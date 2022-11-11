ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

nsjonline.com

East Carolina falls short in thriller at Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Ryan Coe kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 27-25 on Friday night. Cincinnati led 24-12 at halftime but a 13-point third quarter gave East Carolina a 25-24 lead heading to the fourth. The...
GREENVILLE, NC
eaglecountryonline.com

OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties

See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
EDGEWOOD, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

St. Henry District High School principal announces timetable to field varsity football team in 2026

St. Henry District High School plans to have a varsity football team in the 2026 season, according to a timetable announced by principal Grant Brannen on Friday. The coed Catholic school in Erlanger will start with a youth league for seventh and eighth grade students in 2024 and field a junior varsity team in 2025. The Crusaders’ first varsity season will be in 2026 with school enrollment determining its classification by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
ERLANGER, KY
oxfordobserver.org

Miami anthropology major dies in dorm

No cause of death has been released by the Butler County Coroner for Allyson Webb, the Miami University sophomore who died on the night of Saturday, Nov. 5 in Hamilton Hall. In a press release, the university said it is respecting the family’s request for privacy by not releasing details relating to her death.
OXFORD, OH
Fox 19

PHOTOS: First snow of the season

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first snow of the season is falling in the Tri-State area. Take a look at the photos our viewers have sent us:. Share your photos with us on the FOX19 NOW website. Please make sure to be safe when taking and submitting photos to us. See...
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Phillip Williams Leaving WITN: Where Is the North Carolina Meteorologist Going?

Phillip Williams spent a decade bringing all the latest weather updates to Eastern North Carolina residents. Now the meteorologist is stepping back from his decades-long career for a different trajectory. Phillip Williams announced he is leaving WITN-TV in November 2022. Viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know if it is retirement for Williams and where he is going next. They especially hope he will be staying in North Carolina. Find out what Phillip Williams said about his departure from WITN-TV here.
GREENVILLE, NC
miamistudent.net

Crawford’s raise and bonus spark controversy among faculty

Miami University’s Board of Trustees announced that it has added an additional year to President Greg Crawford’s contract, which now spans five years through 2027. The board also issued Crawford a 4% annual raise as well as a bonus of $75,000 per year. The raise brings his salary to $551,665, while the bonus bumps it to $626,665 per year — a figure drastically higher than what an average faculty member makes.
OXFORD, OH
PLANetizen

Cincinnati Streetcar Sets Monthly Ridership Record

The Cincinnati Connector, née Cincinnati Bell Connector, has set ridership records on multiple occasions in 2022. | Rosamar / Shutterstock. The Cincinnati Connector streetcar, which has attracted controversies and challenges since long before it opened in 2016, set a new ridership record in the month of October. According to...
