Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Lind’s alma mater shows generosity, spirit
When Billy Lind was a student at Alleman High in Rock Island, he already knew he wanted to become a police officer. Now, the 2007 Alleman grad – a sergeant with the East Moline Police Department – is undergoing major surgery today in Peoria to replace a skull flap. Lind is recovering from serious head injuries he suffered on Monday, Oct. 24 after being brutally attacked on the job by an arson suspect.
Find Fun Events This Week In The Illinois And Iowa FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
Central Illinois Proud
3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, Pekin suffers heartbreaking loss
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Three Central Illinois football teams will be headed to their respective Final Fours after wins on Saturday. Ridgeview-Lexington is back for the second year in a row after dismantling Tuscola 41-6. Tri-Valley took down Knoxville in record-breaking fashion and Peoria High won on the road against Mascoutah.
sent-trib.com
Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach
BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
Central Illinois Proud
7 Central Illinois teams remain in state football quarterfinals
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Seven teams in the Central Illinois area will take the field on Saturday with a birth in the state football semifinals on the line. Pekin hosts Lake Zurich at 2:30 p.m. Peoria High travels to Mascoutah with kickoff at 3 p.m. Olympia hosts Williamsville at...
Dain Dainja, No. 23 Illinois take on Monmouth
No. 23 Illinois’ strong start largely can be tied to the presence of Dain Dainja. The Illini improved to 2-0
She was ‘the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party.’ Remembering Christine Winick
Christine Eik Winick, for many years considered the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party, died on Saturday, Nov. 5 at her Galesburg home following a short illness. She was 71. Winick served as chair of the Knox County Democratic Party and briefly served as the Commiteewoman for the...
Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions
State licensing boards are pursuing action against an Iowa cosmetology school accused of professional incompetence and negligence, as well as individuals accused of ethical violations or fraud. In one of the cases, the Iowa Board of Behavioral Science has permanently barred Rhonda Lettington of Decorah from working as a mental health counselor, accusing her of […] The post Cosmetology school and individual Iowa professionals face sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
iheart.com
This Illinois Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Illinois bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
WAND TV
Widespread snow is on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- The first widespread snow of the season is on the way to Central Illinois. While southern and eastern hometowns saw several inches of snow early Saturday, most of us missed out on that. Morning sunshine today will give way to clouds this afternoon as snow approaches from the...
wvik.org
Rock Island Co. & Northwestern Illinois Voters Choose Many Incumbents
In the Rock Island County sheriff's race, results show Democratic candidate Darren Hart picked up 54% of the vote, defeating his Republican opponent, Patrick Moody. For county clerk, 58% of voters chose incumben Democrat Karen Kinney over Republican Marian Stallings-Moore. In Rock Island County Board races:. In District 7, voters...
977wmoi.com
Local Entrepreneur Jason Robbins Restoring Wyatt Earp Birthplace to Original Condition
Constructed in 1841, the Wyatt Earp Birthplace is a historic landmark in the Monmouth community, operated by a national Board of Trustees. Now in need of repairs, local entrepreneur Jason Robbins reached out to the current owner of the museum, Melba Matson, showing interest in bringing the building back to life. Following a seven-month process of forming a new board that oversees the nonprofit organization, Robbins has begun renovations with plans to reopen in the near future:
khqa.com
Rich Cain welcomes first grandbaby
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — KHQA Chief Meteorologist Rich Cain and his wife, Nikki, have welcomed the arrival of their first grandbaby!. Shepard Thomas Eskridge was born on Thursday, Nov 10. He weighed 8 lbs., 9oz and was 21.5" long. Parents Lauren and Kevin Eskridge are over the moon about...
illinoisnewsroom.org
Live blog: Snow predicted for Central Illinois tonight
Meteorologists are predicting snowfall on the evening of Monday, November 14, 2022. This is a live blog of stories and social media posts:. Listen for coverage on WILL-AM 580 + FM 90.9 between 6-9am and 4-7pm. Also, follow meteorologist Andrew Pritchard here: Chambana Weather. Updated Monday at 7:20 a.m. Updated...
25newsnow.com
Ameren called to crash scene in Peoria Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria police and Ameren were called to the scene of a crash after a car hit a power line over the weekend. According to a spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to North Indiana and East Archer Avenue regarding a car hitting a power pole around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
railfan.com
Donated Union Pacific Equipment Begins Journey East
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The hospital train moving Union Pacific 4-6-6-4 3985 and other pieces of equipment recently donated to Railroading Heritage of Midwest America, was expected to depart Cheyenne, Wyo., on Friday morning, bound for Silvis, Ill. Along with the “Challenger” will be 2-10-2 5511 and DDA40X “Centennial” 6936....
Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg gun crimes decline; Police, state's attorney have some theories as to why
GALESBURG — Carolyn Ginder and Samuel Cohen were awakened by gunshots Oct. 9. The two had been asleep in the upstairs of their house when a bullet struck the large scenic window of their living room, lodging itself in a door frame and spraying shattered glass inside. Cohen went...
walls102.com
113th anniversary of the Cherry Mine Disaster
CHERRY – It was 113 years ago today on November 13, 1909 over 250 men and boys died during fire in Bureau County in what was to become known as the Cherry Mine Disaster. A coal car that was being used in the mine to hold hay for the mules caught fire from a kerosene lantern, triggering a series of events that would change North Central Illinois and workplace safety rules forever. The resulting fire and heavy smoke killed 258 that day, with one man succumbing to his injuries after spending 8 days underground.
Comments / 0