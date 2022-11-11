Read full article on original website
Imagine
3d ago
Sending kids books from newborn to 5?? That’s what libraries are for! How about pouring that money into more libraries.
GeeMaree
3d ago
I'm just wondering why they're using stimulus money when they're supposed to be "Free" 🤔
tbone
3d ago
If it’s a charity, why the 5 million dollars over the next 2 years? That’s not a charity.
Richland school director facing recall announces candidacy for governor
(The Center Square) – A Richland school board director fighting a recall effort has announced his candidacy for the 2024 Washington gubernatorial race. If elected, Misipati “Semi” Bird, who distinguishes himself as a “constitutional Christian conservative” would become the first Black governor in the state, and the first Republican to take the top leadership seat since 1981. “The people of this great state are eager for accountability in its leadership,...
Ohio General Assembly returns for lame duck session
(The Center Square) – Ohio lawmakers return to Columbus this week for a lame duck session in a push to cover a variety of bills before the two-year session of the General Assembly ends in late December. Seven House and seven Senate committee meetings plan hearings for Tuesday, with bills on the agenda ranging from gun legislation to at-home births and preventing conversion therapy for minors. As previously reported by...
Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing
(The Center Square) – Democrats seized a political trifecta in Lansing for the first time in 40 years, and now two legislators are suggesting changing the state's education policies. Sen. Dayne Polehanki, D-Livonia, tweeted possible policy priorities, including repealing right-to-work, providing “adequate funding” for schools, and repealing the retirement tax. Polehanki additionally tweeted: “I will personally oversee the repeal of the GOP law that flunks 3rd grade students based on...
Over 40,000 neighborhoods have racist restrictions, UW researchers estimate
SEATTLE, Wash. — George Carter moved to Seattle from Mississippi in the 1970s to get away from the racism he felt growing up as a Black man. ”You can’t drink out of the fountain… go to the back door to buy your food,” said Carter. But...
Tri-City Herald
Controversial Richland school board member announces bid for Washington governor in 2024
A controversial school board member from the Tri Cities announced his bid for the 2024 Washington gubernatorial race Friday amid a Veterans Day crowd of supporters at the Legislative Building in Olympia. Misipati “Semi” Bird told the crowd of about 60 that he will run as a Republican.
Illinois Sheriffs Association expects no changes to the SAFE T Act as lawmakers return
(The Center Square) – As lawmakers return to Springfield for Tuesday's fall veto session, many expect the SAFE T Act to be an important part of the discussion. One law enforcement group, however, says it could take some time. The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity Today, or SAFE-T, Act, was approved by the General Assembly in January 2021. It makes several changes to the criminal justice system in the state, including eliminating cash bail statewide, making it the first state to do so. ...
Paxton investigating Zuckerberg-funded nonprofit for alleged partisan electioneering efforts in 2020
(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a Civil Investigative Demand to the Center for Tech and Civil Life (CTCL) as part of an investigation his office launched to determine whether it “solicited donations under the pretext of protecting voters from Covid-19 while instead using the funds to support partisan electioneering efforts or election oversight roles normally left to state and local officials.” CTCL, a self-described non-partisan nonprofit organization, according to the bios posted on its own website and other records, “is...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Low turnout means we're stuck with Murray again
Your voter turn was dismal to say the least. Now, thanks to those who benefit from living in this country but neglected to take the responsibility and vote, we are stuck with a senator who is a career party politician. Compared to a triage nurse who has fought diligently for veterans.
