kentreporter.com
Man killed in shootout with Federal Way police
One man was killed after shooting at officers, who returned gunfire, on Sunday evening, Nov. 13 at a Federal Way apartment complex, according to police. Around 6:25 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting incident where a man shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments, 31736 50th Lane SW, to check on his well-being, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department.
kentreporter.com
Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian crossing Pacific Highway in Kent
A 59-year-old Federal Way man was killed after a vehicle struck him as he walked across Pacific Highway South near South 272nd Street in Kent. The collision occurred at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, according to a Nov. 14 Kent Police statement. Officers and Puget Sound Fire crews began life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene.
kentreporter.com
Child, 9, shot in mouth in apparent road rage in Renton
A 9-year-old with life-threatening injuries has been sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after what has been described as a road rage shooting in Renton. Reports of the shooting were made around 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, near Grady Way and Rainier Avenue. Alhough little is yet known about what caused the shooting, the suspect was driving a Ford Mustang and is still at large, according to Washington State Patrol.
kentreporter.com
Man carjacks 74-year-old woman along I-5 in Kent after crash
The Washington State Patrol is looking for a suspect who reportedly carjacked a 74-year-old woman Saturday night, Nov. 12 along Interstate 5 in Kent. At about 8:15 p.m. near South 288th Street, a northbound I-5 driver in a white sedan struck a vehicle in the HOV lane and lost control, veering across all lanes causing a four-car collision, according to the State Patrol.
kentreporter.com
Use-of-force and body camera policies at the sheriff’s office | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, we look at use-of-force policies and body-worn cameras for the King County Sheriff’s Office. You can also listen here. Each episode of the King County Local Dive podcast features original watchdog reporting from our local journalists with a focus on how we hold our public entities and public officials accountable.
myeverettnews.com
Bail Set At $25,000.00 For Everett Power Outage Burglar
During the power outage from Friday night through Sunday morning several burglaries occurred at businesses in Everett, Washington. Sunday morning, Everett Police made an arrest in two of those burglaries. KushMart in the 6300 block of Evergreen Way and a fast food restaurant in the 3500 block of Rucker. In...
Man knocks himself out trying to flee store with luxury stolen goods, video shows
The teen suspect tried to flee a Louis Vuitton in Bellevue, Washington, with an armful of pricy designer handbags but knocked himself out by running into a plate glass window.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Dies After Forklift Crash
An 80-year-old Centralia man died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from injuries sustained in a forklift crash on Galvin Road on Sunday. The man’s name has not been released by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the crash just after 11:15 a.m. on Nov....
