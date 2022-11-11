Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Gisele Bundchen’s Dating History Proves She Has High Standards – Get to Know Her Impressive Exes
Gisele Bündchen had a short but impressive dating history prior to her 2009 wedding to Tom Brady, including professional athletes and a very prominent A-list actor. The Brazilian beauty dated fellow model Scott Barnhill in 1999, the same year she took home the VH1 Vogue Model of the Year award, a prize Scott won the year prior. But their romance didn’t go the distance, as later that year, Gisele caught the eye of Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio. She was 20 years old at the time, while the Titanic heartthrob was 25.
Jay Leno Suffered "Serious Burns" From A Gasoline Fire, And He Says He'll Need "A Week Or Two" To Get Better
Best wishes to Jay and his loved ones as he recovers from what sounds like a horrifying accident.
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
This Guy Pretended To Be A Food Critic To See If Waitstaff Would Treat Him Differently, And The Experience Was "Amazing"
"I whipped out the notebook," foodie Josh Slavin said. "Pretty early on, the waitstaff took note.... I see the waiters chatting a little bit back and forth and then a notice a big shift..."
The "All American" Cast Read Your Filthy Thirst Tweets, And I Apologize In Advance To Their Parents
You asked and we delivered: The All American cast read your dirty tweets, and let's just say they were not prepared!
Centre Daily
Nick Cannon welcomes 11th child and 3rd with Abby De La Rosa
Nick Cannon is taking on the role of dad once again. The actor and “Wild ‘n Out” host on Friday welcomed his 11th child, a girl named Zeppelin, he announced on Instagram. It’s his third baby with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he also shares 15-month-old...
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Len Goodman Announces Season 31 Will Be His Last As Judge
The grand pooh bah is leaving the ballroom. Len Goodman announced Monday that season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will be his last. Goodman has been on the show since 2005. “It’s been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show,” Goodman said, who added he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. “I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family. It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I’m looking forward to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.” More to come… More from DeadlineJennifer Siebel Newsom Details Alleged Rape By Harvey Weinstein To Courtroom; Defense Focuses On Gavin Newsom's Career & Ex-Mogul's Political Contributions - Update'White Noise' Cinematographer Lol Crawley On Expanding Noah Baumbach's Cinematic Methods & Creating "Optical Illusions" For The Film's Sequences -- Camerimage How 'Wakanda Forever' $100M+ Promo Partner Campaign Fueled A November-Record $181M+ OpeningBest of DeadlineMovies With Lowest Budgets To Earn $1 Million, From ‘Clerks’ And ‘The Blair Witch Project' To ‘Eraserhead’ & More - Photo GalleryShelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & MoreJerry Lee Lewis: A Career In Photos Gallery
Centre Daily
From TikTok to the Grammys? Vocal powerhouse Lauren Spencer-Smith connects with Gen Z
LOS ANGELES — Think of Lauren Spencer-Smith as a one-stop shop for Gen Z's most pressing emotional needs. "Whatever you're crying over, I'll validate it," the 19-year-old Canadian pop singer told her young, mostly female audience during a recent sold-out concert — her first-ever headlining gig — at the Troubadour in West Hollywood. "Because I cry over everything."
1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K
The “well used” brown suede Birkenstocks dating to the mid-1970s set a record for the highest price ever paid for a pair of sandals, Julien's Auctions said Sunday.
"Instagram Vs. Reality": This Woman Bought A House From DIY Influencers, And It Shows How Fake Social Media Can Be
"Honestly, it makes me really sad to think that there are pictures out there of my house that could be making people feel less-than about theirs."
Centre Daily
Trevor Noah will launch a US comedy tour a month after ending ‘Daily Show’ run
Trevor Noah is going off the record — but will still be very much on the record — for his new comedy tour. The outgoing host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” has lined up his first major post-hosting gig. On Monday, he announced his 2023 Off the Record Tour, a 28-city stand-up comedy run that will launch in January, mere weeks after he signs off his news-satire program.
Gisele Bundchen Does Jiu-Jitsu With Pal Joaquim Valente In Video Before Costa Rica Vacation
Gisele Bundchen is a force to be reckoned with. On Saturday, Nov. 12, the 42-year-old supermodel — who recently divorced from Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s quarterback husband, Tom Brady, 45 — was spotted out to dinner with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, 34, at Koji restaurant in Costa Rica. However, nearly nine months before photos were published by Page Six of their casual dinner date, which included Gisele’s two children Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, she shared a video with her 20 million Instagram of the two sparring in a friendly Jiu-Jitsu match at the Valente family training facility in Miami, Florida.
Centre Daily
‘Killing Me Softly’ singer Roberta Flack has ALS that makes it ‘impossible to sing’
“Killing Me Softly” singer Roberta Flack has ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, her publicist announced Monday. The progressive neurodegenerative disease, full name amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Elaine Schock said in a press release. Nearly...
Here Are 29 Historical Moments From "The Crown" Season 5 Vs. Real Life
Elizabeth Debicki's mannerisms as Princess Diana are so spot on as she re-creates the famous BBC interview from 1995 in The Crown Season 5.
Zoe Kazan Just Revealed That She's Welcomed Her Second Child With Paul Dano, Just Weeks After We Learned She Was Pregnant
Zoe dropped the news during an interview, which is exactly how she revealed her initial pregnancy news too.
These 31 Fan Reactions To The New "White Lotus" Episode Are As Funny As They Are Spot On
"At this point all the dead bodies in that beach better be every male character at that hotel."
Comments / 0