Kent, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

kentreporter.com

Man killed in shootout with Federal Way police

One man was killed after shooting at officers, who returned gunfire, on Sunday evening, Nov. 13 at a Federal Way apartment complex, according to police. Around 6:25 p.m., patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting incident where a man shot his sister when she arrived at the Park at Dashpoint Apartments, 31736 50th Lane SW, to check on his well-being, according to Cmdr. Kurt Schwan of the Federal Way Police Department.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
kentreporter.com

Vehicle strikes, kills pedestrian crossing Pacific Highway in Kent

A 59-year-old Federal Way man was killed after a vehicle struck him as he walked across Pacific Highway South near South 272nd Street in Kent. The collision occurred at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, according to a Nov. 14 Kent Police statement. Officers and Puget Sound Fire crews began life-saving efforts, but the man died at the scene.
KENT, WA
kentreporter.com

Child, 9, shot in mouth in apparent road rage in Renton

A 9-year-old with life-threatening injuries has been sent to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after what has been described as a road rage shooting in Renton. Reports of the shooting were made around 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, near Grady Way and Rainier Avenue. Alhough little is yet known about what caused the shooting, the suspect was driving a Ford Mustang and is still at large, according to Washington State Patrol.
RENTON, WA
kentreporter.com

Man carjacks 74-year-old woman along I-5 in Kent after crash

The Washington State Patrol is looking for a suspect who reportedly carjacked a 74-year-old woman Saturday night, Nov. 12 along Interstate 5 in Kent. At about 8:15 p.m. near South 288th Street, a northbound I-5 driver in a white sedan struck a vehicle in the HOV lane and lost control, veering across all lanes causing a four-car collision, according to the State Patrol.
KENT, WA
myeverettnews.com

Bail Set At $25,000.00 For Everett Power Outage Burglar

During the power outage from Friday night through Sunday morning several burglaries occurred at businesses in Everett, Washington. Sunday morning, Everett Police made an arrest in two of those burglaries. KushMart in the 6300 block of Evergreen Way and a fast food restaurant in the 3500 block of Rucker. In...
EVERETT, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Dies After Forklift Crash

An 80-year-old Centralia man died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from injuries sustained in a forklift crash on Galvin Road on Sunday. The man’s name has not been released by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the crash just after 11:15 a.m. on Nov....
CENTRALIA, WA

