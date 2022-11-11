ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galena, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

koamnewsnow.com

Gorillas earn #3 seed in playoffs; host UIndy in first round

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas are back in the Division II national playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Gorillas have earned the #3 seed in Super Region 3, and will host GLVC champion UIndy in the first round on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1 PM.
PITTSBURG, KS
KSNT News

Washburn football wins regular season finale

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNT) – After a disappointing loss to No. 5 Pittsburg State at home, Washburn football traveled to Missouri Southern Saturday to try to end the regular season on a positive note. The Ichabods took care of business, defeating the Lions 37-20. Washburn’s defense was the star of the show to start the game. […]
TOPEKA, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Washburn holds off Southern in season finale

JOPLIN, Mo. – Southern falls to Washburn 37-20 in the final game of the season. The Lions finish the year with a 4-7 record. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Marshalls Grand Opening in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Sunday, November 13, 2022 is the Grand Opening of the first Marshalls store in the Joplin Metro area. | RELATED >> We told you first, Marshalls is poised to open in Pittsburg, Kan. Part of the TJX Company with sister stores as Home Goods and TJMaxx, this Marshalls store is located at 2905 North Broadway, Pittsburg, Kansas....
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Marshalls in Pittsburg, Vietnam veteran recognized

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Marshalls department store opens on Sunday, November 13. “In celebration of its new Pittsburg location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Safehouse Crisis Center,” Marshalls states in a press release. During the Grand Opening Marshalls presented the check to Safehouse, a ceremonial ribbon was cut. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage claims district title, returns to state quarterfinals

CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage tops Republic 28-14 in the Class 5 District 6 championship Friday night. Carthage will play in the Class 5 state quarterfinals next week. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Lamar claims district championship over Fair Grove

LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) Lamar tops Fair Grove 56-6 in the Class 2 District 5 championship game Friday night to advance to the Class 2 state quarterfinals. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FAIR GROVE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Booth scores 4 TD; Holton knocks off Girard in state quarterfinal

GIRARD, Kan. – (WATCH) Garyson Booth rushes for 350+ yards and 4 touchdowns Friday night, leading Holton to a 47-27 win over Girard in the 3A state quarterfinals. Girard finishes the season with a 10-1 overall record. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
GIRARD, KS
KTUL

Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
koamnewsnow.com

Victims named in Dallas air show crash; NTSB investigation underway

DALLAS (AP) — Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe.
DALLAS, TX
kjrh.com

Route 66's Hi-Way Cafe shoots for world record

VINITA, Okla. — If you search the Guinness Book of World Records for Oklahoma, you'll find the tallest water tower, the longest marathon hug, and the most people playing Monopoly simultaneously among the many listings for our state. This week the Hi-way Cafe along Route 66 in Vinita has been hard at work, adding to that.
VINITA, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
JOPLIN, MO

