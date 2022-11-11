ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Appel, Muñoz, and More Among Phillies Minor Leaguers to Elect Free Agency

The minor league free agent market is officially open for business. Following the Nov. 12 deadline for minor league players to elect free agency, the full list of minor league free agents is now available. Hundreds of minor leaguers across baseball opted for free agency, including 27 prospects from the Philadelphia Phillies organization.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy