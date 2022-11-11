Too bad. I voted No on all. Why would you spend money on changing the Constitution when it already protects "gender?I believe employers need to pay a living wage and employees can make a choice of where to work . it's their market. They set the pay. On # 3, I see the point of open primaries to all voters but I disagree. There are 2 main parties, like it or not. We don't need multiple parties represented in primaries. That's my point of view.
I like the open voting in primaries but not the ranked voting. why couldn't there be a separate question for each?
You had to read the entire questionnaire WHY would let men in women's sports ?How did these get counted so quik
Related
Democrats poised to take supermajority in Nevada Assembly, women remain in legislative majority
Nevada voters back big changes to their election system
Western Slope congressional race remains uncalled nearly a week after election
Nevada's top industries still struggle to hire workers. Why?
In Nevada, a last-ditch effort to make sure every vote counts
Culinary Union tracking down Nevada voters with ballots that need to be cured
Nevada Senate race to come down to 20K-30K Clark County ballots, Laxalt says
Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine issues victory statement
Op-Ed: Gov. Kim Reynolds receives a mandate
Question 3: Election reform proposal ekes out victory, will return in 2024
Around Las Vegas–as predicted here–‘None of These Candidates’ ballot line in Nevada keeps U.S. Senate with Dems
Michigan Dems want to repeal third grade reading law, reform or repeal standardized testing
Paxton investigating Zuckerberg-funded nonprofit for alleged partisan electioneering efforts in 2020
Illinois' election the most contested in two decades
Washington State Tax Structure Work Group votes to remove wealth tax from consideration
Kentucky judge upholds GOP drawn state House, congressional districts
Ballot Question 2 passes, increases Nevada's minimum wage to $12 per hour
Court cites harm to Missouri in stopping Biden's student loan forgiveness
Supreme Court to hear arguments in immigration case brought by Texas, Louisiana
Survey: Californians predict bad times for the state's economy next year
The Center Square
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 12