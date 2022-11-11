A 9-year-old with life-threatening injuries has been sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after what has been described as a road rage shooting in Renton. Reports of the shooting were made around 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, near Grady Way and Rainier Avenue. Alhough little is yet known about what caused the shooting, the suspect was driving a Ford Mustang and is still at large, according to Washington State Patrol.

RENTON, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO