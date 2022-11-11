ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moline, IL

ourquadcities.com

Lind’s alma mater shows generosity, spirit

When Billy Lind was a student at Alleman High in Rock Island, he already knew he wanted to become a police officer. Now, the 2007 Alleman grad – a sergeant with the East Moline Police Department – is undergoing major surgery today in Peoria to replace a skull flap. Lind is recovering from serious head injuries he suffered on Monday, Oct. 24 after being brutally attacked on the job by an arson suspect.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
sent-trib.com

Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach

BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
ELMWOOD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

7 Central Illinois teams remain in state football quarterfinals

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Seven teams in the Central Illinois area will take the field on Saturday with a birth in the state football semifinals on the line. Pekin hosts Lake Zurich at 2:30 p.m. Peoria High travels to Mascoutah with kickoff at 3 p.m. Olympia hosts Williamsville at...
PEORIA, IL
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions

State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has permanently barred Rhonda Lettington of Decorah from working as a mental health counselor, accusing her of […] The post Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

This Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Illinois bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
977wmoi.com

Local Entrepreneur Jason Robbins Restoring Wyatt Earp Birthplace to Original Condition

Constructed in 1841, the Wyatt Earp Birthplace is a historic landmark in the Monmouth community, operated by a national Board of Trustees. Now in need of repairs, local entrepreneur Jason Robbins reached out to the current owner of the museum, Melba Matson, showing interest in bringing the building back to life. Following a seven-month process of forming a new board that oversees the nonprofit organization, Robbins has begun renovations with plans to reopen in the near future:
MONMOUTH, IL
khqa.com

Rich Cain welcomes first grandbaby

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — KHQA Chief Meteorologist Rich Cain and his wife, Nikki, have welcomed the arrival of their first grandbaby!. Shepard Thomas Eskridge was born on Thursday, Nov 10. He weighed 8 lbs., 9oz and was 21.5" long. Parents Lauren and Kevin Eskridge are over the moon about...
QUINCY, IL
illinoisnewsroom.org

Live blog: Snow predicted for Central Illinois tonight

Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on the evening of Monday, November 14, 2022. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Updated Monday at 7:20 a.m. Updated...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
25newsnow.com

Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
PEORIA, IL
railfan.com

Donated Union Pacific Equipment Begins Journey East

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The hospital train moving Union Pacific 4-6-6-4 3985 and other pieces of equipment recently donated to Railroading Heritage of Midwest America, was expected to depart Cheyenne, Wyo., on Friday morning, bound for Silvis, Ill. Along with the “Challenger” will be 2-10-2 5511 and DDA40X “Centennial” 6936....
SILVIS, IL
WQAD

Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
DAVENPORT, IA
walls102.com

113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster

CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL

