Michigan to receive nearly $12 million from Google privacy lawsuit
(The Center Square) – Forty attorneys general reached a $391.5 million multi-state settlement with Google over its location tracking practices, which is the largest multi-state AG privacy settlement in U.S. history. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Michigan will receive nearly $12 million from a privacy lawsuit with Google. "Google makes the majority of its revenue from using the personal data of those who search in its browsers and...
Court cites harm to Missouri in stopping Biden's student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) – A federal appeals court on Monday granted a nationwide temporary injunction stopping the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis halted President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt. The next step in litigation could be an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. “Whatever the eventual outcome of this case, it will affect...
Op-Ed: Gov. Kim Reynolds receives a mandate
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is viewed as the big winner from the 2022 midterm elections. Both Gov. DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio were elected in landslides. It was proof that voters in Florida support the conservative policies of Governor DeSantis. However, much of the national media ignored the “red wave” that took place in Iowa as Gov. Kim Reynolds was also re-elected in a landslide. Iowa voters not only re-elected Gov. Reynolds, but they expanded the Republican majority in the legislature, and for the first time in decades elected a Republican Attorney General and State Treasurer. Gov. Reynolds is...
Supreme Court to hear arguments in immigration case brought by Texas, Louisiana
(The Center Square) – Oral arguments are scheduled to be heard before the U.S. Supreme this month in a case brought by Texas and Louisiana over the Department of Homeland Security altering policy to prohibit certain violent criminal foreign nationals from being detained and deported and instead releasing them into the U.S. Ahead of oral arguments, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a brief with the court arguing, “Congress did not set agencies free to disregard legislative direction in...
Florida files SCOTUS brief ahead of oral arguments over DHS not deporting violent criminal aliens
(The Center Square) – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court in support of a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana seeking to halt a Department of Homeland Security policy that limited federal agents from detaining and deporting dangerous criminal aliens and instead is allowing them to remain in the U.S.
Movement to create a new state in southern Illinois gaining momentum
(The Center Square) – A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted in nonbinding resolutions to leave Illinois and form a new state. Residents in three more counties – Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County – voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea. ...
Numerous programs exist to assist, recognize Florida’s 1.5 million veterans
(The Center Square) – Calling Florida the “most veteran-friendly state,” Gov. Ron DeSantis says state agencies and partners are committed to caring for its 1.5 million veterans through a range of programs and resources. Throughout Military Family Appreciation Month, Attorney General Ashley Moody is also highlighting the state’s efforts to protect them from scams targeting those in the military. “Florida’s veterans have made countless sacrifices to protect our freedoms, and in return we are working hard to ensure they have the resources and support they...
okcfox.com
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
Arizona charter school students outperforming most of nation
(The Center Square) – Arizona's charter schools, if separated from their public school counterparts, have eight graders that perform at higher levels than nearly any other state. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, better known as the Nation's Report Card, found that Arizona district and charter students scored at approximately the national average in fourth and eighth-grade math and reading NAEP testing. But, the analysis found that eighth-grade charter school...
Paxton investigating Zuckerberg-funded nonprofit for alleged partisan electioneering efforts in 2020
(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation his office launched to determine whether it “solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.” CTCL, a self-described non-partisan nonprofit organization, according to the bios posted on its own website and other records, “is...
Ohio General Assembly returns for lame duck session
(The Center Square) – Ohio lawmakers return to Columbus this week for a lame duck session in a push to cover a variety of bills before the two-year session of the General Assembly ends in late December. Seven House and seven Senate committee meetings plan hearings for Tuesday, with bills on the agenda ranging from gun legislation to at-home births and preventing conversion therapy for minors. As previously reported by...
Virginia congressional elections trend Republican for second straight cycle
(The Center Square) – Virginia’s congressional elections trended further toward Republicans for the second straight congressional cycle, but Democrats still continue to outperform the GOP at the statewide level in these races. With more than 98% of the vote tallied as of Monday, Republicans secured 48.7% of the total votes in Congressional races in 2022, which is nearly 1.5% higher than it was in 2020 and about 6.2% higher than it was in 2018. Although Republicans did not flip any seats in 2020, they were...
Op-Ed: Atlanta shouldn’t stand between mothers and their babies
Now is not the time to make it harder for mothers to breastfeed their children, but that is exactly the course of current policy for lactation consultants in Atlanta. The formula shortage is reducing options for mothers in Georgia and there appears to be no end in sight to this ongoing challenge. A lower court made its verdict earlier this year, but the future now lies in the hands of the Georgia Supreme Court. ...
Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing
(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
city-sentinel.com
Paycom official bashed state voters over GOP victory
In an election-night tweet, a top official at Paycom suggested voters living outside Oklahoma City and Tulsa are retrograde thinkers holding the state back. A.J. Griffin, director of government and community affairs for Paycom, issued the tweet after Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, easily won reelection without carrying Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.
Holcomb highlights Indiana’s multimodal energy approach at UN climate event
(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has returned from the United Nations Climate Conference of the Parties in Cairo, Egypt, where he delivered two speeches focused on cultivating global business partnership for energy development. “What I have learned is we often find ourselves trapped in this scenario of it’s either or. You either believe in science or you don’t believe in science or you believe in the economy or you believe in the environment. It’s both,” Holcomb said according to published reports. ...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
Richland school director facing recall announces candidacy for governor
(The Center Square) – A Richland school board director fighting a recall effort has announced his candidacy for the 2024 Washington gubernatorial race. If elected, Misipati “Semi” Bird, who distinguishes himself as a “constitutional Christian conservative” would become the first Black governor in the state, and the first Republican to take the top leadership seat since 1981. “The people of this great state are eager for accountability in its leadership,...
Kentucky judge upholds GOP drawn state House, congressional districts
(The Center Square) – Just days after Republican state lawmakers added on to their majorities in the Kentucky General Assembly, a Franklin County judge gave them another win as he ruled the districts they drew for the state House and U.S. congressional districts were valid. Earlier this year, the Kentucky Democratic Party filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the districts, accusing Republicans of gerrymandering. While Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate...
Minnesota ranked third nationwide for charitable service
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is the third most charitable state in the U.S., according to a new report from WalletHub. WalletHub divided 19 metrics into two categories in the report released this week. Minnesota ranked third for volunteering and service, and it ranked seventh for charitable giving. Overall, the North Star State falls behind Maryland and Utah.
