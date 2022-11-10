Read full article on original website
Related
The FADER
Andy Shauf announces new album, shares “Wasted On You”
Andy Shauf has announced new album, Norm, out February 10 via ANTI-. Today's announement is accompanied by the album's lead single “Wasted On You.” The song comes with a video in which comedy actress Lauren Servideo plays God. Check it out below. Norm was written and produced by...
The FADER
Romy shares new solo song “Strong” featuring Fred Again...
Romy has shared new solo single "Strong," The xx member's second official solo song. "Strong," like 2021 debut single "Lifetime," is produced by Fred Again... plus Stuart Price. A video shot by Romy's wife, Vic Lentaigne, can be seen below. "Strong" was originally teased during Fred Again..’s Boiler Room, which...
The FADER
Drake and 21 Savage have the No.1 album in the country
Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss has debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart, Billboard reports. The album, released November 4, earned the fourth-largest streaming week for any album ever (with 513.56 million on-demand official streams) on its way to the top of the chart, where it replaces Taylor Swift’s Midnights.
The FADER
Tkay Maidza shares “Nights In December” ahead of the holidays
Everything is coming together for Tkay Maidza. In the spring, the Zimbabwean-born, Australian-raised singer-songwriter joined Billie Eilish for part of the pop star’s North American tour. And last month, she released a JPEGMAFIA remix of “High Beams,” a cut from her well-received 2021 EP, Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3, before featuring alongside Sevyn Streeter on “G Wagon,” the penultimate track from legendary R&B producer Babyface’s new album, Girls Night Out.
The FADER
Blur announce 2023 London reunion show
Blur have announced details of a rare live show with the band, fronted by Damon Albarn, set to headline London's Wembely Stadium next summer. The headline show, scheduled for July 8, will mark the Britpop group's first performance together since 2015. Opening acts for the stadium show will be Slowthai, Self Esteem, and Jockstrap with tickets available from Wednesday, November 16.
Comments / 0