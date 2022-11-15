ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Bucs' Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith

The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
SEATTLE, WA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
thecomeback.com

Major Josh Allen injury update revealed

The Buffalo Bills face the Minnesota Vikings in a potential Super Bowl matchup on Sunday. All eyes have been focused on the right elbow of Bills quarterback Josh Allen after last week’s loss to the New York Jets. An injury to Allen’s throwing arm has had him listed as “questionable” heading into the showdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sporting News

NFL power rankings: Chiefs overtake sliding Bills atop AFC; Vikings, Dolphins, Bucs make big gains for Week 11

Week 10 in the NFL gave us some shakeup that Week 9 didn't provide. That sets up an interesting new pecking order for the league's best and worst teams going into Week 11. Although the No. 1 Eagles are safe for now with no losses yet, there is plenty of change behind them. The Chiefs are the clear new team to beat in the AFC. Dormant NFC powerhouses such as the 49ers and Buccaneers are starting to flex. There's even a lot of shuffling between the many three-win teams.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sporting News

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
ESPN

ESPN

20
Followers
0
Post
0
Views
ABOUT

ESPN: Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 http://www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy