Huntsville, AL

Ultimate Classic Rock

ZZ Top Bassist Credits YouTuber Jared Dines for 17-String Oddity

ZZ Top's Elwood Francis took to social media over the weekend to discuss the headline-grabbing 17-string bass that he used during a recent show. He unveiled the oversized monstrosity during the Nov. 5 show at Huntsville, Ala., using it for set opener "Got Me Under Pressure." While many fans simply laughed off the ridiculous-looking curio, other noted the similarities between Francis' 17-string bass and the custom 18-string Ormsby guitar owned by YouTuber and musician Jared Dines.
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Foreigner to Begin Extensive Farewell Tour Next Summer

Foreigner has announced the beginning of their Historic Farewell Tour, kicking off in summer 2023 with '80s pop-rockers Loverboy in tow. The North American first leg of their final voyage launches on July 6 in Alpharetta, Ga., and concludes on Sept. 3 in Holmdel, N.J. Foreigner will announce more stateside and international legs, which are currently slated to run through the end of 2024, Billboard reports.
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Years Ago: A Rare Disease Prompts Blondie to Break Up

When Blondie announced their breakup on Nov. 1, 1982, they initially appeared to be another victim of rock cliches. Drugs and personality clashes had taken their toll on the group, but the real impetus of Blondie’s demise was a rare and life-threatening disease plaguing one of the band’s core members.
Louder

Hawkwind legend Nik Turner dead at 82

Hawkwind legend Nik Turner has died aged 82, it has been confirmed. Rumours of Turner's passing began to circulate on social media earlier today (Friday November 11), with a post on his personal Facebook page confirming the news at around 4pm GMT. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing...
Ultimate Classic Rock

Listen to Guns N’ Roses’ New Version of ‘November Rain’

Guns N’ Roses have released their updated version of the classic hit, “November Rain.”. Completed for the upcoming Use Your Illusion box set, the new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by film and television composer Christopher Lennertz. The track was mixed by Steven Wilson, who has also remixed albums by King Crimson, Jethro Tull, Yes, Rush, Roxy Music, Black Sabbath and Kiss.
Ultimate Classic Rock

James Gang Rides Again at VetsAid 2022

Joe Walsh teamed up with his former James Gang cohorts Jimmy Fox and Dale Peters at his sixth annual VetsAid charity concert at Columbus, Ohio's Nationwide Arena. The band ran through a set list that included classics like "Midnight Man" and "Tend My Garden," as well as deeper cuts like "Stop" and "Collage." You can view a set list down below.
COLUMBUS, OH
Guitar World Magazine

Is a new-look version of Lari Basilio’s Ibanez LB1 signature guitar on the way?

The Brazilian-born virtuoso took to social media to share a sneak peek at what looks like a cosmetically revamped version of her best-selling signature model. Since Ibanez unveiled Lari Basilio’s flagship LB1 signature guitar in January 2021, the Violet-finished T-type electric guitar has gone on to become one of the most popular and best-selling six-strings of Ibanez’s current catalog.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Donovan and Robert Plant Perform ‘Season of the Witch’

Donovan joined Robert Plant onstage at the Wexford Spiegeltent Festival in Ireland, where they performed Donovan's "Season of the Witch." The seasonally appropriate song has often appeared in Plant's sets over the past two decades. Most recently, he performed the song on Halloween night at his concert in Dublin. Donovan's appearance, however, marked the first time Plant performed the classic song with its writer.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Black Keys Deliver Hit-Filled Set at VetsAid 2022

The Black Keys brought more than their fair share of star power to Joe Walsh's VetsAid charity concert at Columbus' Nationwide Arena on Sunday night. Akron-born co-founders Dan Auerbach and Pat Carney led the band's expanded five-piece touring lineup through their most beloved hits during the 10-song set, which featured three selections from their 2011 album El Camino.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s 20 Biggest Comeback Albums

Becoming a successful artist is difficult. Remaining on top forever is downright impossible. Careers naturally ebb and flow, as acts do everything possible to make the highs last as long as possible. The most common evolution sees a star's popularity slowly decline, eventually landing somewhere between the “legacy act” to “whatever happened to” range. There are, however, those artists who have enjoyed success, then gone through creative and/or commercial valleys, only to return once more to the top.
