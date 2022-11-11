Read full article on original website
Though Florida is still in the very early stages of its season, the team's level of competition has steadily increased with each matchup. In the Gators' season opener, they hosted a Stony Brook team that offered very little resistance. The Seawolves relied on 40 minutes of zone defense while utilizing an offensive game plan that called for an inordinate amount of 3-point shot attempts, an immensely inefficient strategy unless executed perfectly. Florida won 81-45 and secure the largest margin of victory in a Gators men's basketball coaching debut for newcomer Todd Golden.
FINAL: FAU 76 Florida 74
— Florida's going to try to make it interesting. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Kowacie Reeves makes it 71-65 FAU with 3:11 to play. — Florida getting dominated right now. FAU is on a 15-2 run over the last 4:05 and leads 67-57 with 5:45 to play. — Media timeout with 10:52...
Emoni Bates dazzles national media, terrifies Michigan in electric Eastern Michigan debut
Hype and headlines have followed Emoni Bates for years, but there had been no joy in Batesville for multiple years. That changed Friday. In his Eastern Michigan debut, Bates torched No. 22 Michigan for a career-high 30 points. Eastern Michigan gave its in-state foes a run for its money, but Michigan escaped with a hard-fought 88-83 victory despite Bates' electric performance.
