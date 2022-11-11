Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
SlamoVision brings work of poets from around the world to Iowa City as part of Mic Check Poetry Fest
Poets from around the world performed passionate and mellifluous poetry across genres and languages for around twenty Iowan judges on Nov. 12 in MERGE in the Ped Mall as part of SlamoVision. The annual SlamoVision contest unites different UNESCO cities of literature and nine poets to share poetry. It originally...
Daily Iowan
Chair of UI Carver College of Medicine’s department of radiation oncology steps down
John Buatti, chair and departmental executive officer of the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine’s department of radiation oncology, announced that he will step down from his long-standing position. The UI will conduct a national search to find a replacement for Buatti. He will continue to serve as...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Rape Victim Advocacy Program support group heals through art
The University of Iowa Rape Victim Advocacy Program launched a new support group earlier this month to help people grow and heal through art. Titled “Healing Through Art,” the support group teaches people methods for coping with trauma or difficulties through different types of art, and the group holds sessions on Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The group held its first meeting Nov. 5.
Daily Iowan
UIHC appoints Kalpaj Parekh as the new Director of Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery
After a national search by the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, the chair and executive officer of the newly-reestablished department of cardiothoracic surgery has big plans to improve care. Kalpaj Parekh started the position Nov. 1 after being named interim chair last September, and he said cardiothoracic surgery hasn’t...
Daily Iowan
University of Iowa Dance Gala ‘In Motion’ to return to Hancher mainstage
On the main Hancher Auditorium stage for the first time since 2019, University of Iowa dancers and choreographers plan to bring Dance Gala to life using themes of mental health in the production In Motion. Eloy Barragán, an associate professor in the Department of Dance and director of the 2022...
Daily Iowan
Student Spotlight: UI junior finds animation experience in Iowa City
Isaac Morehead, a third-year cinema major at the University of Iowa, is utilizing the UI’s resources to jumpstart his career in animation. His focus lies in the film and video production side of the cinema major. Morehead wasn’t entirely sure if he would attend the UI at first. He...
KCRG.com
With deadline looming, $312 million bond for Cedar Rapids schools facing more criticism
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The interim Cedar Rapid Schools Superintendent faces a challenge to carry on the $312 million bond proposal of his predecessor to renovate or replace the district’s middle and high schools as more questions emerge on the plan with a deadline looming. In an update...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids food pantry recovering after fire
Cedar Rapids food pantry recovering after fire
Daily Iowan
Councilor Janice Weiner to resign following Iowa Senate victory
Iowa City City Councilor Janice Weiner announced she will resign from the council effective on Dec. 31 following her victory in the Iowa State Senate District 45 election. Weiner submitted her resignation to the council on Nov. 9, the day after her victory in the midterm elections, according to the council agenda for Tuesday’s meeting. One year of Weiner’s four-year term remains.
Daily Iowan
JoCo election officials reflect on the 2022 midterm amid national threats
Among a national rise in election denial and death threats toward election officials, Iowa election officials sought to prove to voters that the state’s elections are safe and secure. The falsehoods surrounding election security in 2020 led to a rise in death threats toward poll workers nationally. The FBI...
Daily Iowan
True freshman Drake Rhodes makes collegiate debut in the Iowa men’s wresting team’s 2022-23 season-opener
In the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s 42-3 win over Cal Baptist on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, true freshman Drake Rhodes made his collegiate debut. The 174-pounder from Billings, Montana, beat Lancer sophomore Zach Rowe via 13-4 major decision. Rhodes earned a takedown with three seconds left in the third period to clinch bonus points for the Hawkeyes.
Daily Iowan
Local hospitals see uptick in pediatric respiratory illnesses
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics — alongside hospitals around the country — reported an increase of children coming in with respiratory infections early in the winter months. In September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an emergency preparedness and response that stated severe respiratory...
kciiradio.com
Former Demon Makes Big Play in Iowa Football Managers’ Game
A former Washington Demon athlete got to leave his mark on a big Iowa Hawkeye football rivalry-albeit in a friendly competition before Saturday. Washington graduate Cade Hennigan helped the Iowa football managers defeat Wisconsin in the annual flag football game between the two manager groups Friday night. That included an impressive one-handed catch for a touchdown. It was one of the plays that helped the Iowa managers secure the coveted “Rusty Toolbox” before the Hawkeyes also defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 24-10 in Saturday’s showdown for the Heartland Trophy. Before being a manager, Hennigan was a mutli-sport star for the Demons, including an all-conference basketball player. You can find the video of Hennigan’s big play by visiting the Hawkeye Heaven page on Facebook.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa wrestling vs. California Baptist
No. 2 Iowa wrestling raced past California Baptist in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, 42-3. The Hawkeyes recorded three falls and two tech falls in their first meet of the season. University of Northern Iowa transfer Brody Teske made his debut for the Hawkeyes, winning by decision, 6-4. Iowa’s 125-pound Aidan...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball honors deep ties with Drake, former Hawkeye Megan Meyer
DES MOINES — Head coach Lisa Bluder has deep ties to the Drake women’s basketball program. The 22-year Hawkeye head coach was the Bulldogs’ leader from 1990-2000, compiling a 187-106 record. Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen played and coached under Bluder at Drake from 1987-2000. Jensen,...
KCJJ
Barbeque business to close Iowa City location
A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
cbs2iowa.com
Opening arguments to begin Monday in Dimione Walker murder trial
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Opening arguments are set to begin in the Dimione Walker murder trial on Monday. He's accused of killing Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub on April 10th in downtown Cedar Rapids. This is part of the city's biggest mass shooting ever where...
KCCI.com
Williamsburg rallies around classmate suffering from traumatic brain injury
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Kinsley Provin was missing from the Williamsburg crowd at the UNI-Dome on Saturday. She’s been recovering from a brain injury since a car accident on Sept. 21. Many of her cognitive abilities, including her speech, haven’t returned yet. Junior Kyler Provin played with his sister on his mind.
Daily Iowan
Why the affordable housing location model had to go
After 10 years, the Iowa City City Council finally did the right thing and scrapped the poorly-designed Affordable Housing Location Model. The policy — while implemented with the best intentions — ended up making housing unaffordable for low-income residents. Now, the city must take the next step and...
