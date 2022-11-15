Read full article on original website
Cowboys BREAKING: New RB Moves to Roster; Tony Pollard 'The Man' Over Injured Ezekiel Elliott at Packers?
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard continues to prove why he's deserving of being a No. 1 option in the NFL. Coach Mike McCarthy has taken notice ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
Former Cowboys Star Is Furious With Mike McCarthy
The Dallas Cowboys opted to go for it on fourth down in overtime, rather than trying a 50-plus yard field goal to give themselves the lead. Dallas was unsuccessful on fourth down, handing the ball over to Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers marched the Packers down the field to give his team the win.
Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
Yardbarker
Bucs' Tom Brady Breaks Down Seahawks QB Geno Smith
The NFL's first game in Germany is set for Sunday, with Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Geno Smith's Seattle Seahawks. The Buccaneers, fresh off consecutive playoff appearances, hold just a 4-5 record, while the Seahawks stand atop the NFC West at 6-3 as winners of five of their last six games.
Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finally addressed the rumors and speculation. After months of whispers… The post Tom Brady Spotted in Public for First Time Since Divorce From Gisele Bündchen appeared first on Outsider.
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Cowboys Lying About 'All-In' on Odell Beckham Jr. Signing?
If a team offers Odell Beckham Jr. $20 million APY, and the Cowboys front office fails to do the same? Dallas claiming it is "all in'' will have been a lie.
Look: Michael Irvin Not Happy With Dak Prescott On Sunday
It was a tough night for Michael Irvin's Cowboys in their 31-28 overtime loss to the struggling Packers. Dallas gave up a 14-point lead to Aaron Rodgers and Co. in the fourth quarter and it wasn't a great night for Dak Prescott either. On Sunday, Playmaker took aim at his...
thecomeback.com
Major Josh Allen injury update revealed
The Buffalo Bills face the Minnesota Vikings in a potential Super Bowl matchup on Sunday. All eyes have been focused on the right elbow of Bills quarterback Josh Allen after last week’s loss to the New York Jets. An injury to Allen’s throwing arm has had him listed as “questionable” heading into the showdown.
Look: Odell Beckham Has 2-Word Reaction To Crazy Bills Game
Odell Beckham is all of us right now. In what is the game of the year in the NFL thus far, the Bills and Vikings are headed to overtime after some insane sequences of events. Taking to Twitter, OBJ shared his thoughts on Sunday's action: "UNBELIEVABLE GAME!!!!" Fans hopped in...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott is going through something he’s never experienced before
The speculation can now end. Despite his efforts to get back to action, Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as they take on the Green Bay Packers. This marks new territory for Elliott. Week 10 will be the first time in Elliott’s career that he’s...
JuJu Smith-Schuster Knocked Out After Gruesome Hit
A terrifying moment for the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver.
Duce Staley Has Blunt Message For D'Andre Swift
Detroit Lions running backs coach Duce Staley addresses D'Andre Swift's frustration regarding his playing time.
Tyler Lockett 'Soft'? Seattle Seahawks WR Fires Back at Fans and Critics
Is Tyler Lockett "putting Seahawks fans on blast'' or simply offering an important perspective?
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Chiefs overtake sliding Bills atop AFC; Vikings, Dolphins, Bucs make big gains for Week 11
Week 10 in the NFL gave us some shakeup that Week 9 didn't provide. That sets up an interesting new pecking order for the league's best and worst teams going into Week 11. Although the No. 1 Eagles are safe for now with no losses yet, there is plenty of change behind them. The Chiefs are the clear new team to beat in the AFC. Dormant NFC powerhouses such as the 49ers and Buccaneers are starting to flex. There's even a lot of shuffling between the many three-win teams.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
New York Giants Mailbag: Odell, the Defense, and More
Let's jump into this week's mailbag.
Odell Beckham Jr. Visits with GM (But Not Cowboys GM - Yet)
Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Moves, Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort
What we learned from Giants' 24-16 win over Texans
The New York Giants improved to 7-2 on the season with a 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Here are a few things we learned in Week 10. Dexter Lawrence is something special. The 17th overall selection in the...
