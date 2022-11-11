ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, OK

Comments / 1

Related
KXII.com

Ardmore man accused of stalking woman

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is accused of stalking a woman. According to court documents, Jericho Wilks has been harassing a woman, coming to her work and her home, where he pushed the air conditioner through the window. Court documents go on to say Wilks was excessively texting...
ARDMORE, OK
KTEN.com

Mixed bag of precip expected for Texoma Monday

(KTEN) – Who is ready for some snow? I know I am. An approaching low pressure system will bring a mixed bag of precipitation to Texoma on November 14. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Garvin County in anticipation of 1 to 3 inches of snow falling in that area. The advisory time line is from 6AM to 6PM November 14.
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore couple charged for animal cruelty

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore couple has been charged with felony cruelty to animals. According to police, 9 dogs were found in Gary Riddle and Sandra Brainard’s home. Court documents stated the home was unsanitary, and the animals were not getting adequate veterinary care. Brainard and Riddle face...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore man used machete to rob man, court docs say

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is accused of robbing a man of his backpack, clothing, speaker, and phone. Court documents state 40-year-old Tannie Bland hit the victim with a machete and then took the man’s things. He’s been charged with robbery with a weapon. If convicted,...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Grand jury indicts Sherman man for murder

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Grand Jury indicted a Sherman man for murder, in the shooting death of his neighbor. 43-year-old Dennis Lee Bowles is accused of shooting 32-year-old Justin Newby four times at Newby’s home on the 800 block of East Scott Street back in August.
SHERMAN, TX
KTEN.com

Denison K9 officer receives bulletproof vest

DENISON, Texas (KTEN)—Denison Police Department K9 Echo received a bulletproof vest thanks to fundraising by the Denison Citizen Police Academy. Echo's new wardrobe addition is rated for up to .44 magnum pistol rounds and protects against blunt force trauma, almost as effective as vests worn by his two-legged colleagues.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Fall Festival draws crowds to Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- The Fall Festival in Ardmore kicked off Friday for its 19th year. The festival gives shoppers the chance to get Christmas shopping started, and for vendors, an opportunity to get their name out. "I just started my business a month ago and I come here every...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Hidden camera found inside Carter County Jail

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An investigation is underway at the Carter County Detention Center after a surveillance camera was found in a light fixture in an attorney client room. In photos of the hidden camera you can see a screw hole and wires in the in fixture. Carter County Sheriff Chris Bryant says his office conducted an investigation after the camera was found and says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also looking into the incident. News 12 spoke to Ardmore attorney Jason May who saw the camera with his own eyes.
CARTER COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Celina man pleads guilty to capital murder of wife, children

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Celina man pled guilty in Collin County Friday for capital murder, for the shooting deaths of his wife and two children at their home back in February of 2021. The Celina Police Department said Michael Patton pled guilty to capital murder of multiple persons...
CELINA, TX
KTEN.com

Denison updates ordinance for townhome and duplex development

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Denison's City Council members approved this week of new amendments on building townhomes or duplexes in the city. The council's unanimous decision clarifies where both duplexes and townhomes can be built as part of their ongoing growth. This adjustment will help builders and residences when it comes to the current and future development plan.
DENISON, TX
KTEN.com

Free health and craft fair in Sherman on Saturday

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman is hosting a Harvest Health and Craft Fair on Saturday. It will feature health screenings, including flu shots and COVID vaccines, early holiday shopping options and door prizes. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is...
SHERMAN, TX
KXII.com

Marietta man arrested after attempted gas station robbery

MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Marietta Police Chief Brett Harris said it happened here at the Marietta One Stop. Harris said a man came into the store trying to buy a bottle of soda, and when he couldn’t pay for it, he decided to rob the store. Harris said from...
MARIETTA, OK
KXII.com

Trailer home flattened by tornado that swept through Calera

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Some Calera residents and business owners are cleaning up tornado damage. Reports from the National Weather Service show the EF-1 tornado pushed through Bryan County around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. It lasted approximately four minutes, with winds just over 100 miles per hour. Damage off of U.S....
CALERA, OK
KXII.com

3 adults, 3 children injured after crash in Grayson County

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Five people were taken to the hospital, and one person was flown after a crash in Grayson County. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened on FM-121 near Bethel Cannon Rd. at approximately 2:14 p.m. on Sunday. Troopers said a truck driven by...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
madillrecord.net

Store sells Mega Millions ticket

A Texas resident had a complete change of luck on November 2. They woke up to the wonderful news that they were $3 million richer on Wednesday morning. On Tuesday night, the winning ticket was sold at the Enderby’s Gas Station in Whitesboro on US 377. According to the...
WHITESBORO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy