Pedestrian hit by car on Chili Avenue at Old Scottsville Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A woman was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a car at the intersection of Chili Avenue and Old Scottsville Road.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the 36-year-old woman was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital around 5:25 p.m. Investigators did not release any information about her condition.

Police say the 73-year-old driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Chili Avenue at Old Scottsville Road is closed for the investigation. Chili Avenue is open to westbound traffic.

