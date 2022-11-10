ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Ji-man Choi to have offseason elbow surgery

Fans wanting to see Ji-man Choi might have to wait a little longer to see him in action. While talking to reporters last week, Pittsburgh Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said that Choi will undergo a “minor procedure” to remove loose bodies in his right elbow, an injury that allegedly plagued the first baseman throughout the majority of last season.
Bucs Arghticles: November 14, 2022

Pittsburgh Pirates Rumors: Boston in on Bryan Reynolds? (Rum Bunter) Ben Cherington explains Ji-Man Choi trade, insists Pirates still want to add offense (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) MLB News. The case for each 2022 Rookie of the Year finalist (MLB.com) Are the champs looking at this free-agent backstop? (MLB.com) Slugger can join...
