How Mobile Private Networks Power Innovation in Manufacturing Featured
What do efficiency, safety and innovation have in common when it comes to the world of advanced manufacturing? They all have the potential to be enhanced by mobile private networks (MPNs). MPNs are growing in popularity due to the availability of spectrum and lightweight core software. In fact, research has found that the manufacturing sector already accounts for 31% of 5G and MPN deployments. The UK has a proud history of manufacturing and the home of the first Industrial Revolution is now keen to embrace Industry 4.0 and the benefits it brings.
Why Identity Protection is a Critical Component to Securing Singaporean Businesses Featured
In October 2021, the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) refreshed the country’s cybersecurity posture when it published the Singapore Cybersecurity Strategy 2021. Strategy 2021, as it’s often referred to, is an important step forward. It updated the country's first strategy, which was launched in 2016, and is built on three strategic pillars: building resilient infrastructure, enabling safer cyberspace, and enhancing cyber cooperation.
Rakuten Symphony, Juniper to Drive Change to RAN Intelligent Controller Business Model
Rakuten Symphony and Juniper Networks announced a much-needed change to the current adoption model of the RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) by delivering Juniper’s RIC as part of the Symworld™ Platform. The Symworld Platform embedded with Juniper’s RIC comes with the first Symworld application purchased, similar to iOS embedded...
Nokia Completes 600G C band + 400G L band WDM Trial with Globe Telecom
Nokia announced the completion of a successful field trial of C+L band WDM optical line system with Philippine mobile operator, Globe Telecom. The trial demonstrated operation of Nokia’s innovative PSE-Vs chipset, transmitting a 600Gb/s channel in the C-band and a 400Gb/s channel in the L-band on Globe’s live optical network. This trial lays the foundation for Globe's future growth to meet the needs of low-latency and high-capacity traffic demands for 100G and 400G services.
OneLayer to Secure Druid Software’s 5G Private Network Domain
OneLayer, a pioneer in securing private LTE/5G networks for enterprises, announced that it has partnered with Druid Software, the leading global provider of private cellular network core software solutions for enterprise. OneLayer will be securing Druid Software’s 5G private network domain, ultimately providing its clients, including system integrators, with a...
Chatbots, AI and Biometrics: What’s Next for Telco CX?
This on-demand webinar, hosted jointly by Nuance Communications and The Fast Mode, features the following topics:. Key findings from Nuance Communications' latest report 'How Operators are Putting CX First with Biometrics and Artificial Intelligence' including:. Why, despite more than 88% of operators having a CX strategy in place, they continue...
UC Provider net2phone Extends Contract with BillingPlatform
BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform announced that net2phone, a leading cloud communications provider, has extended its contract with BillingPlatform for another three years. net2phone has experienced tremendous growth in the U.S. and plans to use BillingPlatform’s Billing and Portal solutions for its continued expansion in Latin American markets. As...
Spark, Vodafone NZ Form New JV to Provide Priority Cellular Services to Public Safety Network
Spark and Vodafone have announced the establishment of Hourua – a new joint venture that will provide priority cellular services to the Public Safety Network, which is being established by Next Generation Critical Communications, Poutama Whai Tikanga Pāpāho. The Public Safety Network is the new communications service...
Hutchison Drei Austria Deploys Elisa Polystar’s Solution to Enable Automated Operations of its RAN
Elisa Polystar is supporting Hutchison Drei Austria in their journey towards fully automated network engineering operations to improve network quality, customer experience and efficiency. Drei is deploying Elisa Polystar’s Automation Engine solution together with ready-made use cases from Elisa Polystar to enable automated operations for its radio access network (RAN)....
Airbus Selects Samsung to Develop Radio Network of the Future (RRF)
Samsung Electronics France announced it has been selected as a partner of the consortium co-sponsored by Airbus and Capgemini and led by the French Ministry of the Interior and Overseas Territories to develop the lot 2 of the Radio Network of the Future (RRF). The implementation of this secure high-speed...
