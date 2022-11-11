ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Guns N' Roses: a super deluxe reminder of a band who were never the same again

By Neil Jeffries
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ovJ3_0j6f6GKx00

On 17 September 1991 Guns N’ Roses simultaneously released a pair of double albums, covering a huge range of styles, with writing credits by the four principal members. It was some response to the charge that, in taking four years to properly follow-up their Appetite For Destruction debut, the band were a busted flush.

Appetite had changed the world in 54 minutes. Use Your Illusion I (7/10) and II (8/10) spent more than two and a half hours making it busier – and GN’R grandiose. The Illusion albums are guilty (in places) of misogyny and overindulgence. The 30 songs remain hard to love played end to end.

There’s also an elephant in the room: Axl Rose’s voice. It’s an angle grinder that disfigures many fine songs and does horrible things to Wings Live And Let Die . But hey, he wrote the epic ballads Don’t Cry and November Rain (here augmented with a real orchestra) and Estranged and Coma – an amazing piece of work – and invited Alice Cooper aboard to make The Garden near-perfect.

‘Super Deluxe’ means a box set that contains the originals remastered, a 100-page book and assorted reproduction ephemera. But it’s the two never-before-released complete live sets you’ll treasure – if you can afford around £250 for the CDs, or more than £400 for the 12-disc vinyl version.

Both the vinyl and CD boxes include Live In New York from the Ritz Theatre on May 16, 1991 and Live In Las Vegas from the Thomas & Mack Center on January 25, 1992, plus a Blu-ray video of the full Ritz show.

The feverish club atmosphere of New York (9/10) gives it the edge over Las Vegas (8/10) . The former was effectively a public rehearsal, Vegas a full-blown 18,000-seat arena show. At the first, newly installed drummer Matt Sorum and keyboard player Dizzy Reed backed Axl, Slash, Izzy Stradlin and Duff McKagan. By the time they got to Vegas several months later, Stradlin had left and had been replaced by Gilby Clarke.

At The Ritz they played 12 Illusion tunes (including Pretty Tied Up, Right Next Door To Hell and Dust N’ Bones ). The much longer Las Vegas show had only 11 and a lot more of Appetite .

Oddly, despite all the new material, they opted to play 10 covers/snippets: adopting the Wings tune and Bob Dylan ’s Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door as Duff sang the Misfits’ Attitude and Clarke showcased the Rolling Stones Wild Horses , while Slash bookended Civil War with some Voodoo Child licks.

For GN’R, the times they were a-changin’. Best to freeze them here.

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Guitarist Says She ‘Probably’ Didn’t Get Ozzy Osbourne Audition Because She’s a Woman

Jennifer Batten, a former guitarist for Michael Jackson and Jeff Beck, believes she didn’t get to audition for Ozzy Osbourne’s band because of her gender. Batten recently spoke with Ultimate Guitar about her career, which continues to this day. She famously played in Michael Jackson’s band from 1987-1997, including three world tours (Bad, Dangerous, HIStory) and the 1993 Super Bowl Halftime Show. She later joined Jeff Beck’s touring band in 1999, lasting for three years. Batten has also released a number of solo albums and has appeared on dozens of songs as a guest performer.
Louder

Britney Spears' Toxic gets played and sung like a Korn song, and the result is so good you'd think Korn did it themselves

Listen to viral internet virtuoso Anthony Vincent's Korn-style reworking of Britney Spears' Toxic for a taste of nu metal paradise. Anthony Vincent is one talented fellow, mostly known for his compilation videos - titled Ten Second Songs - of famous tunes performed in the style of a number of different musicians. This time, the musical mastermind has focused all of his attention on the distinct sound of Korn.
American Songwriter

9 Songs You Didn’t Know Mick Jagger Wrote for Other Artists

Born in the summer of 1943, Mick Jagger turned himself into one of the biggest rock stars of all time. Combining a bone-rattling voice, earth-swaying hips, and a mouth that harkens to the gods from Mount Olympus, Jagger has penned some of the most indelible hits ever, from “Beast of Burden” to “Get Off of My Cloud.”
Louder

Watch Gen Z teens listen to Slipknot for the very first time and become very confused

"Slipknot...sometimes you just 'gotta shhhh" and "seems so lit" are a few of our favourite Gen Z reactions to Slipknot in this new reaction video. Can you remember where you were when you heard Slipknot for the first time? Did you think their music was mere hideous "screaming" made by strange men wearing nightmarish masks or was your life changed for the better? If your answer was the latter, then we assume you're a metalhead to this day.
Guitar World Magazine

Wolfgang Van Halen is using more of his dad’s guitars on the new Mammoth WVH album – including a modded Gibson SG from Dirty Movies

The SG Junior has had its lower horn sawn off, and is joined by an ultra-rare Veillette Citron Shark baritone, which Eddie Van Halen used during the recording of 1984. Earlier this month, Wolfgang Van Halen announced work had begun on his sophomore Mammoth WVH studio album – an announcement that has since been followed by numerous updates confirming the completion of drums, the recording of the bass guitars and, last week, the start of electric guitar tracking.
Louder

Louder

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy