NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Binance Is Seeing a Slight Increase in Withdrawals But Otherwise It's ‘Business as Usual,' CEO Says
Binance has seen a "slight increase in withdrawals," said CEO Changpeng Zhao Monday, but he added this was in line with typical activity during times of declines in the crypto market. FTX entered bankruptcy on Friday after facing a liquidity crunch as investors fled over concerns about its financial health.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are coming off a strong week, thanks in large part to a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that prompted hopes of lighter rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 had its best week since June, while the Nasdaq had its best frame since March. Even with the Democrats holding the Senate (more on that below) there is still strong potential for the GOP to win the House and usher in gridlock in Washington, which would likely limit new regulations and tax increases. Still, Fed officials are cautioning that it could take a while for the central bank to bring inflation to heel. "Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday. Read live market updates here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 11% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Crypto.com CEO Downplays FTX Contagion Fears, Says He'll Prove Naysayers Wrong as Withdrawals Rise
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said his firm had a "tremendously strong balance sheet" and wasn't engaged in the kinds of practices that caused FTX's collapse. "We never engage as a company in any irresponsible lending practices, we never took any third-party risks," Marszalek said in an "ask me anything" on YouTube.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: Booz Allen Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp: "It was down big today, and I would be a buyer." Piedmont Lithium Inc: "I want you in...
Wall Street slips, gives back some of last week's big gains
Stocks fell on Wall Street, giving back some of their huge gains made last week on hopes the worst of the nation's inflation may finally have passed.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider Inflation Outlook, Future Fed Policy
Treasury yields climbed on Monday as markets scanned Federal Reserve speaker remarks and recent U.S. inflation figures for hints about the central bank's policy plans. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was 7 basis points higher at 4.403%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up by 4 basis points at 3.874%, remaining below the key 4% level.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FTX Says It's Removing Trading and Withdrawals, Moving Digital Assets to a Cold Wallet After a $477 Million Suspected Hack
The new FTX CEO says the bankrupt crypto exchange is "in the process of removing trading and withdrawal functionality" and it is "moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new cold wallet custodian," according to a statement tweeted by the company's general counsel. The announcement comes...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bezos Urges Consumers and Business Owners to Reduce Risk in the Face of a Likely Recession
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos once again warned of the challenges of an economic recession. He urged consumers and small business owners to reduce their risk by holding cash and delaying big purchases. Many executives have recently warned of difficult economic times ahead, with a fresh wave of layoffs and cost...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FTX Users Appear to Be Cashing Out of Bankrupt Crypto Exchange Through a Bahamas Loophole
Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘No Longer Science Fiction'? Metaverse Could Pump $1.4 Trillion a Year Into Asia's GDP, Report Says
Meta's huge bet on the metaverse may have put the company in dire straits, but a new Deloitte report suggests that virtual realities could have a "transformational impact" on Asian economies. The metaverse's contribution to gross domestic product in Asia could be between $800 billion and $1.4 trillion per year...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Disney Plans Hiring Freeze, Layoffs and Cost Cuts, According to a Memo From CEO Bob Chapek
Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs, according to an internal memo. The move comes after Disney reported disappointing quarterly results, sending the company's stock down to a new 52-week low. Disney CEO Bob Chapek sent a memo to division leaders Friday afternoon. Disney plans to institute a...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Vaccination-Style' Intervention Needed to Solve Energy Crisis, UK Energy Boss Says
The average U.K. household faces paying a £2,500 ($2,900) annual bill for the next two years, up from £1,400 in October 2021. A "very active intervention, vaccination-style," is needed to tackle the crisis and prevent future energy crises from happening, said Raman Bhatia, CEO of clean energy-focused supplier Ovo Energy.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's Why It May Take a While for Housing Inflation to Cool Off
The consumer price index reading for October was cooler than expected, fueling hope that inflation may further ease in coming months. However, housing may dampen improvement due to a lag effect related to rent and home prices. Shelter is the biggest part of consumers' budgets and accounts for a third...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Alibaba's Cainiao Opens LatAm Headquarters in Brazil
BEIJING — Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao announced Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The expansion comes as China's retail growth slows — Alibaba, for the first time, didn't release total sales for its flagship Singles' Day shopping festival that ended Friday. The company's international e-commerce platform AliExpress recently turned to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to push into Europe.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Twitter Cuts a Large Number of Contract Workers Without Giving Internal Teams a Heads Up
Twitter has terminated a large number of its contract workers according to internal communications viewed by CNBC, all without giving full-time employees who worked with them any advanced notice. Platformer reported that 4,400 out of 5,500 contractors at Twitter experienced job cuts. Employees told CNBC that they had no notice...
