SAN ANTONIO - A big weather day with wild changes as a strong cold front arrives. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 6 p.m. tonight for the San Antonio area. The morning is starting off pretty cloudy and there's a very small rain chance. Temperatures will be mild to start and will climb into the lower and mid 70s before noon. A strong cold front will push in across Bexar County between 11am to 2pm and will be followed by a good 15 to 20-degree drop in temperatures with gusty north winds. Gusts will be in the 25-35mph range the rest of the day today and stay on the windy side into the night. We'll also see scattered showers and a couple thunderstorms move through during the afternoon. Some of this rain could linger into the first part of the evening before moving out of the area.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO