UPMATTERS
Nystrom Resigns as NMU Football Coach
MARQUETTE, Mich. – Kyle Nystrom has resigned as Northern Michigan University’s head football coach, effective immediately, according to NMU Athletic Director Rick Comley. Comley said the team was notified early Monday afternoon (Nov. 14) of the decision. Nystrom’s squad completed the 2022 season last Saturday (Nov. 12) with...
UPMATTERS
Wildcats Stimy Flyers Down the Stretch in 73-60 Win
HOUGHTON, Mich. – Trailing 51-50 with 11 minutes left in the game, the NMU Wildcats men’s basketball team stepped it up on each side of the floor, going on a 23-9 run to close the contest, beating GLVC-contender Lewis 73-60 on Saturday in Houghton to improve to 2-0 on the season.
UPMATTERS
What Veterans Day means to the younger generation, paying tribute at Westwood High School
WEST ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – Veterans Day celebrations were held across the U.P. on Friday, including an assembly organized by students at Westwood High School. “It’s just something we started doing in recent years,” said Ian Bivins, student. “This is only our second one ever. I think it’s really important that our new principal brought the Veterans Day assembly. He’s the one who said that said we should start having one every year, and I think that’s really impactful because we’ve had lot of students who have graduated from Westwood that have gone on in serving the military, or even people that are teaching here, or teachers previously that were in the military.”
UPMATTERS
How weather affected D-Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Every day weather affects every person around the world. Picnics are canceled for rain, school is delayed for severe weather, and roads are closed due to snow. So, what happens when weather takes a turn for the worst during times of war?. From strong winds...
UPMATTERS
DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans residents honored for Veterans Day
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Veterans Day ceremony was held at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans Friday morning at 11:00 a.m., the exact time that the armistice ending World War I took effect in 1918. Originally called Armistice Day in America, it was later changed to Veterans Day in 1947.
WLUC
UP schools prepare to close doors for first day of rifle deer hunting season
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Opening day for deer season is a holiday for many in the U.P. Some schools are preparing to close for that special day. Escanaba and Burt Township are just two of the many school districts that close for the day to give students a chance to go out and try to get their buck.
UPMATTERS
A community of support for veterans in Alger County
MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Munising is tucked away in the middle of Alger County and surrounded by Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. The area is famous for its boat tours, waterfalls, and a few other things, but recently the veterans of Alger County have become the stars. “I’m expecting to...
UPMATTERS
Donate winter apparel for Bundle Up Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Do you have any unused winter apparel lying around? You can donate them now through November 18th to keep Marquette warm!. Bundle Up Marquette is an effort where you can donate gently used or new winter apparel for community members in need. You can bring your donations to Bennett Media Group on Washington Street in Downtown Marquette and place them in the golden box outside.
Man Charged for Late Night Boat Crash in Emmet County
UPDATE 11/10/22 9:45 a.m. Elijah Townsend from Grand Rapids was charged Wednesday for crashing his boat into a breakwall in Little Traverse Bay. He was charged with two counts Operating Watercraft Under the Influence Causing Injury and one count Marine Safety OUIL. 8/17/22 10 a.m. Three people were hospitalized Wednesday...
wnmufm.org
Sadowski found guilty of murder
MUNISING, MI— The defendant in a Munising murder trial has been found guilty of first-degree murder. WLUC-TV says a jury Monday convicted 52-year-old Jason Sadowski of killing Timothy Mozader in their apartment in 2019. The verdict in Alger County Circuit Court followed a two-week trial. Sadowski had asked to...
