Milpitas, CA

At Least 1 Dead In Crash On Hwy 17

A highway fatality was reported Sunday night along southbound state Highway 17 in unincorporated Santa Clara County west of Los Gatos, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported at about 10 p.m. at the Bear Creek Road off-ramp. A Sig-alert was issued at 11:40 p.m. and southbound...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
Bay Area police issue over 700 citations at a single sideshow

Police officers impounded 19 vehicles and issued 720 citations to residents participating and watching Saturday night sideshows, the San Jose Police Department announced on Sunday. In a large, coordinated effort, officers responded to a sideshow occurring at Monterey Highway and Branham Lane. Officers said multiple vehicles were abandoned at the...
SAN JOSE, CA
Moraga Way Closed Between Orchard And Brookside

ORINDA (BCN) Police are reporting that Moraga Way is closed between Orchard and Brookside roads in Orinda, and the public should expect delays. Pacific Gas and Electric workers are on the scene, according to police. There's no estimate as to when Moraga Way will re-open. Copyright © 2022 Bay City...
ORINDA, CA
Woman Found With Gunshot Wounds On 40Th Street

A woman was shot to death in Oakland last night, Oakland police said in a statement. Oakland police officers were called to the 450-block of 40th Street just before 8 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They found one female victim at the scene who had been shot by an...
OAKLAND, CA
2 Dead In Townhome Fire Monday Morning

WALNUT CREEK (BCN) Two people died Monday morning in a two-alarm blaze at a condominium complex in Walnut Creek, fire officials said. Firefighters responded about 6:30 a.m. to the fire in a two-story townhome at 1721 Countrywood Court, near Treat Boulevard and Bancroft Road. When crews arrived, one of the...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
Chp Reporting Traffic Fatality On Southbound Interstate Highway 680 Early Saturday

DUBLIN (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a traffic fatality occurred Saturday morning on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Dublin. The collision, which reportedly involved several vehicles and occurred near the Alcosta Boulevard onramp, was first reported at 2:55 a.m. The incident initially closed down all southbound lanes of...
DUBLIN, CA

