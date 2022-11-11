ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helotes, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio woman in business to put your best face forward

Loving the skin you're in is Ginger Gold's top priority. Fox News Midday along with our partners, TAAN-TV, The African American TV Network are spotlighting Gold's company, Ginger Gold Beauty. Gold has several events lined up, including basic beauty classes, and one on one makeup tutorials. For more information, click...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA dominates Louisiana Tech 51-7 for their seventh straight win

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kevorian Barnes and Brenden Brady scored two touchdowns apiece and UTSA beat Lousiana Tech 51-7 on Saturday, assuring the Roadrunners of at least a tie for the Conference USA championship. UTSA (8-2, 6-0), which has won seven straight, finishes the regular season with games versus...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Coronado Village Garden - growing more than plants

CONVERSE, Texas - A garden is where things that are thoughtfully tended grow and flourish. Coronado Village Elementary has not only created a garden, but they have also become one. The CVE garden was imagined first by Rachal Ramirez, a teacher new to CVE, who loves gardening and noticed that...
CONVERSE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Mission Trail Baptist is connecting veterans with healthcare careers

SAN ANTONIO – Mission Trail Baptist Hospital is honoring Veterans Day Friday with a career fair. The hospital wants to connect veterans with careers in the Healthcare industry. The CEO hopes this will help veterans find a new path after serving our country. "At times, when veterans leave the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

P!NK is coming to San Antonio for her new 2023 concert tour!

SAN ANTONIO – P!NK fans get ready because she is coming to San Antonio next September as part of her 2023 concert tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer announced her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour which will kick off on July 24 in Toronto. Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City Council issues vote of no confidence following Clayton Perry's arrest

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council members have voted to censure and vote of no confidence to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. He is now on leave of absence. “The main motion has been amended to remove the language related to remorse and resignation, but now it includes the temporary vacancy process and retains the no confidence,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

City council to hold special meeting on Councilman Perry

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council has called a special meeting on Monday for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. The agenda reads that it's the city council's decision to issue a vote of no confidence calling on Perry to resign. It was just yesterday he turned himself in on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence

SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 6 p.m. tonight as cold front moves in

SAN ANTONIO - A big weather day with wild changes as a strong cold front arrives. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. tonight for the San Antonio area. The morning is starting off pretty cloudy and there's a very small rain chance. Temperatures will be mild to start and will climb into the lower and mid 70s before noon. A strong cold front will push in across Bexar County between 11am to 2pm and will be followed by a good 15 to 20-degree drop in temperatures with gusty north winds. Gusts will be in the 25-35mph range the rest of the day today and stay on the windy side into the night. We'll also see scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms move through during the afternoon. Some of this rain could linger into the first part of the evening before moving out of the area.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The Pearl charges for parking to update amenities

On November 1, the Historic Pearl began to charge for all parking around the popular outdoor complex. The response was met with some questions on social media. News 4/Fox 29 reached out to the Pearl main office about the new changes. The Pearl replied,. "Recent parking updates at Pearl reflect...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy