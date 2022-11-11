ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Rape Victim Advocacy Program support group heals through art

The University of Iowa Rape Victim Advocacy Program launched a new support group earlier this month to help people grow and heal through art. Titled “Healing Through Art,” the support group teaches people methods for coping with trauma or difficulties through different types of art, and the group holds sessions on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The group held its first meeting Nov. 5.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Student Spotlight: UI junior finds animation experience in Iowa City

Isaac Morehead, a third-year cinema major at the University of Iowa, is utilizing the UI’s resources to jumpstart his career in animation. His focus lies in the film and video production side of the cinema major. Morehead wasn’t entirely sure if he would attend the UI at first. He...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids food pantry recovering after fire

Republican Representative Ashley Hinson will serve another term in Washington, D.C., after defeating her Democratic challenger Liz Mathis. Show You Care: Using dance to bring mental health awareness. Updated: 7 hours ago. This year's University of Iowa dance gala highlights themes of mental health, with inspiration coming from personal stories.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory

Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner announced she will resign from the council effective on Dec. 31 following her victory in the Iowa State Senate District 45 election. Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

True freshman Drake Rhodes makes collegiate debut in the Iowa men’s wresting team’s 2022-23 season-opener

In the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s 42-3 win over Cal Baptist on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, true freshman Drake Rhodes made his collegiate debut. The 174-pounder from Billings, Montana, beat Lancer sophomore Zach Rowe via 13-4 major decision. Rhodes earned a takedown with three seconds left in the third period to clinch bonus points for the Hawkeyes.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Local hospitals see uptick in pediatric respiratory illnesses

The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics — alongside hospitals around the country — reported an increase of children coming in with respiratory infections early in the winter months. In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an emergency preparedness and response that stated severe respiratory...
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Former Demon Makes Big Play in Iowa Football Managers’ Game

A former Washington Demon athlete got to leave his mark on a big Iowa Hawkeye football rivalry-albeit in a friendly competition before Saturday. Washington graduate Cade Hennigan helped the Iowa football managers defeat Wisconsin in the annual flag football game between the two manager groups Friday night. That included an impressive one-handed catch for a touchdown. It was one of the plays that helped the Iowa managers secure the coveted “Rusty Toolbox” before the Hawkeyes also defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 24-10 in Saturday’s showdown for the Heartland Trophy. Before being a manager, Hennigan was a mutli-sport star for the Demons, including an all-conference basketball player. You can find the video of Hennigan’s big play by visiting the Hawkeye Heaven page on Facebook.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa wrestling vs. California Baptist

No. 2 Iowa wrestling raced past California Baptist in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, 42-3. The Hawkeyes recorded three falls and two tech falls in their first meet of the season. University of Northern Iowa transfer Brody Teske made his debut for the Hawkeyes, winning by decision, 6-4. Iowa’s 125-pound Aidan...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Barbeque business to close Iowa City location

A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Opening arguments to begin Monday in Dimione Walker murder trial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Opening arguments are set to begin in the Dimione Walker murder trial on Monday. He's accused of killing Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub on April 10th in downtown Cedar Rapids. This is part of the city's biggest mass shooting ever where...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Daily Iowan

Why the affordable housing location model had to go

After 10 years, the Iowa City City Council finally did the right thing and scrapped the poorly-designed Affordable Housing Location Model. The policy — while implemented with the best intentions — ended up making housing unaffordable for low-income residents. Now, the city must take the next step and...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy