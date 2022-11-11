ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Power lines to be replaced in East El Paso impacting commuters

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso Electric started improvements on its electrical infrastructure along N. Zaragoza Road to Saul Kleinfeld Drive Monday morning. The project will consist of replacing transmission and distribution powerlines and the installation of steel poles to ensure reliability in electrical services, according to a news release provided by the utility company.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Semitruck wreck along Desert South Boulevard in El Paso's Upper Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A semitruck collision was reported early Monday morning in El Paso's Upper Valley. It happened along Desert South Boulevard before Redd Road. The vehicle wrecked in a ditch alongside the roadway. It's unknown what caused the crash. As of 9 a.m. the crash site...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Fallen tree blocks lanes on Gateway West in south central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A tree fell blocking the right two lanes on Gateway West at Raynolds, Monday morning. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the call came in before 7 a.m. TxDOT cameras showed damages to a rock wall. We do not know what caused the...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Electric infrastructure upgrades begin in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Electric will be making improvements to its electrical infrastructure by replacing transmission and distribution power lines as well as installing steel poles in East El Paso starting Nov. 14, 2022, through January 23, 2023. Road closures are expected in the following areas along N. Zaragoza Rd to Saul Kleinfeld […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Renowned chefs return to hometown El Paso to help food bank

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ten chefs returned to El Paso on Sunday, Nov. 13, to host a “Family Meal,” which was said to be a special collaborative benefit dinner. The evening was designed to expose local and talented chefs, artists, and musicians while bringing El Paso natives together for an evening of cooking and […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Colder air brings Winterlike weather to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The chill in the air was welcomed by some El Pasoans, while others are missing the warmer temperatures. KFOX14 made its way out to the dog park at the Don Haskins Recreational Center Monday. Despite the cold weather, there was still quite a few...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Crash at Gateway West at McRae in east El Paso closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Emergency crews were at the scene of a crash in east El Paso Friday morning. It happened at Gateway West at McRae. The collision blocked the right two lanes on Gateway West and all lanes on McRae North and South. One person suffered non...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a crash in Central El Paso, according to First Responders. The collision happened near the intersection of Paisano Dr. and Cortez Dr., just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Special traffic investigators were not called out to the scene following the The post One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces

EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Daycare in Las Cruces sees spike in vandalism, property damage

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The owners of Children's Playhouse Daycare at 1309 Foster Rd in Las Cruces say that their business is being vandalized "at least once a week." They say the windows of their daycare have been broken, at shot at with BB guns, and they say that their storage has been broken into as well. They allege that various items have been stolen from the daycare center and add that their vans have been broken into as well.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

$23 million General Obligation bonds approved by Las Cruces approved by voters

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Voters in Las Cruces approved the use of $23 million in bonds to fund four different city projects during the Nov. midterm elections. KFOX14 spoke with several people around town who said they were glad Las Crucens voted to approve four GO bonds on ballot because they believed it would benefit the city in the long run.
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasomatters.org

Downtown I-10 expansion to undergo environmental analysis

The controversial $750 million project to expand Interstate 10 in Downtown El Paso is about to undergo a rigorous study that will look at how the project may affect everything from the environment to businesses to residents in the area. The study, known as an environmental impact statement, historically requires...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash

EL PASO, Texas - A rollover crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to First responders. The crash happened at Gateway East and Zaragoza just after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The scene was cleared around 4:30 a.m. Police have not provided information on what led up to the crash. The post One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso woman arrested after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 34-year-old El Paso woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she allegedly stabbed a man during an argument that escalated in East El Paso, police say. El Paso police responded to Sierra Providence East to investigate a stabbing early Sunday morning. Investigators […]
EL PASO, TX