Clarity sought on Pennsylvania Medicaid spending rates for addiction services
(The Center Square) – As drug overdose deaths have grown across Pennsylvania in recent years, so has government spending on addiction treatment. Just how much that price tag is, however, isn’t clear. In the General Assembly, a Senate resolution could provide clarity. Senate Resolution 352 would direct the Joint State Government Commission to study how the Department of Human Services calculates payouts for drug and alcohol addiction treatment centers. It is sponsored by Sen. Michele Brooks, R-Greenville. ...
horseandrider.com
Strangles Confirmed in Washington Horse
The state vet office confirmed that a horse in King County, Washington, is positive for strangles. The horse lives in a small stable facility. The facility owner is working with a private veterinarian on a biosecurity/mitigation plan for the property. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
Schrier retains U.S. House 8th District seat after Larkin concedes
(The Center Square) – The closely-watched race for the 8th Congressional District has ended with incumbent Kim Schrier retaining her position. Schrier’s opponent, Republican Matt Larkin, announced his concession from the race on Nov. 11, with polls so far having Schrier in the lead with 159,131 votes, for 53%, to Larkin’s 139,766, for 47% of the vote. “I just called Congresswoman Schrier to congratulate her on her victory and wish...
Virginia congressional elections trend Republican for second straight cycle
(The Center Square) – Virginia’s congressional elections trended further toward Republicans for the second straight congressional cycle, but Democrats still continue to outperform the GOP at the statewide level in these races. With more than 98% of the vote tallied as of Monday, Republicans secured 48.7% of the total votes in Congressional races in 2022, which is nearly 1.5% higher than it was in 2020 and about 6.2% higher than it was in 2018. Although Republicans did not flip any seats in 2020, they were...
Court cites harm to Missouri in stopping Biden's student loan forgiveness
(The Center Square) – A federal appeals court on Monday granted a nationwide temporary injunction stopping the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program. The Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis halted President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt. The next step in litigation could be an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. “Whatever the eventual outcome of this case, it will affect...
Democrat Hobbs wins Washington secretary of state race
Democrat Steve Hobbs has prevailed in the race for secretary of state, the first time a member of his party has been elected as Washington’s chief elections officer in six decades. Hobbs, who currently holds the office, defeated nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs, of Lake Stevens, was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman after she took an election security job in the Biden administration.
KUOW
‘Yes’ vote for Seattle election reform now leading
The latest King County ballot count shows the "yes" vote prevailing on a measure that would change the way the city of Seattle elects its leaders. Among the options, ranked choice voting has inched into in the lead. On Saturday, for the first time since election night, the "yes" vote...
Washington Examiner
Redmond residents rejecting public safety tax levy
(The Center Square) – While still too close to call, the City of Redmond, Washington’s public safety tax levy is seeing a majority of voters against it. As of Wednesday evening, 52.6% of voters were rejecting the levy, with 47.4% of voters approving it. The City of Redmond...
Rhode Island voters authorize $400B in state borrowing
(The Center Square) – Rhode Island will borrow $400 million to help refurbish a state-run university campus, replenish a school building, and fund environmental projects after voters on Tuesday approved three ballot questions authorizing the spending. Question 1, which was approved by 58% of the vote, calls for issuing $100 million in bonds for the University of Rhode Island Narragansett Bay Campus’ education and research needs. The University of Rhode...
North Carolina education board will consider new teacher pay and licensure plan
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina state Board of Education will consider a new plan to revamp teacher licensure and pay next month after its Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission recently voted to forward recommendations. The PEPSC voted 9-7 on Thursday to send a "Blueprint for Action" to the state board for consideration at its next meeting Nov. 30 to Dec. 1. The plan would shift teacher pay...
Holcomb highlights Indiana’s multimodal energy approach at UN climate event
(The Center Square) – Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has returned from the United Nations Climate Conference of the Parties in Cairo, Egypt, where he delivered two speeches focused on cultivating global business partnership for energy development. “What I have learned is we often find ourselves trapped in this scenario of it’s either or. You either believe in science or you don’t believe in science or you believe in the economy or you believe in the environment. It’s both,” Holcomb said according to published reports. ...
Housing issues in rural Pennsylvania downstream of economic problems
(The Center Square) – As rents and housing prices have risen across different parts of Pennsylvania, its rural areas face different troubles in housing. Bad credit, high debt, and no collateral have meant that urban residents had a 24% better chance of getting a loan approval than rural residents. A report from the Center for Rural Pennsylvania surveyed housing quality outside cities in the commonwealth and noted what lawmakers could do to improve it. Not all rural areas face the same problems, however. When looking...
