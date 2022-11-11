Jennie Diane Neal, age 73, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Funeral services for Mrs. Neal will be held on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Westside Church of Christ in Brownsville, TN with Minister Josh Barnett officiating. The first visitation will be held on Monday evening, November 14, 2022, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN. The second visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, from 12 Noon – 1:00 PM at the Westside Church of Christ. The burial will take place at Brownsville Memorial Gardens.

