardo will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, CNN projects
Republican Joe Lombardo, the popular sheriff of Clark County, will defeat Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak after arguing that he did not do enough to get the economy moving after the devastating impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevada has been a battleground state since the early 1990s, but Joe Biden narrowly...
Pelosi says House Democrats are asking her to 'consider' another leadership bid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that members of her caucus have been asking her to "consider" running again to lead the party in the next Congress, but that any decision to run for leadership depends on her family and her Democratic colleagues. Pelosi was asked by CNN's Dana Bash...
