WATCH: Britney's $12 Million Calabasas Mansion!

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los AngelesRoger MarshLos Angeles, CA
Jay Leno Reportedly Hospitalized Following "Severe Medical Emergency"News Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Black Merchants in Leimert Park Join Forces To Buy BuildingSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles: The Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Aaron Carter's Ex-Tattooist Speaks Out About Singer's Death: "I'm not surprised"Cassie LeighLos Angeles, CA
Related
Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Bought A ‘Total Dream’ Beach House For 1st Home Together (Exclusive)
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, bought a stunning beach house in a celeb friendly enclave in Santa Barbara County and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they had romance on their minds when they made the $14.5 million purchase. “This house is the perfect romantic getaway spot for Kourtney and Travis,” the source explained. “They’re in love with the Santa Barbara area, it’s where they got engaged and where they first got married, it’s a very special place for them and somewhere they love to spend time.”
Travis Barker Shares Bathtub Pic of Wife Kourtney Kardashian as He Praises Her 'Angel Feet'
Travis Barker loves every part of wife Kourtney Kardashian. On Thursday evening, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, shared a trio of snapshots to his Instagram grid including one that showed Kardashian, 43, relaxing in a bubble bath. Two additional snapshots featured close-ups of the Poosh founder's feet: one under the bath's...
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Gisele Bündchen Just Made A Divorcée Move That Follows In The Footsteps Of Britney Spears And Kanye West
Gisele Bündchen made a move following her divorce from Tom Brady that we've seen from both Britney Spears and Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Hilariously Troll Kris Jenner — In the Middle of Her Birthday Toast
It’s her party — and she’ll interrupt toasts if she wants to. Kris Jenner attempted to give Kim Kardashian a sweet birthday toast before things went array. “You are a rock star and I—” the Safely founder, 66, started in a Saturday, October 22, Instagram Story video that Kardashian, 42, shared from her Friday, October 21, party.
Kanye West Says North, 9, ‘Just Wants Her Family Back’ After His Split From Kim Kardashian: Watch
Kanye West, 45, spoke out about his oldest daughter North, 9, apparently missing how things used to be when he and her mom, Kim Kardashian, 41, who split from him in Feb. 2021, were still together, in a new interview. The rapper, who was recently restricted on Instagram due to controversial messages, including some that were labeled “anti-Semitic,” said the preteen “just wants her family back,” during an appearance on Drink Champs. “Nori just want the family back together. I just want the family back together,” he said in the video, which can be seen in full above.
Tristan Thompson Joins Khloe Kardashian and Kids at Kardashian-Jenner Family Halloween Party
No tricks! Tristan Thompson was spotted celebrating alongside ex Khloé Kardashian at a family Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. The 31-year-old NBA player appeared in the background of a TikTok video uploaded via the joint account shared by Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West. In the clip, the 9-year-old gave glimpses of her family members and other guests in their spooky costumes with a sped-up version of Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” acting as the soundtrack.
Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Weighing 120 Pounds Before Met Gala
Kim Kardashian gave fans more insight into the convoluted process behind fitting into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the 2022 Met Gala. During Thursday's (November 10th) episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the star revealed that she had reached 118 pounds "again" and panicked when she gained an extra few pounds before the lavish event.
Kris Jenner helped Kim Kardashian out of a tight spot with Marilyn gown
What strange powers does Kris Jenner possess? She apparently was the grease that got Kim Kardashian a second chance at fitting into Marilyn's dress.
Photos: Kim Kardashian, other stars walk Baby2Baby Gala 2022 red carpet
Photos: Kim Kardashian, other stars walk Baby2Baby Gala 2022 red carpet Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner attend the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)
