Everything is coming together for Tkay Maidza. In the spring, the Zimbabwean-born, Australian-raised singer-songwriter joined Billie Eilish for part of the pop star’s North American tour. And last month, she released a JPEGMAFIA remix of “High Beams,” a cut from her well-received 2021 EP, Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3, before featuring alongside Sevyn Streeter on “G Wagon,” the penultimate track from legendary R&B producer Babyface’s new album, Girls Night Out.

13 HOURS AGO