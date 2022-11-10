ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rays promote Linares to bench coach, fill 2 other openings

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have promoted Rodney Linares to bench coach and filled two other spots on manager Kevin Cash’s staff with additions from the club’s minor league system. Linares replaces Matt Quatraro, who left the Rays to become manager of the Kansas City Royals this month. The 46-year-old spent the past four seasons as third base coach. The Rays also announced Triple-A Durham manager Brady Williams is joining the major league staff as third base coach. Tomas Francisco was promoted from minor league catching coordinator to major league field coordinator.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Commanders revel in spoiler role in 32-21 win over Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ron Rivera held a football in his hand and choked back tears in the locker room as he tried to address the Commanders. He could barely get through his words. This win was for his mom, who died two weeks ago. “My mother would have been proud,” Washington’s coach said as he walked off to an ovation from his players. Rivera had reason to feel appreciative of this effort. The Commanders navigated another week of turmoil — this time, team owner Dan Snyder was sued by the District of Columbia — and played the role of spoiler, thwarting yet another perfect season. The Commanders kept the Philadelphia Eagles off-kilter most of the game and forced four turnovers against one of the most ball-secure teams in the league in a 32-21 win on Monday night. The Eagles lost for the first time in nine games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

