pix11.com
Gun Safety Awareness Forum Resources
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Guns are the leading cause of death for children, according to the CDC, creating an urgent need to discuss gun safety. PIX11 is partnering with Northwell Health for a virtual town hall to discuss ways to help keep children in NYC neighborhoods safe. To learn...
pix11.com
Autumn chills return to kick off workweek in NY, NJ
Monday will be cold with wind chills in the 20s and 30s in the morning. Highs are expected to stay near 46 in the city, 10-15 degrees below normal. Autumn chills return to kick off workweek in NY, …. Monday will be cold with wind chills in the 20s and...
pix11.com
AARP shows commitment to help veterans and active-duty members and safeguard them against scammers
The last few days we’ve been celebrating our Veterans. AARP New York put up flags across Nassau and Suffolk counties to honor all those who served. And to provide support for our veterans, AARP has launched a new newsletter. It will not only celebrate the military every month, but...
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Chilly and windy with temps in the 50s
Morning showers give way to afternoon sun but the temps will still only be in the 50s for much of the New York City area. NY, NJ forecast: Chilly and windy with temps in the …. Morning showers give way to afternoon sun but the temps will still only be...
pix11.com
Windy, chilly day on tap in NY, NJ; temps in the 50s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — After the morning showers clear, a sunny but chilly Sunday is expected in the New York City area. The high temperature will top out in the lower 50s for the city, and in the 40s for some suburbs. It will also be breezy with wind gusts as high as 25 mph during the day.
pix11.com
Moose on the Loose: Giants should make playoffs
The New York Giants are a good football team and have restored "Giants Pride." The next step for the team is to make the playoffs, says PIX11's Marc Malusis. The New York Giants are a good football team and have restored "Giants Pride." The next step for the team is to make the playoffs, says PIX11's Marc Malusis.
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Sunny but chilly start to the workweek
NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will keep Canadian air over much of the region, keeping temperatures below average for much of the week. Folks can expect mostly sunny skies Monday afternoon with a high temperature of 46 in the city, and in the mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.
