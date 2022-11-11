Read full article on original website
Related
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
hotnewhiphop.com
Chuck D Calls On Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, & More For “Fight The Power” Documentary
Chuck D says Eminem, LL COOL J, Ice-T, and many more will appear in his upcoming “Fight The Power” documentary. Chuck D has enlisted a star-studded group for his upcoming docuseries, Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World. Eminem, Ice-T, Fat Joe, and many more hip-hop legends will all be interviewed for the film.
hotnewhiphop.com
E-40 Releases New Banger, “In The Air Where It’s Fair”
E-40 is one of the West Coast’s most important and prolific rappers, a legacy he continues to create. In addition to songs like “Too Big” from this year with Mount Westmore, he’s just dropped “In The Air Where It’s Fair” with Cousin Fik. The Bay legend dominated the track with his trademark dizzying rhymes and off-beat flows, and also released a music video.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski Spark Romance Rumours With PDA-Filled Date
The model has been working through her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard, while the comedian was previously linked to Kim Kardashian earlier this year. 2022 has brought us no shortage of absurd and unexpected celebrity romances. From Kanye West and Julia Fox’s whirlwind relationship at the start of the year to the more recent 40-year age gap union between Cher and AE Edwards, the matchmaker to the stars has certainly kept us entertained with their pairings this year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stefflon Don Is Feeling Like “The One” Ahead Of Debut “Island 54” Album
Stefflon Don’s last project landed almost half a decade ago, but she’s previously made it clear that she’s in no rush to deliver her debut Island 54 album. Recent months have seen the British-born rap diva address rumours about whether her ex, Burna Boy’s song, “Last Last” is about her. Additionally, she also showed out with some saucy bars on her Funk Flex Freestyle back in September.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B & Quavo Pen Emotional Messages To Takeoff: “You Are OUR Angel”
Beautiful words about the late Kirsnick Khari Ball continue to pour in following yesterday’s memorial. Friday (November 11) was an undeniably emotional day for the family of 28-year-old Migos rapper, Takeoff. After he was shot and killed in Houston earlier this month, the Atlanta native has been laid to rest. Now, he continues to be mounted by the friends, family, and fans that he leaves behind.
This Guy Pretended To Be A Food Critic To See If Waitstaff Would Treat Him Differently, And The Experience Was "Amazing"
"I whipped out the notebook," foodie Josh Slavin said. "Pretty early on, the waitstaff took note.... I see the waiters chatting a little bit back and forth and then a notice a big shift..."
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Clowned For Bonnet Pic, 21 Savage Reacts
The Toronto star also bet $121k on a game of 2K between his collaborator 21 Savage and streamer Kai Cenat. Many of Drake’s bars, disses, and refrains on Her Loss have entered the pantheon of 6 God memes online. Especially “21, can you do something for me” went viral on platforms like TikTok, plus his cheeky “Purr” ad-lib. Recently, 21 responded to a couple of these with streamer Kai Cenat. Meanwhile, there’s a recent Drake pic in a bonnet that begs a reaction.
hotnewhiphop.com
Future Responds To BM’s Child Support Lawsuit By Flexing $250K Cash: Watch
Hendrix has a whole lot of cash, and he doesn’t mind showing it off. A few days ago, Future officially made his last name to “Cash,“ according to reports. Now, the “Mask On” hitmaker is proving that he has a lot of it to flex, despite being hit with a lawsuit from one of his exes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Khalid & Joe Jonas Lend Their Talents To “Not Alone” From “Devotion” Soundtrack: Stream
Throughout his long-spanning career, Joe Jonas has undeniably achieved a lot. From previously rising to fame as a Disney Channel star with his brothers to marrying Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner and having two children with her, he’s got no shortage of things keeping him busy. Somehow, though,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Pete Rock Says He’ll Abandon Twitter After Nas Diss
The pioneering New York producer said that his lawsuit against Nas over “Illmatic” royalties is still ongoing. Two New York hip-hop legends are going at each other again. Recently, Pete Rock took to Twitter to say he would be deleting the platform after Nas dissed him. On his newest collaboration with producer Hit-Boy. King’s Disease III, Nas threw shots at Pete Rock for suing him over Illmatic royalties.
