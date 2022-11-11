Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
49ers vs. Chargers Sunday Night Week 10 Live Blog
SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 Sunday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 4:00 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Arik Armstead, Samson Ebukam, Ty Davis-Price, Curtis Robinson,...
Centre Daily
Rams QB John Wolford Has Brutal Honesty About Offense vs. Cardinals
In the Los Angeles Rams' 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, it was more of the same story, with the offense struggling to find any rhythm. No, starting backup quarterback John Wolford in place of an injured Matthew Stafford didn't make things easier, but Sunday's performance was in line with how they've looked all season long.
Centre Daily
Russell Wilson: ‘Physically, I’m Good’ After 18-Hit Loss to Titans
Having already sustained two injuries this season — to a shoulder and hamstring, respectively — it's a minor miracle that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson emerged from Sunday's battering at the hands of the Titans without further ailment. Yet, he did. To his body, anyway. "It was definitely...
Centre Daily
Bucs’ Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
Centre Daily
Rams LB Ernest Jones: ‘Nobody Will Say Anything’ Once LA Flips a Switch
Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones has apparently heard all the talk surrounding his team during a three-game losing streak. But even after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at home -- LA's fifth loss in six games -- Jones continues to have unwavering confidence in the Rams' (3-6) ability to turn it all around and get back to the postseason.
Kyle Shanahan Explains why the 49ers Have Scored Just 22 Points per Game this Season
"I think we need to be better inside the 10."
Centre Daily
Dolphins place DE Emmanuel Ogbah on season-ending IR
The Dolphins placed defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Sunday's 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns. Ogbah left in the second quarter of the game with what the team originally announced as an elbow injury and did not return. “It...
Centre Daily
Patriots ex Josh McDaniels Experiencing ‘Small World’ Struggles With Raiders
FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ coaching tenure with the Las Vegas Raiders has not exactly gotten off to a smooth start. In fact, in the immortal words of late comedian Rodney Dangerfield, it may be ‘off to a great stop!”. With their...
Centre Daily
Bears Get Another ‘Education’ About Officiating
At this rate, the Bears will soon know more about the rules than most officials in the NFL. Some would suggest they already do. For the second straight game, several officials calls set off fans on social media in a 31-30 loss Sunday to the Detroit Lions, a game in which there was a 9-2 discrepancy in penalty flags against the Bears.
Centre Daily
DT Jerry Tillery Claimed by Raiders Following Exit With Chargers
The Chargers moved on from defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on Thursday, making him subject to waivers for another club to claim. As it turns out, Tillery won't be going far. He'll remain in the AFC West as the Raiders have claimed Tillery, the team announced Monday afternoon. Tillery, a 2019...
Centre Daily
Week 11 Odds: Panthers at Ravens
After a mini "bye week" the Panthers are ready to turn the page to this week's opponent, the Baltimore Ravens. With a win, Carolina can move to within a game of first place in the NFC South where a loss could give them sole possession of the No. 3 overall pick (if the season ended this Sunday).
Centre Daily
Jaguars vs. Chiefs: Week 10 Snap Count Analysis
While watching a game live can give you one impression of a player's usage, looking at the actual amount of snaps they played compared to their teammates can also give insight into the team's strategy and outlook. When looking at the snap counts for the Jacksonville Jaguars after their 27-17...
Centre Daily
Why Drake Jackson is Primed to for a Breakout Game Against the Chargers
For once, the 49ers are not the most injured team when they take the field Sunday. The Chargers have plenty of impactful players missing in action when they come to Levi's Stadium. But one player who is of intrigue is the starting right tackle Trey Pipkins. Currently listed with a...
Centre Daily
Aidan Hutchinson Makes Incredible Play At The Goal Line
The Detroit Lions are now 3-6 after beating Green Bay and Chicago in back to back weeks and Aidan Hutchinson has made some big plays in both wins. Against Green Bay, the No. 2 pick had only two tackles, but he picked off Aaron Rodgers in the end zone, which certainly went a long way to lock up a win against a hated divisional foe.
Centre Daily
Steelers Pitch Second Half Shutout, Beat Saints
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had a bye week to let consecutive losses to the Dolphins and Eagles stew and they clearly put the extra preparation time to good use. They entered halftime tied with the New Orleans Saints but didn't allow a point after intermission and hit on timely big plays on offense to beat New Orleans, 20-10 at Acrisure Stadium.
Centre Daily
‘Lotta Red-Ass!’ Cowboys Coach McCarthy on Losing Locker Room & Gambling at Green Bay
FRISCO - A 14-point lead entering the fourth quarter at Lambeau Field wasn't enough as the Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers 31-28 in overtime on Sunday. And yes, here at The Star in Frisco on Monday, the frustration is still palpable. ... some of it based on some "gambling'' that did not pay off.
Centre Daily
Three Glaring Disappointments: Browns put on Disaster Performance Against Dolphins
View the original article to see embedded media. Cleveland Browns had no answer for the Miami Dolphins throughout the 39-17 loss on the road. Cleveland was beaten in every facet of the game and it showed up on the scoreboard. Now, through nine games, the Browns have doubled the number...
Centre Daily
Lions’ Midseason Grades: Offense Needs Reinforcements
Quarterback: B- Jared Goff has had an uneven start to his 2022 season. He started off the campaign on a torrid pace. Through the Lions' first four games, the veteran signal-caller threw for 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns, while tossing just three interceptions. Meanwhile, in five games since then, the...
Centre Daily
Schedule leaves Packers no time to celebrate ending slump
Matt LaFleur didn’t bother going home Sunday night after the Green Bay Packers snapped their longest losing streak since 2008 by rallying for an overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He simply didn't have time. LaFleur had to start preparing as soon as possible for a Thursday night game...
Centre Daily
Four Winners, Two Losers From Steelers Victory Over Saints
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers walked out of Acrisure Stadium with a win for the first time since mid-October after defeating the New Orleans Saints 20-10. It was their third win of the season and there was a lot to like about their formula for victory. The defense was dominant...
