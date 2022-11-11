Read full article on original website
49ers vs. Chargers Sunday Night Week 10 Live Blog
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 4:00 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam, Ty Davis-Price, Curtis Robinson,...
Run Game Woes Resurface as Seahawks Potential Achilles Heel in Loss to Bucs
Among several factors that helped the Seahawks turn their season around in October and orchestrate a four-game winning streak, a once dreadful run defense tightened the screws, in turn dramatically improving their third down efficiency. Likewise, the arrival of rookie sensation Ken Walker III sparked the rushing attack on offense, having a similar impact on their own third down production to sustain drives.
5 Takeaways From Chargers’ 22-16 Week 10 Loss to 49ers
The Chargers were defeated by the 49ers 22-16 Sunday night at Levi's Stadium. Here are five takeaways from the Chargers' fourth loss of the season:. The Chargers went into halftime with 16 points, and when regulation finished up, they still sat with 16 points. The offense had five drives in...
Rams QB John Wolford Has Brutal Honesty About Offense vs. Cardinals
In the Los Angeles Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, it was more of the same story, with the offense struggling to find any rhythm. No, starting backup quarterback John Wolford in place of an injured Matthew Stafford didn't make things easier, but Sunday's performance was in line with how they've looked all season long.
What Will Falcons Do with QB Marcus Mariota This Offseason?
Quarterbacks draw more attention than just about any other position, and for good reason, as the ball is in their hands more times than not. For the Atlanta Falcons, that hasn't been much of an issue for the previous 14 years with Matt Ryan holding down the fort, but as the franchise looks to find its next long-term answer, the position has found itself at the forefront of the conversation.
Ball For Naught: Did Bad Call Impact Bills OT Loss to Vikings?
The epic is over but even the epilogue of the Buffalo Bills' interconference thriller against the Minnesota Vikings, a 33-30 victory for the latter, features its own twists and turns. The latest comes from the NFL's officiating boss Walt Anderson, who addressed one of the contest's most pivotal plays, namely...
Cowboys ‘Lose Control’? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
It is always a good sign when a head coach and his quarterback speak the same languages and share the same messages - in victory or defeat. The Dallas Cowboys, with coach Mike McCarthy and QB Dak Prescott, at least have that. "I thought,'' McCarthy said after being overtaken by...
Rams LB Ernest Jones: ‘Nobody Will Say Anything’ Once LA Flips a Switch
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has apparently heard all the talk surrounding his team during a three-game losing streak. But even after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home -- LA's fifth loss in six games -- Jones continues to have unwavering confidence in the Rams' (3-6) ability to turn it all around and get back to the postseason.
Kerby Joseph Is Worst PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 10
After a solid performance against the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field, rookie safety Kerby Joseph had a game to forget at Soldier Field. The young defensive back was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his breakout performance last week. This week, though, Joseph looked like a...
Marcus Williams Expected to Return, Make Impact for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Marcus Williams made an immediate impact for the Ravens before being sidelined in Week 5 with a dislocated wrist. However, John Harbaugh expects Williams to be back on the field next month during the team's drive to the playoffs. Williams has been a critical player...
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 27-17 Win Over the Jaguars
Already having a pair of strange games against the AFC South under their belt this season, the Kansas City Chiefs carried those vibes into the halftime locker room against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Once things got going their way in half No. 2, though, there was never serious doubt about the outcome of the game.
Lions’ Midseason Grades: Offense Needs Reinforcements
Quarterback: B- Jared Goff has had an uneven start to his 2022 season. He started off the campaign on a torrid pace. Through the Lions' first four games, the veteran signal-caller threw for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns, while tossing just three interceptions. Meanwhile, in five games since then, the...
Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
DeVonta Smith embraces supporting role on 8-0 Eagles
DeVonta Smith is more concerned with wins than catches. Smith, the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner and 10th overall pick in the 2021 draft, was expected to be an elite wide receiver. Smith had an outstanding rookie season with 64 catches for 916 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Philadelphia Eagles...
