Fox40
Check your bank account: Millions more inflation relief payments being sent by direct deposit
(NEXSTAR) – A third round of California’s Middle Class Tax Refund – commonly called inflation relief payments – is going out to eligible recipients starting Friday. So far, the only people who have received an inflation relief check are those who also received Golden State Stimulus payments back in 2021. The state has issued one round of direct deposits and one round of debit cards.
crowdfundinsider.com
Brazil’s C6 Bank Introduces Financial Protection Insurance for Vehicle Financing
Just over a year after the start of the vehicle financing operation, C6 Bank launches the C6 Auto Financial Protection Insurance. Offered in partnership with Fairfax Seguros (FF Seguros) and also known as credit life, the product “guarantees that the financing assumed by the vehicle buyer is honored in the event of disability, death and loss of income.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Here is Twitter Payments Filing
Twitter’s filing with FINCEN (the US Department of Treasury, Financial Crimes Enforcement Network), has surfaced in the agency’s database. According to the filing, Twitter Payments, LLC has filed to become a Money Transmitter in all 50 states and territories. Twitter Payments joins over 25,000 Money Services Business (MSB). An MSB must comply with the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and adhere to KYC and AML rules.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Report Reveals that Consumers Remain Biggest Focus, with Firms Increasingly Investing in AI
Fintech Connect 2022, Europe’s Fintech event for the entire ecosystem, recently released its 2022 Industry Benchmark Report, Fintech in Flux: Thriving in the Age of Uncertainty, showing that customers “remain the biggest focus, with 86 per cent of respondents investing in AI to stay competitive.”. As the fintech...
crowdfundinsider.com
CapitalRise Finances £8.5 Million Property Loan
CapitalRise has financed an £8.5 million loan for the acquisition and development of a detached 13,000 sq. ft house on the private Wentworth Estate in Virginia Water. CapitalRise notes that the new detached house on the plot has an estimated sales price of £16 million upon completion. The site is considered a premium address near the Wentworth Golf Clubhouse, described as one of the UK’s most exclusive golf clubs.
Stimulus Checks Update: How To Apply For These Payments Before Thanksgiving
As the U.S. continues to experience low inflation, stimulus checks and tax refunds are being sent out. As inflation keeps reaching its highest levels in the last 40 years, a number of U.S. states have approved the sending of payments. Before Thanksgiving, we inform you of the locations of the stimulus checks.
8 Ways to Get Free Money from the Government Before the Holidays
The 2022 holiday season will be a lean one for millions of Americans who have enough on their financial plates just dealing with skyrocketing inflation. One option is to cut back on spending. Another...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed
Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
Washington Examiner
Supplemental Security Income payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in 21 days
Those receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits are set to receive their $841 monthly payments in 21 days. Couples who are eligible for SSI will receive their regular payments of $1,261 on Dec. 1. Essential persons, or those who live with people receiving SSI and give them necessary care, will receive payments of $421 at the beginning of next month.
New program will send out payments up to $1,200
money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
crowdfundinsider.com
ChainUp Encourages Transparency of Crypto-Assets with Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves Solution
ChainUp, a global blockchain technology solutions provider, announced that it will be providing crypto exchanges “with a Merkle Tree Proof-of-Reserves solution to promote transparency of crypto assets.”. A Merkle Tree is “a cryptographic tool that enables the consolidation of large amounts of data into a single hash which acts...
crowdfundinsider.com
Global Fintech Adyen Enters Payments Partnership with Instacart
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of “choice” for large businesses, announced that Instacart, the grocery technology company in North America, “has selected the company as an additional payments processing partner.”. As part of the new partnership, Instacart will “leverage Adyen functionality, including PINless debit...
What is the £324 cost of living payment and who qualifies for it?
Eight million people on low incomes will start to receive payments of £324 from Tuesday as part of targeted government cost-of-living support. The payment will go directly into the bank accounts of people who receive certain benefits between 8 and 23 November.Here is everything you need to know about the payment: What is the £324 payment? The £324 payment is being given out to help low income households with the rising cost-of-living. It is the second part of a £650 sum paid out to people who receive certain payments. Who qualifies for the payment? The £324 is being paid...
crowdfundinsider.com
OpenSea Aims to Deal with Unpaid Royalty Fees
OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, announced via Twitter and a blog post, that it would enforce creator fees on all existing collections. OpenSea reported that “in the last week, almost half of the creator fees set by the top 20 collections were ignored. This amounts to well over $1M for creators left on the table.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Evmos Teams Up Anchorage Digital for Institutional Custody, Staking Services
Evmos, the port-of-entry from Ethereum to Cosmos, launched its partnership with Anchorage Digital in order “to offer institutions secure custody and staking of EVMOS, the native token of the platform.”. As Evmos continues to attract builders to deploy dApps on its cross-ecosystem interoperability platform, institutions accessing Evmos through Anchorage...
crowdfundinsider.com
HashKey Group Receives Licenses to Operate Virtual Asset Trading Platform from Hong Kong SFC
Hash Blockchain Limited, a member of the HashKey Group, a digital asset financial services group in Asia, has “received approval” from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong (SFC) in order “to operate a virtual asset trading platform, under a Type 1 (dealing in securities) license and a Type 7 (providing automated trading services (ATS)) licence for professional investors.”
How To Create 7 Streams of Income for Passive Wealth
If you have been consuming a lot of wealth content recently, you probably heard that many millionaires have seven income streams. Indeed, even the Bible says you should invest in seven different ventures. Having various income sources is very important, but that doesn't mean that the advice out there about this subject is actually helpful.
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitfinex “Demonstrates” Proof of Reserves, Affirms “Commitment” to Transparency
Bitfinex, a digital asset trading platform, claims that it has “not been impacted by the latest market events.”. The exchange reportedly “remains liquid, stable and strong, and has no exposure to FTX or its FTT exchange token.”. Over the past week, Bitfinex has “witnessed an increase in trading...
thepennyhoarder.com
Earn Up to $57,500 Plus Benefits as a Collections Analyst at Amplify
Amplify, a curriculum and assessment company, is hiring an accounts receivable collections analyst to work remotely from anywhere. The salary range is anticipated to be between $50,000 and $57,500. You will be creating customer invoices, following up to ensure the payment of the invoices and investigating delinquent accounts. You must...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Platform iCapital Expands Lisbon Office
ICapital, the fintech platform driving access to alternative investments for the wealth management industry, announced the recent expansion and official opening of its new Lisbon office “as the company’s global hub for technology development and operations.”. In the past 24 months, iCapital increased its global assets “outside of...
