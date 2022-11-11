ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Susan Kennedy
4d ago

Too bad. I voted No on all. Why would you spend money on changing the Constitution when it already protects "gender?I believe employers need to pay a living wage and employees can make a choice of where to work . it's their market. They set the pay. On # 3, I see the point of open primaries to all voters but I disagree. There are 2 main parties, like it or not. We don't need multiple parties represented in primaries. That's my point of view.

11
George Tewanema Sr.
3d ago

I like the open voting in primaries but not the ranked voting. why couldn't there be a separate question for each?

4
Brian Klanke
3d ago

You had to read the entire questionnaire WHY would let men in women's sports ?How did these get counted so quik

4
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
