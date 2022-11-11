We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a clash of NFC East clubs in the Week 10 Monday Night Football game when the Washington Commanders travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. The potential for touchdowns on either side of the ball should make for compelling wagering, so be sure to grab these Monday Night Football betting sportsbook promo codes that deliver more than $4000 in welcome bonuses.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO