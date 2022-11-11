Constructed in 1841, the Wyatt Earp Birthplace is a historic landmark in the Monmouth community, operated by a national Board of Trustees. Now in need of repairs, local entrepreneur Jason Robbins reached out to the current owner of the museum, Melba Matson, showing interest in bringing the building back to life. Following a seven-month process of forming a new board that oversees the nonprofit organization, Robbins has begun renovations with plans to reopen in the near future:

MONMOUTH, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO