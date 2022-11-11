ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nehalem, OR

beachconnection.net

Lincoln City's Looking Glass Inn Has One Serious View to Oregon Coast Wilds and Wildlife

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Along the central Oregon coast's Siletz Bay, at the southern end of Lincoln City, the sands are an interesting study in the power of the waves. In spite of the practically-still waters of the bay, gently lapping at this sloped beach, there are giant chunks of driftwood everywhere. In fact, it's possible this is the most densely-populated section of Oregon coast for driftwood. These can't get here via those normally chilled out conditions. (Courtesy photo)
LINCOLN CITY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America

Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

FATAL CRASH US-101, NORTH ROCKAWAY BEACH, TILLAMOOK COUNTY NOV. 9th

On November 9, 2022, at approximately 12:01PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle collision on US-101, near MP 50. The preliminary investigation indicated a fully loaded Peterbilt tanker truck, operated by Kenneth Walter Zwald (69) of Tillamook, was northbound on US 101, when for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposing lane and struck a Mazda CX-5, operated by Gordon Stewart Beadle (81) of Campbell River (BC), head-on in the southbound lane. Both vehicle operators were transported for injuries. A passenger in the Mazda, Judy Gwyneth Beadle (79) of Campbell River (BC), was killed during the collision.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver man arrested after refusing to stop for sergeant

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after he refused to stop for a Clark County sergeant who was attempting to pull him over. The sergeant attempted to stop a white Mazda pickup at about 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 119th Street and Northeast 117th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jason Tester, of Vancouver, was seen speeding 24 mph over the posted speed limit.
VANCOUVER, WA
Forest Grove News Times

Founder of dive group that found Ralph Brown charged with rape

Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CORNELIUS, OR
KATU.com

One pedestrian dies in crash, says Oregon State Police

ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 30 on Nov. 10. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria. This is not KATU's Hannah Olsen. A preliminary investigation revealed that Olson attempted to cross U.S. 30 at the...
ASTORIA, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.

TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Fatal Crash HWY 26 - Clatsop County

On November 10, 2022, at approximately 7:30PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on HWY 26, near MP 1.5. The preliminary investigation indicated a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Robert Greenawald (72) of Seaside, struck a pedestrian, Timothy L. Painter (65) of Seaside, who was walking within the westbound lane of HWY-26, near MP 1.5. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Cannon Beach Police Department, the Clatsop County Sheriff's Department, Seaside Fire, Medix, and ODOT.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say

POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
MONMOUTH, OR

