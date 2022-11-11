ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak ousted in Nevada

Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) was projected to lose reelection in the race for the Nevada governor’s mansion, making his Republican challenger, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, the first candidate to knock out a Democratic incumbent in a gubernatorial race this cycle. The Associated Press called the race for Lombardo...
