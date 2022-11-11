ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

WATCH: Britney's $12 Million Calabasas Mansion!

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EC0j3_0j6fC2FL00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Why Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Bought A ‘Total Dream’ Beach House For 1st Home Together (Exclusive)

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, and Travis Barker, 46, bought a stunning beach house in a celeb friendly enclave in Santa Barbara County and a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they had romance on their minds when they made the $14.5 million purchase. “This house is the perfect romantic getaway spot for Kourtney and Travis,” the source explained. “They’re in love with the Santa Barbara area, it’s where they got engaged and where they first got married, it’s a very special place for them and somewhere they love to spend time.”
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says North, 9, ‘Just Wants Her Family Back’ After His Split From Kim Kardashian: Watch

Kanye West, 45, spoke out about his oldest daughter North, 9, apparently missing how things used to be when he and her mom, Kim Kardashian, 41, who split from him in Feb. 2021, were still together, in a new interview. The rapper, who was recently restricted on Instagram due to controversial messages, including some that were labeled “anti-Semitic,” said the preteen “just wants her family back,” during an appearance on Drink Champs. “Nori just want the family back together. I just want the family back together,” he said in the video, which can be seen in full above.
Us Weekly

Tristan Thompson Joins Khloe Kardashian and Kids at Kardashian-Jenner Family Halloween Party

No tricks! Tristan Thompson was spotted celebrating alongside ex Khloé Kardashian at a family Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. The 31-year-old NBA player appeared in the background of a TikTok video uploaded via the joint account shared by Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West. In the clip, the 9-year-old gave glimpses of her family members and other guests in their spooky costumes with a sped-up version of Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” acting as the soundtrack.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Weighing 120 Pounds Before Met Gala

Kim Kardashian gave fans more insight into the convoluted process behind fitting into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the 2022 Met Gala. During Thursday's (November 10th) episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the star revealed that she had reached 118 pounds "again" and panicked when she gained an extra few pounds before the lavish event.
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy