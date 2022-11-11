Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Related
koamnewsnow.com
Gorillas earn #3 seed in playoffs; host UIndy in first round
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas are back in the Division II national playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Gorillas have earned the #3 seed in Super Region 3, and will host GLVC champion UIndy in the first round on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1 PM.
Washburn football wins regular season finale
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNT) – After a disappointing loss to No. 5 Pittsburg State at home, Washburn football traveled to Missouri Southern Saturday to try to end the regular season on a positive note. The Ichabods took care of business, defeating the Lions 37-20. Washburn’s defense was the star of the show to start the game. […]
koamnewsnow.com
Washburn holds off Southern in season finale
JOPLIN, Mo. – Southern falls to Washburn 37-20 in the final game of the season. The Lions finish the year with a 4-7 record. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Marshalls Grand Opening in Pittsburg
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Sunday, November 13, 2022 is the Grand Opening of the first Marshalls store in the Joplin Metro area. | RELATED >> We told you first, Marshalls is poised to open in Pittsburg, Kan. Part of the TJX Company with sister stores as Home Goods and TJMaxx, this Marshalls store is located at 2905 North Broadway, Pittsburg, Kansas....
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Marshalls in Pittsburg, Vietnam veteran recognized
PITTSBURG, Kan. — Marshalls department store opens on Sunday, November 13. “In celebration of its new Pittsburg location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Safehouse Crisis Center,” Marshalls states in a press release. During the Grand Opening Marshalls presented the check to Safehouse, a ceremonial ribbon was cut. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
Horse racing event kicks off in Carthage
Racin' for Cash today hosted a racing exhibition event today with big prizes up for grabs.
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage claims district title, returns to state quarterfinals
CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage tops Republic 28-14 in the Class 5 District 6 championship Friday night. Carthage will play in the Class 5 state quarterfinals next week. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Lamar claims district championship over Fair Grove
LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) Lamar tops Fair Grove 56-6 in the Class 2 District 5 championship game Friday night to advance to the Class 2 state quarterfinals. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
koamnewsnow.com
Booth scores 4 TD; Holton knocks off Girard in state quarterfinal
GIRARD, Kan. – (WATCH) Garyson Booth rushes for 350+ yards and 4 touchdowns Friday night, leading Holton to a 47-27 win over Girard in the 3A state quarterfinals. Girard finishes the season with a 10-1 overall record. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
KCTV 5
‘It made me sick’: Aviation community in Kansas City reacts to tragic Dallas crash
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A plane crash at a Dallas airshow that killed six people this weekend left an impact on the local aviation community. Two months ago, Daniel Kelley was on the plane that crashed on Saturday. He is working on getting his pilot’s license. “It’s kind...
KTUL
Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
High School band participants gather for halftime performance
Missouri Southern State University is kicking off its annual Mass Band Day with area high school band participants.
koamnewsnow.com
Victims named in Dallas air show crash; NTSB investigation underway
DALLAS (AP) — Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a deadly collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force, which put on the show, on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe.
kjrh.com
Route 66's Hi-Way Cafe shoots for world record
VINITA, Okla. — If you search the Guinness Book of World Records for Oklahoma, you'll find the tallest water tower, the longest marathon hug, and the most people playing Monopoly simultaneously among the many listings for our state. This week the Hi-way Cafe along Route 66 in Vinita has been hard at work, adding to that.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
Students perform and chat with local veterans
Galena High School treats local veterans to breakfast and performances today.
The Big Three: Mojo burger razed, chain reaction crash, Veteran Honored 56 years later
KOAM TV STUDIOS – These are the most-shared, most-read and most-popular live and local stories this week from our website and social media. We share them live every Friday morning at 6:40 a.m. on KOAM-7 and 7:40 a.m. on FOX-14. BIG STORY #3: A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and...
Construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic
A construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic.
Marijuana dispensaries react to Issue 4 failing
Recreational use marijuana will remain illegal in the state of Arkansas.
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this month
A popular discount store chain is opening another new store location in Kansas this month. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Kansas store location in Pittsburg.
Comments / 0