Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night skyRoger MarshErlanger, KY
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Pizza in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 millionAsh JurbergCincinnati, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Related
UC Back in Top-25 of Major Polls Following Win Over East Carolina
Cincinnati hasn't been ranked since losing to UCF.
Three Man Weave: Bearcats Dominate EKU 87-69 to Cap Homestand
Cincinnati ravaged the Colonels on the glass.
Watch: Luke Fickell Addresses Media Following 27-25 Victory Over East Carolina
The Bearcats played the Pirates much closer than the last time they matched up on 'Nipp at Night.'
Three-Star Cornerback Decommits from UC
UC now has 20 commits slated to sign their NLIs next month.
nsjonline.com
East Carolina falls short in thriller at Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Ben Bryant threw two touchdown passes, Ryan Coe kicked the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter and Cincinnati defeated East Carolina 27-25 on Friday night. Cincinnati led 24-12 at halftime but a 13-point third quarter gave East Carolina a 25-24 lead heading to the fourth. The...
ECU QB Holton Ahlers Accuses UC of Intentionally Knocking Out Keaton Mitchell
The running back was having a big game, until he took an even bigger hit.
Ben Bryant, Jadon Thompson, Jabari Taylor Discuss 27-25 Win Over ECU
The Bearcats needed every big play they could squeeze out on Friday night.
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 73-72 Loss vs. Wright State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite a career night from El Ellis, the Louisville men's basketball program falls to 0-2 to start the first year of the Kenny Payne era, thanks to a game-winning shot from Wright State. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Jae'Lyn Withers had...
Lakota West remains unbeaten with 30-10 win over Elder to advance to regional final
The Firebirds outscored the Panthers 17-7 in the second half
linknky.com
37th District/10th Region Girls Hoops Preview: Battles Lie Ahead for Three Teams
The theme for this year is battles and new head coaches. Every team has a new leader on the sidelines. Albeit, one changed from one side of the Licking River to the other side. For the third time in four seasons, Calvary Christian will not field a team. The Cougars...
eaglecountryonline.com
OrthoCincy Welcomes Three New Doctors with Tri-State Ties
See bios for all three doctors. Shankar Narayanan, Benjamin Valley and Scott Jolson. Photos provided. (Edgewood, Ky.) - OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine is proud to announce the arrival of three new doctors to the OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine team of physicians. Shankar Narayanan, MD is a St. Xavier...
St. Henry District High School principal announces timetable to field varsity football team in 2026
St. Henry District High School plans to have a varsity football team in the 2026 season, according to a timetable announced by principal Grant Brannen on Friday. The coed Catholic school in Erlanger will start with a youth league for seventh and eighth grade students in 2024 and field a junior varsity team in 2025. The Crusaders’ first varsity season will be in 2026 with school enrollment determining its classification by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
oxfordobserver.org
Miami anthropology major dies in dorm
No cause of death has been released by the Butler County Coroner for Allyson Webb, the Miami University sophomore who died on the night of Saturday, Nov. 5 in Hamilton Hall. In a press release, the university said it is respecting the family’s request for privacy by not releasing details relating to her death.
Anchor Bar, the original Buffalo wing restaurant, to add Cincinnati location
The Anchor Bar is spreading its wings even wider, with plans to open six new franchise locations across the country next year.
Fox 19
PHOTOS: First snow of the season
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The first snow of the season is falling in the Tri-State area. Take a look at the photos our viewers have sent us:. Share your photos with us on the FOX19 NOW website. Please make sure to be safe when taking and submitting photos to us. See...
WLWT 5
Inaugural Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt to open in Smale Park on Black Friday
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati riverfront will come alive with the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt this holiday season. The event will be located at the Moerlein Lager House located at 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn in Smale Riverfront Park. The market will open at 4 p.m....
WLWT 5
'Not unexpected': Cincinnati Zoo says hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding
CINCINNATI — Months after a baby hippo was born at the Cincinnati Zoo, there's been some new developments at Hippo Cove. Officials with the Cincinnati Zoo posted to member Facebook pages saying hippos Fiona and Tucker have been breeding. "They are not related and this was expected to happen...
earnthenecklace.com
Phillip Williams Leaving WITN: Where Is the North Carolina Meteorologist Going?
Phillip Williams spent a decade bringing all the latest weather updates to Eastern North Carolina residents. Now the meteorologist is stepping back from his decades-long career for a different trajectory. Phillip Williams announced he is leaving WITN-TV in November 2022. Viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know if it is retirement for Williams and where he is going next. They especially hope he will be staying in North Carolina. Find out what Phillip Williams said about his departure from WITN-TV here.
miamistudent.net
Crawford’s raise and bonus spark controversy among faculty
Miami University’s Board of Trustees announced that it has added an additional year to President Greg Crawford’s contract, which now spans five years through 2027. The board also issued Crawford a 4% annual raise as well as a bonus of $75,000 per year. The raise brings his salary to $551,665, while the bonus bumps it to $626,665 per year — a figure drastically higher than what an average faculty member makes.
PLANetizen
Cincinnati Streetcar Sets Monthly Ridership Record
The Cincinnati Connector, née Cincinnati Bell Connector, has set ridership records on multiple occasions in 2022. | Rosamar / Shutterstock. The Cincinnati Connector streetcar, which has attracted controversies and challenges since long before it opened in 2016, set a new ridership record in the month of October. According to...
Comments / 0