hotnewhiphop.com
Foogiano Drops Menacing Single, “Body 4 Body”
Greensboro, Georgia rapper has just released a new trap single titled “Body 4 Body.” Foogiano, who is signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records, flows over menacing pianos and heavy bass. Sounds familiar? Well, the 29-year-old has delivered and honed that very style throughout his career. Even jail time couldn’t stop him, as he dropped “Live From Da Feds” this January from behind bars. He’s still there.
hotnewhiphop.com
André 3000 Attends Nas’ “King’s Disease III” Release Party
André 3000 met up with Nas at the release party for “King’s Disease III.”. Nas linked up with André 3000 at the release party for his new album, King’s Disease III, in NYC on Friday. The legendary Outkast rapper was spotted in a photo with Nas on social media at the exclusive party.
hotnewhiphop.com
Dave Chappelle Talks About Kanye West, Kyrie Irving, And Anti-Semitism During “SNL” Monologue
The star comedian hosted “SNL” for a third time and also spoke on the midterm elections and Donald Trump. Superstar comedian Dave Chappelle just hosted Saturday Night Live for the third time. Of course, his opening monologue was full of standout references to some of pop culture’s most hot-button issues. In fact, he was the subject of a few himself. As a very controversial comedian, SNL writers wanted to boycott his show, but his team denied such claims.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tyler, The Creator Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of “Justified”
Tyler, The Creator says that Justin Timberlake’s “Justified” is one of his favorite albums of all time. Tyler, The Creator celebrates the 20th anniversary of Justin Timberlake’s Justified, on Twitter. Tyler says Timberlake’s iconic debut album is one of his favorite projects of all time.
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Len Goodman Announces Season 31 Will Be His Last As Judge
The grand pooh bah is leaving the ballroom. Len Goodman announced Monday that season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will be his last. Goodman has been on the show since 2005. “It’s been a huge pleasure to be a huge part of such a wonderful show,” Goodman said, who added he wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. “I cannot thank you enough, the DWTS family. It has been such a wonderful experience for me. I’m looking forward to next week’s finale. I’m sure it’s going to be absolutely brilliant.” More to come… More from DeadlineJennifer Siebel Newsom Details Alleged Rape By Harvey Weinstein To Courtroom; Defense Focuses On Gavin Newsom's Career & Ex-Mogul's Political Contributions - Update'White Noise' Cinematographer Lol Crawley On Expanding Noah Baumbach's Cinematic Methods & Creating "Optical Illusions" For The Film's Sequences -- Camerimage How 'Wakanda Forever' $100M+ Promo Partner Campaign Fueled A November-Record $181M+ OpeningBest of DeadlineMovies With Lowest Budgets To Earn $1 Million, From ‘Clerks’ And ‘The Blair Witch Project' To ‘Eraserhead’ & More - Photo GalleryShelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & MoreJerry Lee Lewis: A Career In Photos Gallery
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake And 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Debuts At No. 1
The OVO and Slaughter Gang team-up dethroned Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” atop the Billboard charts. Drake and 21 Savage’s collaborative album, Her Loss, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Moreover, this is the 6 God’s 12th No. 1 album and 21’s third. Her Loss is the year’s highest hip-hop/R&B debut in a week, and the fourth-largest US streaming week of all time.
These 31 Fan Reactions To The New "White Lotus" Episode Are As Funny As They Are Spot On
"At this point all the dead bodies in that beach better be every male character at that hotel."
hotnewhiphop.com
Travis Scott To Executive Produce DJ Screw Biopic
Travis Scott will be executive producing the upcoming biopic centered around the late DJ Screw. Travis Scott has signed on to executive produce a biopic about the late producer DJ Screw. The news comes days ahead of the 22-year anniversary of Screw’s death. Isaac Yowman, who is directing the...
hotnewhiphop.com
GMK Recruits Future For New Single, “Dark Days”
Florida rapper GMK has graced fans with his first album this week tiled “Born To Be Free.” It offered its fair share of bangers and more melodic cuts featuring the likes of Toosi, JayDaYoungan, and Yungeen Ace. However, one of its standout tracks is “Dark Days” with Future, who just changed his last name to Cash. Both MCs spit over an atmospheric beat to paint their pictures of hard times.
Comments / 0