Turnto10.com
Benefit concert honors the life of Westerly radio legend Chris DiPaola
PAWCATUCK, CONN. (WJAR) — The South County community came together on Sunday to help the family of a well-known radio station owner who suddenly passed away. Music was played in memory of WBLQ radio legend Chris DiPaola. The owner of the Westerly station passed away suddenly last month at...
Make-A-Wish holds Wine and Wishes event
Make-A-Wish held its Wine and Wishes event on Friday night at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.
independentri.com
The View From Swamptown: The legacy of Ryan's Market won't soon be forgotten
The sudden passing of my friend EJ Ryan last week has really got me thinking about Ryan’s Market and its place in the story of our community. EJ, who was named after his grandfather who ran the market in its heyday, was the last member of his family to run this fine establishment. He was a “bigger than life” sort of person and he missed by all who knew him. Let’s look at the story of the Ryan’s market building as a way of honoring both him and this place.
Turnto10.com
East Providence barbershop offers free haircuts for Veterans Day
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Cutting hair for free to say thank you is becoming a Veteran's Day tradition for Susan Pereira Buckley. "I think because they've given us so much," she said. "So I think why not give back to them, they deserve something, this is all I can give them really is make them look good for the day."
Hundreds run to remember slain nurse in Braintree
BRAINTREE - They laced up by the hundreds Saturday morning and hit the road to honor a woman known for her heart, joy and service. It's been more than two years since Laurie Melchionda was tragically killed in 2020 by a gunman who posed as a UPS driver and used a box to hide his weapon. Her former neighbor, Robert Bonang, is charged with murder. He had a competency hearing earlier this year but the case has not yet made it to trial. In the years since the 59-year-old mother of three was killed, her family has built a foundation to honor...
Turnto10.com
Fire spreads through Cranston home
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Flames spread through a home in Cranston on Monday morning. Nobody was injured in the fire at 22 Victory St. Investigators said the fire started on the first floor and spread to the second floor. The cause was under investigation.
Pawtucket man killed in crash near RI border
An investigation is underway following a deadly crash just over the state line Saturday afternoon.
newportthisweek.com
Fire at the Fort Saturday, Nov. 12
Fire At The Fort to honor Veterans Day, Nov. 12th 5pm-8pm. Free admission.$10.00 donation at door. Music provided by the Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra. Several fire pits will be lit surrounding the parade field and the interior fort walls will be illuminated. An art installation on display, “The Poppy Field” by artist Eileen Travis, sponsored by the Jamestown Art Association. Food, s’mores and snacks available.
ABC6.com
‘She had lots of love to give’: Loved ones grieve loss of 16-year-old killed in shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Loved ones of Anali Farias, 16, are speaking out Friday after the teen died after being shot in New Bedford over the weekend. The shooting happened Saturday just before midnight on Bullard Street. Farias died Thursday, five days after the shooting. “She talked so much...
Turnto10.com
Christmas tree sellers across Southern New England prepare for holiday season
Christmas tree sellers across Southern New England are preparing for the busiest time of the year. Employees at Evergreen Tree & Landscape in Seekonk will be cutting down trees and bringing them into their sales lot the day after Thanksgiving. Despite this summer's drought, their trees fared well. "The trees...
nerej.com
Hope & Main expands to 100 Westminster St.
Providence, RI Hope & Main, a food business incubator, is planning a new chapter that many have hoped for—a greater presence in the city. The incubator’s founder and president, Lisa Raiola, said that, in early 2023, Hope & Main will debut its Downtown Makers Marketplace. This new urban eatery and local market will occupy the ground floor of Paolino Properties’ 100 Westminster St. office building, adjacent to the Beatrice Hotel and the Superman Building in the Financial District. Open for breakfast and lunch, the Downtown Makers Marketplace, will offer hand-crafted and locally sourced made-to-order items, grab-and-go hot and cold foods, corporate catering, plus a curated selection of Hope & Main members’ products and prepared foods. It will also feature a coffee, tea and craft beverage bar anchored by Schasteâ, a Providence tearoom that is also a Hope & Main member business.
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in the back in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A man was stabbed in the back in Fall River on Friday night, police said. Officers responded to Hope Street at about 9:20 p.m. to help a 31-year-old man with a stab wound. Police said an argument led up to the incident. The man...
rinewstoday.com
GriefSPEAK: May we all have just a little more time – Mari Nardolillo Dias
Travis prayed for more time, as did his family. A fifty-something year old man, vital, athletic and very religious had a backache that he attributed to an overabundance of tennis and golf. He visited an orthopedist, expecting to have a CAT scan and a referral to physical therapy. He worked out in his mind how he could fit PT sessions twice a week around his busy schedule.
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich man burned in fondue incident
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich man was burned after a fondue he was having ignited with alcohol, according to police. The incident happened Thursday at a home on West Street. An East Greenwich police officer on the scene told NBC 10 that the man was burned, but stable. The...
ABC6.com
West Warwick boy patrolling neighborhood on two wheels
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Jenson Smigel, 12, calls himself a state trooper in training, patrolling his West Warwick community every day on his bike. Smigel’s wanted to be a police officer from a young age, and after watching shows like “Cops” and “Live PD,” he was inspired to take action. But for now, instead of a patrol car, he cruises the neighborhood on two wheels, keeping his community safe, one ticket at a time.
nrinow.news
Luxury clothing, in vibrant color: Alashan brings unique brand of cashmere to the masses
BURRILLVILLE – In a 1991 episode of the comedy hit series Seinfeld, George Costanza gives a woman a surprise gift: a white cashmere sweater. The recipient gushes in gratitude, telling the story of how she’s long coveted such an item. “When I was a little girl in Panama,...
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Cranston home
CRANBSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Cranston Monday morning. The fire happened at about 8 a.m. on Victory Street. According to the fire chief, the fire started on the first floor and moved to the attic. No injuries were reported.
khqa.com
Girl, 16, dies days after shooting in Massachusetts
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a Massachusetts teenager who was shot during the weekend has died. Prosecutors said 16-year-old Anali Farias, of New Bedford, died on Thursday afternoon at an area hospital after she was shot on Saturday night. New Bedford police...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police investigate accidental death
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket police are investigating an accidental death in the city on Monday morning. Police say video surveillance footage shows a man in his 50s fall while apparently intoxicated in the area of Armistice Boulevard. No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.
Turnto10.com
Warwick addresses the decades long 'No Parking' sign issues
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The city of Warwick is finally taking action regarding legitimate versus fake "No Parking" signs, and even signs put up by the city that weren’t covered by ordinances. It’s a monumental task, addressing mostly roads adjacent to Narragansett Bay, where those not from those...
