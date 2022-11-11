Gavin Newsom addresses political divide during Fresno visit. ‘Divorce is not an option’

Two days after he was reelected as California’s governor, Gavin Newsom visited southwest Fresno to highlight the state’s volunteer program — and underscore how important the Central Valley is to him.

Accompanied by First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom and the state’s Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday, Newsom stopped by the Mary Ella Brown Community Center on Thursday morning to talk about the California Volunteers programs and lend a hand to community members planting vegetable starts.

The statewide volunteer network includes the College Corps and Climate Action Corps programs, among others. The programs offer non-paid volunteer opportunities and paid service member jobs.

Newsom said the state has achieved “extraordinary” results through the California Volunteers program.

“We now have twice the volunteer corps that the Peace Corps has,” he said.

This was Newsom’s second visit to the Central Valley this week. Addressing the media after planting broccoli and cabbage seedlings, he noted that he promised to return to the region after visiting UC Merced on Monday .

“I’m back here with intention, with purpose, not only in admiration and respect to the leadership here in Fresno but to the people of this city, the county and this region (too),” he said. “I meant it and I’ll continue to come back.”

Newsom said the people in the Central Valley deserve better leadership from the state and federal government.

“You deserve more,” he said. “And we’re here in that spirit to enliven your confidence in Sacramento, that we have your back, that you matter.”

California governor weighs in on election results

Newsom made it clear he is aware of the political and social divides across the state – and aims to rectify them.

“We’ve got to start living together in a way we frankly have struggled in the last few decades,” he added. “So that’s the ‘why,’ if you want to know why I’m here.”

Newsom said his job is to govern for everyone in the state and expressed his gratitude for all those who voted this week, including people who voted against him. More than half of Fresno County residents voted for Republican Brian Dahle, Newsom’s opponent, according to the latest results.

“I have their backs,” Newsom said. “I don’t turn my back on people just because I disagree with them. I have a responsibility to them, as I do to the people that were kind enough to turn out and vote for us.”

“We’re all in this together, we’re going to share the future,” he said. “Divorce is not an option.”

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, who joined the Newsoms to plant vegetable starts in garden beds, said Fresno was “fortunate” to be selected as the place for Newsom to visit after the election.

“Fresno is something very, very important to the governor,” Dyer said. “The entire Valley is very important to him.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom (center) planted seedlings in garden beds at Mary Ella Brown Community Center in southwest Fresno along with First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom (left, blue coat), California’s Chief Service Officer Josh Fryday (right of Newsom), Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer (further right) and community memberson Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. ldiaz@fresnobee.com/LAURA S. DIAZ

Officials tout program’s investments in Fresno

One way Newsom and state representatives will continue to invest in Fresno is through the California Volunteers programs, state officials said.

“This year we are investing over $10 million to engage hundreds of Fresno residents to serve in the community,” Fryday said.

As part of Thursday’s day of service, students from Fresno State and Fresno City College planted crops in the community center’s garden along with volunteers from the West Fresno Family Resource Center, Binational Central California and United Way Fresno and Madera Counties.

Those interested in volunteering can find opportunities near them online. General information about California Volunteers is also available online.