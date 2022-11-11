Read full article on original website
Trump sues January 6 committee seeking to block subpoena for his testimony and documents
Former President Donald Trump has sued the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, as a way to challenge its subpoena for documents and his testimony, according to filings in a federal court in Florida. Trump is challenging both the legitimacy of the committee -- which multiple courts have upheld...
MacKenzie Scott acknowledges another $2B in donations
Megadonor and novelist MacKenzie Scott announced almost $2 billion in donations in a short blog post Monday that emphasized her interest in supporting people from underserved communities
Fox News Voter Analysis: Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s path to Nevada win
With the Democrat doing well in the cities and the Republican running strong in rural areas, the Senate race in Nevada came down to a battle for the suburbs.
Pelosi says House Democrats are asking her to 'consider' another leadership bid
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that members of her caucus have been asking her to "consider" running again to lead the party in the next Congress, but that any decision to run for leadership depends on her family and her Democratic colleagues. Pelosi was asked by CNN's Dana Bash...
