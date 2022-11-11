Read full article on original website
Skarlatos Concedes to Hoyle in 4th CD contest
Alek Skarlatos conceded his race for Oregon’s 4th Congressional District Thursday evening. The Roseburg Republican made his announcement shortly after the Associated Press called the race in favor of Val Hoyle, a Democrat from Springfield. Early returns on Election Night showed the two neck-and-neck, but that was in many...
Increase in RSV has Oregon officials worried about ICU beds for children
The number of children hospitalized with RSV in Oregon more than doubled last week. RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common childhood illness that causes cold symptoms for most kids but can cause serious complications, particularly in young infants. The Oregon Health Authority tracks weekly hospitalizations associated with RSV...
CTGR announces plans to open second opioid treatment center in Portland
Following the launch of an opioid treatment clinic in Salem last year, the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde say they’ll open another one in the New Year. Kelly Rowe is executive director of Health Services for the tribe. She said the second Great Circle Recovery clinic will be located in Portland.
CAHOOTS, HOOTS workers continue work towards forming labor union
Workers with two programs run by the White Bird Clinic are pressing on with unionization efforts. In recent years, CAHOOTS has been held up as a model alternative to police action. Meaning “Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets,” the service went to 24-hours five years ago, then saw demand intensify during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
These counties voted big for Tina Kotek, Christine Drazan in Oregon governor’s race
Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, in the end followed a familiar path to victory for Democrats seeking that office – even if it proved a little more challenging than in recent runs. That roadmap: Build a large enough margin of support in seven Oregon counties – and most...
