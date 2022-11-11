ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

koamnewsnow.com

Gorillas earn #3 seed in playoffs; host UIndy in first round

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas are back in the Division II national playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Gorillas have earned the #3 seed in Super Region 3, and will host GLVC champion UIndy in the first round on Saturday. Kickoff will be at 1 PM.
PITTSBURG, KS
KSNT News

Washburn football wins regular season finale

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNT) – After a disappointing loss to No. 5 Pittsburg State at home, Washburn football traveled to Missouri Southern Saturday to try to end the regular season on a positive note. The Ichabods took care of business, defeating the Lions 37-20. Washburn’s defense was the star of the show to start the game. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

🏈 Hays makes history with win over Central

HAYS - Hays High set a school record for wins following a 49-12 over Salina Central in the 5A Quarterfinals at Lewis Field Stadium on Friday night. Salina Central pinned Hays against the end zone after the Mustangs 10th punt of the season. The Indians first drive covered the 99-plus yards in 14 plays and was capped by a Bryce Salmans four yard run with :03 left before halftime. The extra point by Teegan Turnbull set a school record for extra points made in a season at 40 and a 7-0 lead for Hays.
HAYS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Carthage claims district title, returns to state quarterfinals

CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage tops Republic 28-14 in the Class 5 District 6 championship Friday night. Carthage will play in the Class 5 state quarterfinals next week. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
CARTHAGE, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Columbus falls to Topeka-Hayden in state quarterfinal

COLUMBUS, Kan. – (WATCH) Topeka-Hayden tops Columbus 39-19 in the 3A state quarterfinals Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
COLUMBUS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Lamar claims district championship over Fair Grove

LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) Lamar tops Fair Grove 56-6 in the Class 2 District 5 championship game Friday night to advance to the Class 2 state quarterfinals. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FAIR GROVE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Marshalls Grand Opening in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Sunday, November 13, 2022 is the Grand Opening of the first Marshalls store in the Joplin Metro area. | RELATED >> We told you first, Marshalls is poised to open in Pittsburg, Kan. Part of the TJX Company with sister stores as Home Goods and TJMaxx, this Marshalls store is located at 2905 North Broadway, Pittsburg, Kansas....
PITTSBURG, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: Marshalls in Pittsburg, Vietnam veteran recognized

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Marshalls department store opens on Sunday, November 13. “In celebration of its new Pittsburg location, Marshalls will contribute to the local community by donating $10,000 to Safehouse Crisis Center,” Marshalls states in a press release. During the Grand Opening Marshalls presented the check to Safehouse, a ceremonial ribbon was cut. You can read more about this story by clicking here.
PITTSBURG, KS
Hays Post

MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility

In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen...
ELLIS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

Joplin’s first ever JOMO Friendsgiving

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thanksgiving is next week and not everyone has a place to go. However, some are lucky to have friends to go celebrate it with also known as “Friendsgiving.” This year and many years to come — Joplin will have its own version of it on the day after the holiday itself. Happening on November 25th from noon to 6 PM at Unity of Joplin located at 204 N Jackson Avenue — this family-friendly event has something for everyone. It has food, music, raffles, and children’s activities. Plus you can come and go as you see fit! And the part of it all is that it’s free!
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Humboldt woman arrested on suspicion of meth possession, distribution

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), Humboldt Police Department, and Allen County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Humboldt woman on suspicion of drug crimes on Thursday. A news release from the KBI says around 9 a.m. on July 14, law enforcement executed a search...
HUMBOLDT, KS

