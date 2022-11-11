ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are coming off a strong week, thanks in large part to a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that prompted hopes of lighter rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 had its best week since June, while the Nasdaq had its best frame since March. Even with the Democrats holding the Senate (more on that below) there is still strong potential for the GOP to win the House and usher in gridlock in Washington, which would likely limit new regulations and tax increases. Still, Fed officials are cautioning that it could take a while for the central bank to bring inflation to heel. "Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday. Read live market updates here.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 11% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
Cramer's Lightning Round: Booz Allen Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp: "It was down big today, and I would be a buyer." Piedmont Lithium Inc: "I want you in...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider Inflation Outlook, Future Fed Policy

Treasury yields climbed on Monday as markets scanned Federal Reserve speaker remarks and recent U.S. inflation figures for hints about the central bank's policy plans. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was 7 basis points higher at 4.403%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up by 4 basis points at 3.874%, remaining below the key 4% level.
FTX Users Appear to Be Cashing Out of Bankrupt Crypto Exchange Through a Bahamas Loophole

Analysis by Argus found unusual trading patterns that suggest "desperate" customers are relying on FTX users in the Bahamas to withdraw their money. Some have been buying NFTs that appear to be owned by Bahamian citizens, at astronomical prices. In one case, a digital collectible that traded for $9 three weeks ago sold for $10 million.
‘Vaccination-Style' Intervention Needed to Solve Energy Crisis, UK Energy Boss Says

The average U.K. household faces paying a £2,500 ($2,900) annual bill for the next two years, up from £1,400 in October 2021. A "very active intervention, vaccination-style," is needed to tackle the crisis and prevent future energy crises from happening, said Raman Bhatia, CEO of clean energy-focused supplier Ovo Energy.
Here's Why It May Take a While for Housing Inflation to Cool Off

The consumer price index reading for October was cooler than expected, fueling hope that inflation may further ease in coming months. However, housing may dampen improvement due to a lag effect related to rent and home prices. Shelter is the biggest part of consumers' budgets and accounts for a third...
Alibaba's Cainiao Opens LatAm Headquarters in Brazil

BEIJING — Alibaba's logistics arm Cainiao announced Monday the opening of its Latin American headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The expansion comes as China's retail growth slows — Alibaba, for the first time, didn't release total sales for its flagship Singles' Day shopping festival that ended Friday. The company's international e-commerce platform AliExpress recently turned to South Korea and Brazil, in addition to a years-long attempt to push into Europe.
Twitter Cuts a Large Number of Contract Workers Without Giving Internal Teams a Heads Up

Twitter has terminated a large number of its contract workers according to internal communications viewed by CNBC, all without giving full-time employees who worked with them any advanced notice. Platformer reported that 4,400 out of 5,500 contractors at Twitter experienced job cuts. Employees told CNBC that they had no notice...

