Clark County, NV

Clark County responds to Trump’s social media criticism in election update

By Katelynn Richardson
 4 days ago
FILE - A county election worker scans mail-in ballots at a tabulating area as an observer watches at the Clark County Election Department on Nov. 5, 2020, in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge has rejected a Republican National Committee claim that election officials in Las Vegas "stacked" the makeup of a mail ballot signature verification panel against the GOP.  John Locher / AP

(The Center Square) – Nevada’s Clark County responded to former President Donald Trump Thursday after he criticized the county’s voting system as “corrupt” on Truth Social.

“Clark County, Nevada, has a corrupt voting system (be careful Adam!), as do many places in our soon to be Third World Country,” Trump wrote in a Thursday morning post. “Arizona even said ‘by the end of the week!’ - They want more time to cheat! Kari Lake MUST win!”

In a statement, Clark County called the claims “outrageous” and said the former President is “obviously still misinformed about the law and our election processes.”

The county emphasized the integrity of the election and noted that Nevada state law does not allow the process to be sped up.

“Nevada state law requires us to accept and process all mail ballots received before 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, if they are postmarked on or before Election Day,” the statement said. “Nevada law requires we check each signature on every mail ballot envelope, and if one does not match what is in our records, we are required by law to give that voter until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, to cure their signature.”

The county also stated that all election systems are “certified by the state and federal governments for use in the State of Nevada” and that there are “several audits” done throughout the process.

Clark County posted its full statement on Twitter:

In his Thursday update, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said there are over 50,000 ballots that remain to be counted, including the 626 dropped off by USPS today. Additionally, the county is still validating 5,555 provisional ballots and has 7,100 ballots that have not been cured.

The majority of mail ballots should be counted by Saturday, Gloria said.

Multiple candidates weighed in on the update, including Republican Nevada Senate Candidate Adam Laxalt, who said he remains “very confident.”

“Clark County Clerk just reported there are just over 50K ballots left,” Laxalt tweeted. “This number includes Election Day drop off. We know there are rural and Washoe votes to be counted. Assuming these two at least offset, then Cortez Masto needs 63.5% to catch us. We remain very confident.”

