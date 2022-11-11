WATCH: Britney's $12 Million Calabasas Mansion!

Kanye West, 45, spoke out about his oldest daughter North, 9, apparently missing how things used to be when he and her mom, Kim Kardashian, 41, who split from him in Feb. 2021, were still together, in a new interview. The rapper, who was recently restricted on Instagram due to controversial messages, including some that were labeled “anti-Semitic,” said the preteen “just wants her family back,” during an appearance on Drink Champs. “Nori just want the family back together. I just want the family back together,” he said in the video, which can be seen in full above.

29 DAYS AGO