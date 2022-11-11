Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
beachconnection.net
Lincoln City's Looking Glass Inn Has One Serious View to Oregon Coast Wilds and Wildlife
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Along the central Oregon coast's Siletz Bay, at the southern end of Lincoln City, the sands are an interesting study in the power of the waves. In spite of the practically-still waters of the bay, gently lapping at this sloped beach, there are giant chunks of driftwood everywhere. In fact, it's possible this is the most densely-populated section of Oregon coast for driftwood. These can't get here via those normally chilled out conditions. (Courtesy photo)
thatoregonlife.com
These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America
Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
Bill Monroe: For Beaverton veteran, 94 is just another year of venison dinners
Lew Loebe of Beaverton isn’t as easy to contact as most 94-year-olds. If he’s not busy day-trading on the New York Stock Exchange before it closes at 1 p.m. (our time), he’s hunting or fishing; or getting ready to hunt or fish. Loebe, an articulate and physically...
Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos
Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos – whose first name is pronounced “WINS-vay” – has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected...
These Oregon towns are great for a wintertime couple’s trip
For couples wanting a romantic trip,TripsToDiscover has rounded up a list of the 17 Most Romantic Winter Getaways in the U.S.
Gluesenkamp Perez’s lead over Kent narrows in race for Washington’s District 3
The race to represent Southwest Washington in Congress is still too close to call as thousands of ballots wait to be counted.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK AIR MUSEUM VETERANS DAY EVENT HONORS ALL VETERANS, SPECIAL RECOGNITION OF LOCAL WWII VETERANS
A large group of veterans and their families filled the event tent inside the blimp hangar at the Air Museum. This years ceremony honored all veterans, but especially selected WWII veterans. Local veterans from WWII present were Rudy Fenk, Pat Patterson, Owen Nicholson, Virgil (Bub) Simmons, and Thomas Blanchard. Veterans...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
FATAL CRASH US-101, NORTH ROCKAWAY BEACH, TILLAMOOK COUNTY NOV. 9th
On November 9, 2022, at approximately 12:01PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle collision on US-101, near MP 50. The preliminary investigation indicated a fully loaded Peterbilt tanker truck, operated by Kenneth Walter Zwald (69) of Tillamook, was northbound on US 101, when for an unknown reason, it crossed into the opposing lane and struck a Mazda CX-5, operated by Gordon Stewart Beadle (81) of Campbell River (BC), head-on in the southbound lane. Both vehicle operators were transported for injuries. A passenger in the Mazda, Judy Gwyneth Beadle (79) of Campbell River (BC), was killed during the collision.
kptv.com
Vancouver man arrested after refusing to stop for sergeant
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested Sunday evening after he refused to stop for a Clark County sergeant who was attempting to pull him over. The sergeant attempted to stop a white Mazda pickup at about 6:48 p.m. near the intersection of Northeast 119th Street and Northeast 117th Avenue. The sheriff’s office said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jason Tester, of Vancouver, was seen speeding 24 mph over the posted speed limit.
Founder of dive group that found Ralph Brown charged with rape
Adventures With Purpose located the body of the former Cornelius mayor in May.The founder of the search-and-rescue group that located the body of prominent Cornelius resident Ralph Brown earlier this year has been charged with sex crimes in Utah. On Wednesday, Nov. 3, Jared Leisek was indicted on two felony charges of raping a child. The acts of which Leisek is accused were allegedly committed in 1992, when Leisek was 17 and his victim was 10. Utah does not have a statute of limitation for prosecuting sex crimes. Leisek, who is based in Bend, has grown search-and-rescue YouTube channel Adventures With Purpose to nearly 3 million subscribers. Leisek started Adventures With Purpose in 2018 with videos about finding rings, cellphones and other oddities in Oregon waterways. The channel then pivoted to missing persons. Its creators say they have solved over two dozen cases. In May, Adventures With Purpose diver Doug Bishop found the vehicle and remains in the Willamette River of longtime Washington County educator and local government leader Ralph Brown, who had been missing for nearly a year. {loadposition sub-article-01}
KATU.com
One pedestrian dies in crash, says Oregon State Police
ASTORIA, Ore. — Oregon State Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed on Highway 30 on Nov. 10. Authorities identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Hannah Jean Olson of Astoria. This is not KATU's Hannah Olsen. A preliminary investigation revealed that Olson attempted to cross U.S. 30 at the...
Mother looking for answers in mysterious disappearance of Oregon man Miles Stanton
“People say it’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” Laura Stanton said tearfully. “That’s still an understatement." Laura’s son, 21-year-old Miles Stanton, has been missing for 19 days. He had only been living in Oregon for 18 days when he vanished. “He’s been missing as long as he’s been living here,” Laura told Dateline.
D.B. Cooper investigator reveals new evidence and possible suspect in 1971 skyjacking case
The 51st anniversary of the D.B. Cooper hijacking at Portland International Airport is two weeks away and an amateur D.B. Cooper investigator has revealed new leads in the case.
kptv.com
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on Hwy 101 crash in Tillamook Co.
TILLAMOOK Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead and two injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 101, according to the Oregon State Police. At noon, police responded to a crash near milepost 50 in Tillamook County. Investigators said 69-year-old Kenneth Walter Zwald of Tillamook was driving a fully...
Fatal Crash HWY 26 - Clatsop County
On November 10, 2022, at approximately 7:30PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on HWY 26, near MP 1.5. The preliminary investigation indicated a westbound Toyota Camry, operated by Robert Greenawald (72) of Seaside, struck a pedestrian, Timothy L. Painter (65) of Seaside, who was walking within the westbound lane of HWY-26, near MP 1.5. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator of the vehicle remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. OSP was assisted by the Cannon Beach Police Department, the Clatsop County Sheriff's Department, Seaside Fire, Medix, and ODOT.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TWO FATAL ACCIDENTS IN CLATSOP COUNTY INVOLVE PEDESTRIANS IN ROADWAY NOV. 10th
FATAL CRASH ON HWY. 30 – CLATSOP COUNTY. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 6:36PM, the Oregon State Police responded to a vehicle vs pedestrian crash on US-30, near MP 82. The preliminary investigation indicated the pedestrian, Hannah Jean Olson (25) of Astoria, attempted crossing US-30 at the intersection...
kptv.com
Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
Comments / 0