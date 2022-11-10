Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Yardbarker
Active Red Sox Reportedly Make Multi-Year Offer To Familiar Fireballer
The Boston Red Sox may not need to fill as many holes in the starting rotation as was expected. Boston entered the offseason with many questions about who would find themselves in the starting rotation in 2023. Chris Sale is still under contract along with Nick Pivetta and Brayan Bello. Garrett Whitlock sounds like he may have a role locked down and Tanner Houck also has a chance to start. Michael Wacha, Rich Hill, and Nathan Eovaldi seemed poised to leave the team in free agency, but things may be changing.
Yardbarker
Will Austin Hedges Return To The Guardians?
The Guardians can sign players, make trades with other teams, or do whatever they feel necessary in order to upgrade their roster before next April. One question that remains is what will happen at catcher. There are multiple avenues that Cleveland could take including bringing back Austin Hedges, trading for a proven player, or handing the keys over to Bo Naylor.
Yardbarker
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner suggests Aaron Judge could be on his way back
It is no secret the New York Yankees desperately want to retain the services of Aaron Judge, but they will have aggressive competition trying to extend him. The San Francisco Giants seem to be their primary competitor at this point in time, given their financial flexibility, but it is known that Judge would prefer to stay with the team that helped develop him into the superstar he is today.
Yardbarker
Yankees could have two superstar pitchers in their sights this free agency
The New York Yankees have been connected to Huston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander coming off a Cy Young caliber season. Verlander is 39 years old, rejecting a one-year, $25 million offer from general manager Brian Cashman last off-season, but the Yankees GM might have another chance. However, there’s another starter on the market that could fit the bill nicely as well, especially if the Bombers strike out on Verlander.
Yardbarker
3 Reasons The Astros Could Repeat As World Series Champions
With the Houston Astros coming off a dominant run to a World Series title, there is reason to think it is not over. Of course, one of the hardest things to do in sports is repeat as champions. However, the Astros have set themselves up in a position to create...
Yardbarker
Yankees have competition from 2 teams for Anthony Rizzo in free agency
The New York Yankees can’t afford to lose Anthony Rizzo to free agency, since they don’t have a proper supplement on the roster. Theoretically, they could shift DJ LeMahieu over to first, but that wouldn’t be the best use of his value given his traditional spot at second base and as a utility player. Rizzo brought exponential value to the team during the 2022 season, after signing a two-year, $32-million deal with a player option for 2023.
Yardbarker
Mets stunned by Braves in projected Jacob deGrom deal, via MLB insider
MLB offseason buzz and speculation are in full swing. For the New York Mets, their most polarizing free agent, starting pitcher, Jacob deGrom, has been an obvious talking point in projections by analysts and fans alike all offseason. New York Mets Jacob deGrom signs with Atlanta Braves for just two...
Yardbarker
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has bold perspective on Brian Cashman’s future
The New York Yankees still have a pressing decision regarding general manager Brian Cashman and his potential contract extension. Owner Hal Steinbrenner still hasn’t had the appropriate conversations with Cashman, as indicated this past week during an interview with YES Network. Having failed to reach a World Series appearance...
Yardbarker
Astros Shortstop Peña Finishes Fifth in AL Rookie of the Year Voting
Since the Houston Astros moved to the American League in 2013, the club has had a player receive Rookie of the Year votes each season, excluding 2013 and 2018. And for the 2022 Jackie Robinson American League Rookie of the Year award, Jeremy Peña finished fifth with two third-place votes, after not being named a finalist.
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees’ ideal off-season: Trades, signings, acquisitions
The Yankees won 99 games and the American League East in 2022, but they ended up getting swept by the World Series Champion Astros in the ALCS. All of the memorable plays, triumphant victories, and unexpected heroes felt wiped away by just four games. With the Yankees looking to improve...
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers star Yasiel Puig placed 899 illegal bets in three months, DOJ report states
Per the release, Puig "agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge for lying to federal law enforcement officials about bets on sports events that he placed with an illegal gambling operation." The report states Puig started placing bets in May 2019 and by the next month had already amassed...
Yardbarker
2 Moves The Rangers Need To Make This Offseason
After an offseason full of moves, the Texas Rangers did not put together the season they wanted. They added Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, two of the biggest names on last year’s market, and went on to only win 68 games. Now, with the disappointing season behind them, the...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Reported News On Red Sox's Offseason Plans
The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do and they know it. Boston has holes all over the roster to fill after an abysmal 78-84 last-place finish in 2022. From questions surrounding the future of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, to the starting rotation, and the catcher position, it certainly won't be cheap for Boston to put together a competitive roster ahead of the 2023 campaign.
Yardbarker
The Astros May Upgrade At A Key Position
Free agency is finally upon us and soon, some of the biggest names on the market will be signing some large contracts, either with their old teams or with another ballclub. One free agent who is not expected to stay with his old team is Willson Contreras. The Chicago Cubs...
Yardbarker
3 Brewers who could be surprise non-tenders this year
The deadline to offer arbitration-eligible players contracts is Friday, Nov. 18. This year, the Brewers have the second-highest number of arbitration-eligible players in all of baseball. In total, 18 players are eligible. Altogether they are projected to command $79.9M in salary. It is unlikely that everyone is granted a contract. With that being said, in this article, we will cover three Brewers who could be non-tendered at this year’s deadline.
Yardbarker
Jason Heyward’s Comments Have Come Back To Haunt Him
Seven years ago, star outfielder Jason Heyward signed a massive contract with the Chicago Cubs after a year with the rival St. Louis Cardinals. It was later discovered that the Cardinals’ offer to Heyward was actually worth more than what the Cubs offered him, drawing the ire of St. Louis fans.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: The Blue Jays again have interest in Andrew Heaney, Ronald Acuna Jr. trade speculation, and more!
Heaney was among the names in the mix last winter to be Toronto’s next Robbie Ray when it became clear that the bargain-bin-arm-turned-Cy-Young-winner was going to secure a bag of cash elsewhere in free agency. Heaney wound up inking a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the L.A. Dodgers and...
Yardbarker
The Athletic predicts Braves lose critical piece of front office this offseason
The Atlanta Braves are one of the best ran organizations in all of sports. From top to bottom, the club is efficient, thorough, and attentive. There isn’t a single facet of the franchise that is poorly run, and it’s why they sit in 2022 with a championship window wide open. Alex Anthopoulos deserves a bulk of the credit, but he couldn’t do what he does so well without his subordinates, specifically Dana Brown, who is responsible for bringing in players like Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Confirms A Zack Greinke Rumor
Zack Greinke returned to where it all began this past offseason after the conclusion of the lockout, signing a one-year deal with the Kansas City Royals. The veteran right-hander is a free agent once again. Greinke went 4-9 in 26 starts and posted a 3.68 ERA. The right-hander is a...
