Though Florida is still in the very early stages of its season, the team's level of competition has steadily increased with each matchup. In the Gators' season opener, they hosted a Stony Brook team that offered very little resistance. The Seawolves relied on 40 minutes of zone defense while utilizing an offensive game plan that called for an inordinate amount of 3-point shot attempts, an immensely inefficient strategy unless executed perfectly. Florida won 81-45 and secure the largest margin of victory in a Gators men's basketball coaching debut for newcomer Todd Golden.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 5 HOURS AGO