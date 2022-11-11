Read full article on original website
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio woman in business to put your best face forward
Loving the skin you're in is Ginger Gold's top priority. Fox News Midday along with our partners, TAAN-TV, The African American TV Network are spotlighting Gold's company, Ginger Gold Beauty. Gold has several events lined up, including basic beauty classes, and one on one makeup tutorials. For more information, click...
foxsanantonio.com
Children's Hospital of SA look to fill nursing positions at Wednesday's hiring event
SAN ANTONIO - The Children's Hospital of San Antonio is looking to fill several full time and part time nursing positions. They are hosting an in-person hiring event from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday at The Cove at 606 West Cypress St. Candidates will have the opportunity to meet and speak...
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA dominates Louisiana Tech 51-7 for their seventh straight win
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kevorian Barnes and Brenden Brady scored two touchdowns apiece and UTSA beat Lousiana Tech 51-7 on Saturday, assuring the Roadrunners of at least a tie for the Conference USA championship. UTSA (8-2, 6-0), which has won seven straight, finishes the regular season with games versus...
foxsanantonio.com
Coronado Village Garden - growing more than plants
CONVERSE, Texas - A garden is where things that are thoughtfully tended grow and flourish. Coronado Village Elementary has not only created a garden, but they have also become one. The CVE garden was imagined first by Rachal Ramirez, a teacher new to CVE, who loves gardening and noticed that...
foxsanantonio.com
Over $22 million from Uvalde Together We Rise Fund to be dispersed Monday
UVALDE, Texas - Six months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that took the lives of 19 students and two teachers, funds are set to be distributed to help those still dealing with the pain of that fateful day back in May. The Uvalde Together We Rise Fund...
foxsanantonio.com
Mission Trail Baptist is connecting veterans with healthcare careers
SAN ANTONIO – Mission Trail Baptist Hospital is honoring Veterans Day Friday with a career fair. The hospital wants to connect veterans with careers in the Healthcare industry. The CEO hopes this will help veterans find a new path after serving our country. "At times, when veterans leave the...
foxsanantonio.com
P!NK is coming to San Antonio for her new 2023 concert tour!
SAN ANTONIO – P!NK fans get ready because she is coming to San Antonio next September as part of her 2023 concert tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer announced her Summer Carnival Stadium Tour which will kick off on July 24 in Toronto. Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Girlado,...
foxsanantonio.com
City Council issues vote of no confidence following Clayton Perry's arrest
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio City Council members have voted to censure and vote of no confidence to District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. He is now on leave of absence. “The main motion has been amended to remove the language related to remorse and resignation, but now it includes the temporary vacancy process and retains the no confidence,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.
foxsanantonio.com
City council to hold special meeting on Councilman Perry
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio City Council has called a special meeting on Monday for District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry. The agenda reads that it's the city council's decision to issue a vote of no confidence calling on Perry to resign. It was just yesterday he turned himself in on...
foxsanantonio.com
"Doing our best..." Wellness 4 Warriors needs help to continue helping military veterans
Honoring military veterans is observed annually as a national holiday. For the past two decades, Wellness 4 Warriors has been working to support veterans in Texas by providing healthier home environments. Fox San Antonio's Problem Solver Darian Trotter has a look at the program, and how you can help. "I...
foxsanantonio.com
SAMMinistries’ annual Empty Bowls fundraiser, featuring one-of-a-kind arts
SAN ANTONIO - The 22nd annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser held by SAMMinistries raised money to combat homelessness. it's the first time since 2020 the fundraiser was held in person because of the Covid-19 pandemic. As you can see, there were one-of-a-kind works of art created by locals, along with a...
foxsanantonio.com
Search for missing man continues 7 years later, Help Us Find: Jordan Green
SAN ANTONIO -- 7 years later and there's still no sign of missing man Jordan Green. "All I want is to bring my child back home, " said Jennifer Green, Jordan's mom. Jordan was 23 years old when he went missing in November of 2015. Jennifer Green says everyday it’s like a little piece of me that disappears.
foxsanantonio.com
After five shootings in 24 hours some are looking for solutions to stop violence
SAN ANTONIO — Five shootings in 24 hours rounded out a violent night in San Antonio. It's all led to safety concerns for you and your family. Well, they're looking to help in a number of ways. The bottom line is they're surprised by the number of shootings but not necessarily surprised they happened. The violent streak has caught the attention of the Alamo City.
foxsanantonio.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 6 p.m. tonight as cold front moves in
SAN ANTONIO - A big weather day with wild changes as a strong cold front arrives. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. tonight for the San Antonio area. The morning is starting off pretty cloudy and there's a very small rain chance. Temperatures will be mild to start and will climb into the lower and mid 70s before noon. A strong cold front will push in across Bexar County between 11am to 2pm and will be followed by a good 15 to 20-degree drop in temperatures with gusty north winds. Gusts will be in the 25-35mph range the rest of the day today and stay on the windy side into the night. We'll also see scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms move through during the afternoon. Some of this rain could linger into the first part of the evening before moving out of the area.
foxsanantonio.com
Off-duty Von Ormy Police officer hit by alleged drunk driver outside Cowboys Dance Hall
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Von Ormy Police officer is recovering after being hit by an alleged drunk driver. The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Monday outside Cowboys Dance Hall off Northeast Loop 410 near Interstate 35. Police said the accident started when a woman was asked to leave...
foxsanantonio.com
The Pearl charges for parking to update amenities
On November 1, the Historic Pearl began to charge for all parking around the popular outdoor complex. The response was met with some questions on social media. News 4/Fox 29 reached out to the Pearl main office about the new changes. The Pearl replied,. "Recent parking updates at Pearl reflect...
foxsanantonio.com
South Texas Blood & Tissue in urgent need of donors due to shortage
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking for your help to fill their local blood supply bank. 25% of the blood supply is used by patients battling cancer. Friday, the community only has a 3-day supply of blood. Type-O blood is at less than a one-day supply.
foxsanantonio.com
Slick roads cause woman to lose control, crash motorcycle on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - Slick roads were to blame for a motorcycle accident late Sunday night on the Northwest Side. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. along Interstate 10 near North Loop 1604 East. Police said a woman on a motorcycle lost control and went over a metal guiderail. She fell...
foxsanantonio.com
Two people hospitalized after drive-by shooting on the Northwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left two people hospitalized. Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of Babcock Road at around 4:24 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon police arrival, they found a shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The security on the...
foxsanantonio.com
Three teens arrested after leading police to car chase; driver was a 14-year-old
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Three teens were arrested after leading police to a car chase in New Braunfels while in a stolen car and armed. On November 2nd, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Lahn Road at around 8:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired. Upon police...
